The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit

Starved Rock State Park in Illinois is one of the top parks in the Midwest.

From Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin to Grand Portage State Park in Minnesota, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 12 best state parks in the Midwest to their list.

This story is part of our “See America, One State Park at a Time” series. Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world, because while you may not be traveling right now, there’s always room for inspiration. The states between the East and West Coasts have long been dubbed “flyover country”—places many only see by air and don’t bother to explore on the ground. But ask anyone familiar with the Midwest, and most will tell you that this designation has its pros: It means fewer people in some of the country’s most scenic state parks. These 12 states—Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, and Missouri—offer old-growth forests, million-year-old sandstone gorges, ambling bison, and an abundance of water in the form of rivers, waterfalls, and lakes galore. Illinois Starved Rock State Park “Illinois’s Starved Rock State Park is an amazing place to visit. The canyons and waterfalls take you to a different time and place, and the bluffs with eagles soaring overhead are special.” —Bernie Rupe, executive director of Chicago Voyagers, which serves more than 400 at-risk teens from Chicago and the surrounding area through outdoor adventure programming Nearest city to Starved Rock State Park: Chicago, IL

Where to stay when visiting Starved Rock State Park: Stay steps from the Chicago River at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco , to ensure you’re close to water wherever you find it. Photo by Shutterstock/Kenneth Keifer Turkey Run State Park in Indiana is known for its sandstone caves. Indiana Turkey Run State Park

