Take Your Trip to the Next Level at a Tree-House Hotel

Eat, sleep, and live your childhood dream with a bird’s-eye view at one of these hotels.

share this article

Lofty, leafy accommodations have been popular for a while, but they’ve generally carried an element of “roughing it.” Now, a new generation of resorts is taking tree houses to a luxuriously new—and higher—level. From Tulum to Tanzania to Thailand, lavish honeymoon suites, suspended dining pods, and spa treatment pavilions are being built among the branches. Here are eight places to get your greenery fix up close. The Spa Pavilion Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Puerto Rico Along with 10 closed-off treatment rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, the spa at Dorado Beach (pictured above)—built on five acres of pineapple gardens and verdant natural landscaping—is expected to reopen on October 1, 2018, with the rest of the property. It has two tree-house pavilions that let guests hear the rustling leaves and enjoy the scent of bay rum leaves and lemongrass. Those who want to sway along with the island breezes can book a hammock massage, in which spa-goers are suspended in a cloth hammock while a therapist works on their pressure points from beneath. Courtesy of Treehotel The Presidential Suite is only one of Treehotel’s seven tree-house lodgings, including a bird’s nest and mirror cube. The Presidential Suite

Article continues below advertisement



Treehotel

Sweden



The Treehotel’s 7th Room is by far the most lavish aerie at this design-forward Lapland retreat, which opened in 2016. Built around pine trunks some 33 feet above the ground, the suite sleeps five people. The two bedrooms, living area with sofa bed, bathroom, and shower are all adorned with Scandinavian wood, warm textiles, and organic materials. Large windows throughout and skylights in the bedroom are designed for viewing the northern lights, as well as the panorama of the surrounding forest and the Lule River. The mesh floor of the patio allows for nighttime stargazing (or sleeping) and daytime admiration of the treetops below. Courtesy of Papaya Playa Project A Mayan technique called “chukum” (using tree resin) helps insulate rooms at Papaya Playa Project. An Eco Lodge Gone Luxe

Papaya Playa Project

Tulum



Sustainably handcrafted from local zapote and recycled wood, the Papaya Playa Project Resort’s tree house is designed to honor traditional Maya structures and provide plenty of contemporary creature comforts (plumbing, for instance), as well as handcrafted woodwork, soft textiles, and local artwork. Built on stilts to preserve the forest floor, the spherical structures have a living area at leaf-level and a curving staircase that leads above the jungle to a meditation chamber, bedroom, and bathroom with wide-angle views. Courtesy of Hoshinoya Overlook the Pakerisan River from Hoshinoya Bali. A Moment of Zen

Hoshinoya

Bali



The all-villa Hoshinoya Resort was the company’s first resort outside Japan (find its overwater bungalows now in Tahiti). The company does, however, plan to bring elements of its homeland to the new location, including three teahouses for sipping matcha and quietly contemplating the landscape. The structures, which are made largely of glass and cantilevered out over the jungle, are situated along a river gorge near Ubud, meaning there’s green forest extending as far as the eye can see. Courtesy of Secret Bay At Secret Bay, you get this gorgeous view and a perfect night’s sleep with its personalized bedding services. The Honeymoon Suite

Article continues below advertisement



Secret Bay

Dominica



Secret Bay, an intimate Caribbean hideaway, calls its two new villas “bowers of bliss,” because they have exoticism and privacy galore. Stretching over nearly 1,600 square feet, each Ylang-Ylang Villa—so-called because their exterior shape is inspired by that flower—encompasses a bedroom (which can be air-conditioned) and bathroom, two decks, an outdoor shower, an open-air kitchen, a barbecue, a dining area, and a hammock sofa; when it reopens on November 1, 2018, all six villas will have private plunge pools. Standing on a single “stem,” each is an architectural feat and a dreamy setting for a romantic retreat. Courtesy of Soneva Kiri Enjoy elevated dining at Soneva Kiri. The Meal of a Lifetime

Soneva Kiri

Thailand



Soneva Kiri Resort’s Treepod Dining experience elevates fine dining in more ways than one. Four diners share a bamboo pod that is gently hoisted high into the branches of a century-old massang tree in Koh Kood’s ancient rain forest, giving them views of the sea. Once aloft, they dine on the resort’s signature gourmet fare (watermelon salad, galangal-baked fish in banana leaves), all delivered by a personal waiter who flies in on a zip line. Courtesy of &Beyond At &Beyond, settings are natural but the experience is high-tech: You’ll even have an interactive kitchen. Swiss Family Robinson on Safari

&Beyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge

Tanzania



The only permanent lodge in the park of the same name, &Beyond’s outpost here emphasizes the mahogany forest. The original nine suites of the Lake Manyara Tree Lodge are all built on stilts with large decks suspended above the forest floor and cradled in the boughs, and they are crafted from local timber and makuti palm fronds. A family suite takes that model and supersizes it, creating a second bedroom for the kids. Courtesy of Acre Wake up with the sunrise and have a massage on your own tree-house terrace at Acre Baja. Farm to Treetop

Acre

San Jose del Cabo Acre, the 25-acre spot that began as a bar with killer craft cocktails and restaurant highlighting Baja’s bounty has evolved into a hotel with the recent addition of 12 tree houses. Your stay at the adults-only property includes a two-course breakfast, morning yoga, and access to the pool and surrounding grounds (yes, there are even bocce and badminton courts).

Article continues below advertisement