The Best Weekend Travel Bags for a Quick Getaway

Save yourself the trouble of packing in a too-small gym bag or lugging around a large rolling suitcase—on your next weekend trip, opt for these ideal-sized picks instead.

share this article

All frequent travelers should consider adding a weekend getaway bag to their luggage collection. The ideal pick shouldn’t be too big (you don’t need that many belongings for a few days), but it also shouldn’t be too small (you do need sufficient room to pack the necessities). An ideal “weekender bag” is both practical and versatile; it should be sturdy enough that you can use it to pack for a cabin trip in the mountains but stylish enough that you’d bring it along to a bustling city. It’s not quite a gym bag, not exactly an overnight bag, and nowhere near a large roller suitcase. Here are the ultimate travel bags for a quick weekend trip. Courtesy of Away The Weekender comes in a natural canvas shade with brown leather details, an all-black version, plus an olive green duffel with black leather accents. Away The Weekender Bag Away’s newest luggage product, aptly called The Weekender, has a 38.7-liter capacity, which is about the same as the company’s small roller suitcase (but significantly more than The Everywhere Bag, which is more of a small carry-on than a carry-all). The recently launched canvas duffel comes with a durable leather base, detachable padded shoulder strap, and two zippered exterior pockets to keep your phone and other essentials handy. It’s sized to fit in an airplane’s overhead bin, but the bag is also well-suited for road trips, train rides, and other situations where a wheeled suitcase can be inconvenient. Buy Now: $245, away.com Related Travel Gear and Gadgets AFAR Staffers Don’t Leave Home Without Courtesy of United by Blue The Trail Weekender is offered in a variety of colorways, including the ocean-inspired “Breakers” (pictured above) and the forest-inspired “Evergreen Shadow.” United By Blue Trail Weekender Duffel Made from 100 percent recycled polyester and vegetable-tanned leather (which refers to a leather-making process that uses natural materials), United By Blue’s Trail Weekender is perfect for frequent travelers who like to be environmentally conscious. This water-resistant bag includes a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and is loaded with zippered pockets, but at 24 liters, it’s compact enough to fall under the carry-on size limit. The stylish duffel also features a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, but its top perk is as follows: For every product sold, United by Blue removes a pound of trash from oceans and waterways across the planet. Buy Now: $98, unitedbyblue.com Courtesy of Backcountry The North Face Base Camp Duffel is offered in red, blue, green, black, khaki, and other colors. The North Face Base Camp 50L Duffel

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement