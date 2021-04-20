Champs-Élysées

Prior to traveling to Paris, Champs-Elysées was described to me as France's Times Square. Living in New York, Times Square is a place I try to avoid. Nonetheless, we had to see it. We were able to flag down a rickshaw while leaving the Eiffel Tower, negotiate a semi-reasonable fare, and take a beautiful nighttime ride down the length of The Avenue. Visiting in late November, we experienced the first taste of Paris' magical holiday season without the robust crowds. My advice; skip the luxury shops, grab some vin chaud, and enjoy your ride flanked by trees in Christmas lights while basking in the vibrance and excitement from the Christmas Markets that are just opening. Jump out right before reaching the Arc de Triomphe and enjoy the view.