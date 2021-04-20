134 RDT
134 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
+33 1 42 78 04 72
Sat, Sun 6:30am - 7:30pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 8:30pm
Bake Baguettes Like a ParisienTasting the city's best baguettes is one thing, but wouldn't it also be great to learn how to make them? Award-winning baker Benjamin Turquier, shown, runs the bakery 134 RdT and placed in the top 10 in this year's annual Best Baguette in Paris competition. He teaches baguette-making courses for private groups in both French and English. You learn about every step of the process and actually produce your own baguettes to taste after class.
