The Best Weekend Travel Bags for a Quick Getaway

Courtesy of Away
07.03.19
Save yourself the trouble of packing in a too-small gym bag or lugging around a large rolling suitcase—on your next weekend trip, opt for these ideal-sized picks instead.
Article continues below advertisement
All frequent travelers should consider adding a weekend getaway bag to their luggage collection. The ideal pick shouldn’t be too big (you don’t need that many belongings for a few days), but it also shouldn’t be too small (you do need sufficient room to pack the necessities). An ideal “weekender bag” is both practical and versatile; it should be sturdy enough that you can use it to pack for a cabin trip in the mountains but stylish enough that you’d bring it along to a bustling city. It’s not quite a gym bag, not exactly an overnight bag, and nowhere near a large roller suitcase. Here are the ultimate travel bags for a quick weekend trip.
Away’s newest luggage product, aptly called The Weekender, has a 38.7-liter capacity, which is about the same as the company’s small roller suitcase (but significantly more than The Everywhere Bag, which is more of a small carry-on than a carry-all). The recently launched canvas duffel comes with a durable leather base, detachable padded shoulder strap, and two zippered exterior pockets to keep your phone and other essentials handy. It’s sized to fit in an airplane’s overhead bin, but the bag is also well-suited for road trips, train rides, and other situations where a wheeled suitcase can be inconvenient.
Buy Now: $245, away.com
Made from 100 percent recycled polyester and vegetable-tanned leather (which refers to a leather-making process that uses natural materials), United By Blue’s Trail Weekender is perfect for frequent travelers who like to be environmentally conscious. This water-resistant bag includes a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and is loaded with zippered pockets, but at 24 liters, it’s compact enough to fall under the carry-on size limit. The stylish duffel also features a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, but its top perk is as follows: For every product sold, United by Blue removes a pound of trash from oceans and waterways across the planet.
Buy Now: $98, unitedbyblue.com
Article continues below advertisement
We fully agree with The North Face’s statement that just because you’re taking a quick trip, it “doesn’t mean that you should settle for luggage that’s going to fall apart.” Its Base Camp 50L Duffel is built to protect your belongings from rough luggage carousels at the airport and weather in the wilderness. The bag features a water-resistant top flap to keep elements out, plus exterior mesh pockets and four compression straps to help optimize packing space. The bag also has convertible handles so you can carry it as a duffel or a backpack.
Buy Now: $84–$120, backcountry.com
Herschel Supply Co.’s secret to success seems to be simple design, as evidenced by the Herschel Novel Duffle. The 42.5-liter bag is built with one large internal compartment, plus an external zip shoe compartment so you can keep the rest of your belongings separate and fresh. It features removeable padded shoulder straps that can easily be hidden or tightened along the side and fits most airline carry-on size requirements. (The bag is also made from a durable waterproof polyester with a waterproof zip as well.)
Buy Now: $85–$90, shop.nordstrom.com
Eagle Creek’s carry-on sized Migrate Duffel 40L is truly a bag of all trades. You can carry it like a backpack, a classic duffel, or even an oversized tote thanks to its easily convertible handles. In addition to being made with water-repellent coating that was developed using plastics sourced from landfills in Asia, an internal “storm flap” makes the 40-liter bag extra water-resistant—because summertime getaways sometimes involve toughing those sudden, unexpected rainstorms.
Buy Now: $79, eaglecreek.com
If you’re looking for a weekender bag you can use specifically in the great outdoors, go with Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel. The 55-liter bag features a durable water-repellent finish with weather-resistant laminate, padded shoulder straps for easy carrying, plus multiple internal and external pockets with a thick base to protect the bag’s contents. Of course, the overnight bag from this environmentally conscious outdoor gear company is nothing short of ec0-friendly: The Patagonia duffel is made from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, 100 percent recycled polyester lining, and 100 percent recycled nylon webbing. (The same duffel bag is available in a slightly smaller 45L size too.)
Buy Now: $139, patagonia.com
Article continues below advertisement
Baboon’s Go-Bags are as fun to travel with as they are to look at. The design-forward duffels, which are released in limited-run batches, feature vibrant colorways with custom internal prints that are unique to each specific product “drop.” (This means that when one particular Go-Bag color combination is sold out, it’s sold out for good.) With “a 3+ day packing volume designed for weekend getaways,” a waterproof shell, internal and external pockets, plus adjustable straps that can be used to carry the duffle like a backpack, Baboon’s 45-liter Go-Bags aren’t just trendy, they’re practical too. Oh, and the bags are designed to meet TSA guidelines and fit in airline overhead bins.
Buy Now: $149, baboontothemoon.com
This Fjällräven duffel was designed for “comfortable carrying.” Its durable top handles with strong leather grips make carrying the bag duffel-style a total breeze, but its padded shoulder straps and side panels ensure that the bag can be comfortably used as a backpack too. Its main compartment contains a large opening with a mesh interior pocket to keep small items in place, while the base is made from waterproof fabric to protect against wet or dirty ground. With a capacity of 50 liters (which meets airline rules for carry-on size), the Duffel No. 6 also features open external side pockets for easy access to smaller belongings, plus a zippered outer pocket to keep essential items close at hand.
Buy Now: $200, fjallraven.us
For those who prefer to support small businesses, ForestBound’s ESCAPE Canvas Weekender bag is a very attractive option. (All ForestBound products are designed, cut, sewn, and shipped from one Massachusetts-based studio.) At 21 inches wide, 14 inches tall, and 8 inches deep, the ESCAPE bag is built with a large interior pocket for easy storage of essential small items—just enough room to pack for a quick weekend on the road. A lightweight aluminum frame gives the bag structure, while its vegetable-tanned leather exterior base and water-resistant interior bottom panel keep your belongings safe. You can even personalize the cute canvas bag with a custom monogram for $20 extra.
Buy Now: $199, forestbound.com