134 RDT

134 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
+33 1 42 78 04 72
Bake Baguettes Like a Parisien Paris France

Sat, Sun 6:30am - 7:30pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 8:30pm

Bake Baguettes Like a Parisien

Tasting the city's best baguettes is one thing, but wouldn't it also be great to learn how to make them? Award-winning baker Benjamin Turquier, shown, runs the bakery 134 RdT and placed in the top 10 in this year's annual Best Baguette in Paris competition. He teaches baguette-making courses for private groups in both French and English. You learn about every step of the process and actually produce your own baguettes to taste after class.
By Meg Zimbeck , AFAR Contributor

