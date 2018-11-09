11 Best Islands to Move to After Retiring

Islands are great for vacations. But wouldn’t it be nice to live on one year round and not have to worry about going back to an office ever again? That dream could be your reality in these 11 places that International Living—a resource for those who wish to retire abroad—handpicked as the best islands for retirement.

In addition to being beautiful, each of these islands is also affordable. For example, you could live comfortably off $3,000 per month on the French-influenced island of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic or on as little as $1,400 per month on Isla Colon off the Caribbean coast of Panama.

The Caribbean not in your retirement plans or want to live somewhere a little larger? You could also consider moving to Ireland or Bali for the friendly locals and lush greenery both destinations have.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Move to Isla Colon in Panama for great seafood and living on the water.

Here’s the full list of dreamy island locations to retire to and how much International Living estimates you’d need each month to live there comfortably:

Malta — $2,600 per month

Mallorca, Spain — $2,500 per month

Penang, Malaysia — Between $1,500 and $2,500 per month, depending on lifestyle

Ambergris Caye, Belize — Between $2,700 and $2,900 per month

Ireland — $2,800 per month

Roatan, Honduras — Between $2,000 and $2,500 per month

Isla Mujeres, Mexico — Between $2,500 and $3,000 per month

Isla Colon, Panama — $1,400 per month

Bali — $1,900 per month

Koh Samui, Thailand — Between $2,000 and $2,500 per month

Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic — $3,000 per month

Find out more about each of what it’s like to retire on each of these islands at internationalliving.com.

