Ben & Jerry's
1281 Waterbury Stowe Rd Route 100, Waterbury, VT 05676, USA
| +1 866-258-6877
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Ben & Jerry's Factory TourDown a quiet street in central Vermont is a mecca for ice cream lovers: the original Ben & Jerry's factory! While they've expanded production to a second factory elsewhere in Vermont, you can still tour the original factory.
When you arrive, check in on Four Square for a complimentary tour ticket (otherwise it's $4 for adults). You'll watch a short film about the history of the company, see part of the manufacturing floor and even get to sample a new flavor!
It's fun and kitschy and a must do for ice cream lovers. On your way out, make sure you stop by the Flavor Graveyard to pay homage to your favorite discontinued flavors.