Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ben & Jerry's

1281 Waterbury Stowe Rd Route 100, Waterbury, VT 05676, USA
Website
| +1 866-258-6877
Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour Waterbury Vermont United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour

Down a quiet street in central Vermont is a mecca for ice cream lovers: the original Ben & Jerry's factory! While they've expanded production to a second factory elsewhere in Vermont, you can still tour the original factory.

When you arrive, check in on Four Square for a complimentary tour ticket (otherwise it's $4 for adults). You'll watch a short film about the history of the company, see part of the manufacturing floor and even get to sample a new flavor!

It's fun and kitschy and a must do for ice cream lovers. On your way out, make sure you stop by the Flavor Graveyard to pay homage to your favorite discontinued flavors.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points