Athens Tips Part 2 - Visiting the Acropolis

The Acropolis is, for most people, the "can't miss" site. Because of its popularity it can be very busy, and the hours seem to change constantly. There's also the possibility that the workers might go on strike, which can mess with your plans as well. The two tips I can give you to visiting this site are simple: get there early, and try to do it on your first day. Getting there early is important because the crowds during the high seasons of May to September can be huge. Many of the visitors to the Acropolis come in large waves of tourist groups, so get there early, and beat them to avoid long waits. By noon the sun is hot and the queues are unbearable. Going on your first day means that if the site is closed, you still have a few more days to give it a try. To find out if it is closed before climbing up, look for the large flag on the east end of the Acropolis. If there's no one there, leaning over and taking pictures, it might be closed. The other reason you should visit on your first day is because your ticket for the Acropolis provides entry to five other sites in the area, including the Agora, another highlight that should not be missed.