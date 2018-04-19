Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Exceptional Travel Experiences

Take Your Trip to the Next Level at a Tree-House Hotel

By Ann Abel

Apr 19, 2018

share this article
flipboard
The Spa Botanico at Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico will reopen in October.

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

The Spa Botanico at Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico will reopen in October.

Eat, sleep, and live your childhood dream with a bird’s-eye view at one of these hotels.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Lofty, leafy accommodations have been popular for a while, but they’ve generally carried an element of “roughing it.” Now, a new generation of resorts is taking tree houses to a luxuriously new—and higher—level. From Tulum to Tanzania to Thailand, lavish honeymoon suites, suspended dining pods, and spa treatment pavilions are being built among the branches. Here are eight places to get your greenery fix up close.

The Spa Pavilion

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Puerto Rico

Along with 10 closed-off treatment rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, the spa at Dorado Beach (pictured above)—built on five acres of pineapple gardens and verdant natural landscaping—is expected to reopen on October 1, 2018, with the rest of the property. It has two tree-house pavilions that let guests hear the rustling leaves and enjoy the scent of bay rum leaves and lemongrass. Those who want to sway along with the island breezes can book a hammock massage, in which spa-goers are suspended in a cloth hammock while a therapist works on their pressure points from beneath.

The Presidential Suite is only one of Treehotel’s seven tree-house lodgings, including a bird’s nest and mirror cube.
Courtesy of Treehotel
The Presidential Suite is only one of Treehotel’s seven tree-house lodgings, including a bird’s nest and mirror cube.

The Presidential Suite

Article continues below advertisement

 
Treehotel
Sweden 

The Treehotel’s 7th Room is by far the most lavish aerie at this design-forward Lapland retreat, which opened in 2016. Built around pine trunks some 33 feet above the ground, the suite sleeps five people. The two bedrooms, living area with sofa bed, bathroom, and shower are all adorned with Scandinavian wood, warm textiles, and organic materials. Large windows throughout and skylights in the bedroom are designed for viewing the northern lights, as well as the panorama of the surrounding forest and the Lule River. The mesh floor of the patio allows for nighttime stargazing (or sleeping) and daytime admiration of the treetops below.

A Mayan technique called “chukum” (using tree resin) helps insulate rooms at Papaya Playa Project.
Courtesy of Papaya Playa Project
A Mayan technique called “chukum” (using tree resin) helps insulate rooms at Papaya Playa Project.

An Eco Lodge Gone Luxe


Papaya Playa Project
Tulum

Sustainably handcrafted from local zapote and recycled wood, the Papaya Playa Project Resort’s tree house is designed to honor traditional Maya structures and provide plenty of contemporary creature comforts (plumbing, for instance), as well as handcrafted woodwork, soft textiles, and local artwork. Built on stilts to preserve the forest floor, the spherical structures have a living area at leaf-level and a curving staircase that leads above the jungle to a meditation chamber, bedroom, and bathroom with wide-angle views.

Overlook the Pakerisan River from Hoshinoya Bali.
Courtesy of Hoshinoya
Overlook the Pakerisan River from Hoshinoya Bali.

A Moment of Zen


Hoshinoya
Bali

The all-villa Hoshinoya Resort was the company’s first resort outside Japan (find its overwater bungalows now in Tahiti). The company does, however, plan to bring elements of its homeland to the new location, including three teahouses for sipping matcha and quietly contemplating the landscape. The structures, which are made largely of glass and cantilevered out over the jungle, are situated along a river gorge near Ubud, meaning there’s green forest extending as far as the eye can see.

At Secret Bay, you get this gorgeous view and a perfect night’s sleep with its personalized bedding services.
Courtesy of Secret Bay
At Secret Bay, you get this gorgeous view and a perfect night’s sleep with its personalized bedding services.

The Honeymoon Suite

Article continues below advertisement


Secret Bay
Dominica

Secret Bay, an intimate Caribbean hideaway, calls its two new villas “bowers of bliss,” because they have exoticism and privacy galore. Stretching over nearly 1,600 square feet, each Ylang-Ylang Villa—so-called because their exterior shape is inspired by that flower—encompasses a bedroom (which can be air-conditioned) and bathroom, two decks, an outdoor shower, an open-air kitchen, a barbecue, a dining area, and a hammock sofa; when it reopens on November 1, 2018, all six villas will have private plunge pools. Standing on a single “stem,” each is an architectural feat and a dreamy setting for a romantic retreat. 

Enjoy elevated dining at Soneva Kiri.
Courtesy of Soneva Kiri
Enjoy elevated dining at Soneva Kiri.

The Meal of a Lifetime


Soneva Kiri 
Thailand

Soneva Kiri Resort’s Treepod Dining experience elevates fine dining in more ways than one. Four diners share a bamboo pod that is gently hoisted high into the branches of a century-old massang tree in Koh Kood’s ancient rain forest, giving them views of the sea. Once aloft, they dine on the resort’s signature gourmet fare (watermelon salad, galangal-baked fish in banana leaves), all delivered by a personal waiter who flies in on a zip line.

At &Beyond, settings are natural but the experience is high-tech: You’ll even have an interactive kitchen.
Courtesy of &Beyond
At &Beyond, settings are natural but the experience is high-tech: You’ll even have an interactive kitchen.

Swiss Family Robinson on Safari


&Beyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge
Tanzania

The only permanent lodge in the park of the same name, &Beyond’s outpost here emphasizes the mahogany forest. The original nine suites of the Lake Manyara Tree Lodge are all built on stilts with large decks suspended above the forest floor and cradled in the boughs, and they are crafted from local timber and makuti palm fronds. A family suite takes that model and supersizes it, creating a second bedroom for the kids.

Wake up with the sunrise and have a massage on your own tree-house terrace at Acre Baja.
Courtesy of Acre
Wake up with the sunrise and have a massage on your own tree-house terrace at Acre Baja.

Farm to Treetop


Acre
San Jose del Cabo

Acre, the 25-acre spot that began as a bar with killer craft cocktails and restaurant highlighting Baja’s bounty has evolved into a hotel with the recent addition of 12 tree houses. Your stay at the adults-only property includes a two-course breakfast, morning yoga, and access to the pool and surrounding grounds (yes, there are even bocce and badminton courts). 

Article continues below advertisement

This article originally appeared online in February 2017; it has been updated to include current information.

>>Next: 11 of the World’s Dreamiest Steamiest Hot Springs

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories