16 Ways to Fall

I've never, ever been into the whole Bungy scene, but I was *almost* convinced to try it when I visited the adventure outfit AJ Hackett Cairns. There are 16 different ways to Bungy, from the simple swan dive or water touch to the naked plunge or the BMX bike stunt. You get to choose your own experience from the Jump Menu, and I think that's what makes the experience at AJ Hackett so empowering. It also helps that AJ Hackett is the founder of Bungy jumping, so you can expect every jump to be as safe as it is thrilling. Next time I'm in Cairns, you might just see me in a superhero costume (another cool offering!) doing a Bungy jump!