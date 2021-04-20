AJ Hackett Cairns
2 McGregor Rd, Smithfield QLD 4878, Australia
| +61 7 4057 7188
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Caution: Falling People"Every day do something that reminds you you're still alive."
Words to live by from AJ Hackett Cairns, the premiere place in Queensland to scare yourself half to death in the jungle. Traditionalists go for the Bungy, a 50-meter / 164-ft. plunge toward a teeny pond below, but there's also another fun option for those less inclined to hurl themselves off a platform. The Minjin Swing allows up to 3 people to experience a heart-pounding swoop through the jungle at speeds up to 120/km per hour, swooping from 45 meters to 1 (ONE!) meter in 3.5 seconds. Either option will push your adrenaline to the limits!
almost 7 years ago
16 Ways to Fall
I've never, ever been into the whole Bungy scene, but I was *almost* convinced to try it when I visited the adventure outfit AJ Hackett Cairns. There are 16 different ways to Bungy, from the simple swan dive or water touch to the naked plunge or the BMX bike stunt. You get to choose your own experience from the Jump Menu, and I think that's what makes the experience at AJ Hackett so empowering. It also helps that AJ Hackett is the founder of Bungy jumping, so you can expect every jump to be as safe as it is thrilling. Next time I'm in Cairns, you might just see me in a superhero costume (another cool offering!) doing a Bungy jump!