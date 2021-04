The world famous iconic Arc de Triomphe is one of Paris ' top attractions.The Arc is located at the intersection of the Champs- Elysees and Avenue de la Grande Armee at the roundabout.A famous victory march passing the Arc occurred in 1945 with the Allies and Free French led by Gen. Charles de Gaulle.Beneath the Arc de Triomphe lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from WWI.After walking up the 284 steps, I arrived at the museum that tells the history of the Arc. There are then 46 steps that lead to the viewing platform.I took pictures from the top and the panoramic views took my breath away. There was Montmartre with the Sacre Coeur Basilica. Then there was the Seine flowing peacefully through Paris... and the Eiffel Tower. Looking straight in front of me I saw the Champs -Elysees leading straight down to the Place de la Concorde (that's a stupendous view in itself).The Arc de Triomphe is an historic monument that goes on the list of things that must be seen in Paris. Figure about 2 hours. Look into the purchase of the Paris Museum Pass at: Parispass.comBack on the street again, I wandered down the grand Champs-Elysees and stopped at a small bistro. I sat with an expresso and, naturally, engaged in some serious people-watching.Shopping along this famous avenue in the elegant shops is de rigueur in the most beautiful city in the world.For info about Paris and the Arc de Triomphe:www.paris-attractions.com