11 Best Islands to Move to After Retiring

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com
Nov 9, 2018
Courtesy of Shutterstock.com
Malta is affordable and home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites.
If you dream of spending your retirement as an expat on an island, these are the most beautiful—and affordable—places to move, according to the experts at “International Living.”
Article continues below advertisement
Islands are great for vacations. But wouldn’t it be nice to live on one year round and not have to worry about going back to an office ever again? That dream could be your reality in these 11 places that International Living—a resource for those who wish to retire abroad—handpicked as the best islands for retirement.
In addition to being beautiful, each of these islands is also affordable. For example, you could live comfortably off $3,000 per month on the French-influenced island of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic or on as little as $1,400 per month on Isla Colon off the Caribbean coast of Panama.
The Caribbean not in your retirement plans or want to live somewhere a little larger? You could also consider moving to Ireland or Bali for the friendly locals and lush greenery both destinations have.
Here’s the full list of dreamy island locations to retire to and how much International Living estimates you’d need each month to live there comfortably:
Find out more about each of what it’s like to retire on each of these islands at internationalliving.com.
>> Next: 12 Great Beaches for Winter Sun
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy