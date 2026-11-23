This article is part of a series celebrating communities, culture, traditions, and adventure throughout Canada. Read more stories at afar.com/canada.

After moving from Colorado to Canada 30 years ago, I’ve learned a few things about Canadian winters. You just need warm clothing and a good reason to bundle up and get outside. The country’s many winter festivals provide a ton of those reasons.

While all Canadian winter festivals celebrate the season, each one reflects its community through local food, lore, or traditions. Here are nine of the country’s most iconic, in calendar order, from January’s Deep Freeze to March’s Griz Days—including a few of my favorites.

Deep Freeze: for freezer races

Edmonton’s annual Deep Freeze kicks off a year of festivals in the city, including celebrations of skating, quilting, and music. Courtesy of Deep Freeze Festival

Location: Edmonton, Alberta



Dates: January 16–17, 2027 Visit Website

Edmonton’s Deep Freeze is a winter festival showcasing the diverse cultural traditions of the people who live there, including Ukrainian, French Canadian, Franco-African, Indigenous, Latin American, and Asian. Activities include races where contestants push freezers around, plus ice sculpture installations, live music, dance, and storytelling. The festival hits its 20th anniversary in 2027, and the theme is Discover Boreal, which will celebrate the beauty of this northern city’s skies.

Where to stay in Edmonton

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is the city’s only hotel with a Michelin key. The Grand Trunk Pacific Railway opened this elegant, French Renaissance–inspired property, known locally as the “Château on the River,” in 1915, and in the century since, it has hosted guests such as Queen Elizabeth II and Bill Clinton.

Related: 4 Days in Alberta: Funky Festivals, Snowy Sports, and First Nations Culture

SnowDays Festival: for outdoor art in a national park

Snow sculptures are a big part of the SnowDays festival. Photo by Josh Segeleski/Travel Alberta

Location: Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta



Dates: January 21–February 7, 2027 Visit Website

Surrounded by the rugged, snow-striped mountains of the Canadian Rockies, Banff and Lake Louise become even more beautiful during SnowDays, when the town and famous lakeshore transform into open-air art galleries. On display: Stunning snow sculptures and ice carvings shaped into intricate designs, such as snowflakes and bears, by professionals using saws and chisels.

In Banff, festivities take place downtown. Don’t miss opportunities to try curling and fat biking in Banff Central Park (fat biking is another great way to explore Canada’s wilderness in the winter). There’s also a hot chocolate trail that leads families around town for the ultimate mug of cocoa. My kids had a blast skating around an ice castle on Lake Louise and marveling at life-size moose ice carvings.

After dark, it’s peak après with live music and craft cocktails at local bars, and the town is lit up like a snow globe. Lake Louise celebrates SnowDays on a smaller scale, offering ice skating, sleigh rides, and Ice Magic sculptures.

Where to stay in the Banff area

Set on a hillside above Banff, the newly renovated Rimrock Banff, part of the Emblems Collection, boasts one of the best views in town. Resort amenities such as the Bathhouse (a 9,600-square-foot thermal facility with a sauna, steam rooms, and hot and cold pools) offer an invigorating end to snowy days. In Lake Louise, the Post Hotel & Spa, which has been awarded a Michelin key, has cozy rooms, suites, and cabins, along with one of the most extensive wine lists in Alberta.

Related: A First-Timer’s Guide to Banff National Park

Winterlude: for canal ice skating and BeaverTails

BeaverTails are fried-dough pastries drizzled with toppings such as cinnamon and sugar or chocolate. Courtesy of Ottawa Tourism

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, and Gatineau, Québec



Dates: January 29–February 15, 2027 Visit Website

The residents of Canada’s capital city Ottawa and neighboring Gatineau in Québec shed the government-town stereotype and lean into a season that’s part of their DNA during Winterlude, a celebration that sends everyone on both sides of the Ottawa River outdoors. They ride snow slides in Jacques-Cartier Park, groove to live music and, conditions permitting, glide on the Rideau Canal, a groomed 4.8-mile-long ice skate interstate.

In between activities there’s comfort food, from poutine (French fries with cheese curds and gravy) to BeaverTails (an iconic Ottawa fried-dough pastry shaped like a, yep, beaver’s tail). A complimentary hop-on, hop-off snow bus connects festival venues, and most events and activities are free, reflecting the capital’s egalitarian ethos.

Where to stay in Ottawa

Mere blocks from Winterlude festivities in Confederation Park, Le Germain Hotel Ottawa’s contemporary rooms—with goose-down duvets and plush robes—provide a welcome respite from the cold.

Related: The Perfect Weekend Getaway to Ottawa, Canada

Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl: for lobster in all forms

During the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite roll across the trail. Photo by Ian Selig/Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl

Location: South Shore, Nova Scotia



Dates: February 1–28, 2027 Visit Website

It doesn’t matter if Lucy the Lobster sees her shadow when she crawls out of the ocean on Groundhog Day, because February marks the beginning of something better than spring: peak lobster season on Nova Scotia’s scenic south shore. For an entire month during Lobster Crawl, the coastal communities between Barrington and Peggy’s Cove honor the iconic shellfish that’s an integral part of their identity and economy.

Restaurants serve the coveted crustacean in tacos, atop poutine, and with eggs Benedict, giving visitors a taste of fishing village life during the quiet winter season. Chefs also put their spin on a classic during the Lobster Roll-Off Competition (February 4), which includes a Lobster 101 demo by Nova Scotian celebrity chef Alain Bossé, the Kilted Chef. Along with lobster boils and lobster beer, you can attend the Lobster Chowder Chowdown Showdown (February 13) and the Tail End Party (February 27), watch fisherfolk haul in their catch, and plot your return to Canada’s lobster capital.

Where to stay in Nova Scotia

Built as a private home in 1893, the Lunenburg Inn is a historic property in Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site between Barrington and Peggy’s Cove. Room furnishings evoke the Victorian era and a lavish continental breakfast is included.

Québec Winter Carnival: for concerts, castles, canoes, and snowmen

The Québec Winter Festival’s Effigy pass gives visitors access to a variety of events, such as concerts and dance performances, and is made from recycled maple-sap tubing. Photo by Étienne Dionne/Québec Winter Festival

Location: Québec City, Québec



Dates: February 5–14, 2027 Visit Website

If Elsa’s fictional ice castle from Frozen has a real-life rival, it’s Bonhomme’s Ice Palace, a fortress built annually from thousands of ice blocks during the Québec Winter Carnival. In addition to housing the beloved snowman mascot, the architectural marvel is the base camp for family games, maple taffy treats, and ice glasses filled with warm caribou, a spiced wine-meets-whiskey tipple.

During the festival, you’ll see people wearing the red arrow sash that was traditionally wrapped around winter coats by French Canadians and First Nations to keep the cold air out. Québec City, Canada’s only walled citadel, glows with the warmth of camaraderie.

Thanks to live music, regular parades, and events like an ice canoe race, where teams push and paddle canoes across floating ice sheets on the St. Lawrence River, the carnival demonstrates the city’s undeniable “joie de vivre,” or zest for life, when everyone else is hibernating.

Where to stay in Québec City

If the festival’s ice castle has you wanting to stay in a fairy-tale castle of your own, the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac can help. One of the country’s grand railway hotels, its châteauesque architectural styles served as a template for many others.

Montréal en Lumière: for nights lit up with arts and culture experiences

In addition to music, art, and family activities, Montréal en Lumière is a food festival too, with restaurants around the city offering special menus and experiences. Photo by Eva Blue/Tourisme Montréal

Location: Montreal, Québec



Dates: February 18–28, 2027 Visit Website

Montreal is a city of festivals: It has them for jazz, film, street art, dance, comedy, animation, fermentation, you name it. This kind of communal celebration is so much part of the city’s fabric that it doesn’t stop just because the temperature drops. Every year in the deepest part of winter, Montréal en Lumière lights up the city’s central Quartier des Spectacles with illuminated sculptures, concerts, ice skating, performances, a Ferris wheel, and pop-up restaurants. Nuit blanche (February 27) is a highlight, when visitors can choose from various themed routes to hit museums, public spaces, installations, performances, and other activities that stay open late.

Where to stay in Montreal

Old Montreal evokes Europe’s cobbled streets and Old World atmosphere, and so does Auberge du Vieux-Port, a historic boutique hotel with brick-walled rooms and a Parisian-style brasserie. There are plenty of other hotel options and vibes in the city too; here are the 15 we think are the best.

Related: A Perfect Weekend in Montreal Is All About Historic Architecture and Modern Cuisine

Festival du Voyageur: for “time travel,” camaraderie, and caramelized beer

Blacksmith demonstrations show Festival du Voyageur attendees what life was like in the 1800s. Courtesy of Festival du Voyageur

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba



Dates: February 12–21, 2027 Visit Website

Winnipeg’s Festival du Voyageur is an annual winter homage to the fur trade; it centers around Fort Gibraltar with a reproduction of the original trading post. Historical re-enactments depict life in the 1800s when French Canadian voyageurs, Métis, and First Nations trapped, traded, and transported beaver pelts across the continent.

When I visited the festival, folks were dressed up like fur trappers and everyone partied like it was 1819. It was my first time in Winnipeg, and the city’s resilience in the face of -40 windchill was inspiring.

I found that bitter winters are easier to endure with a mug of bière brûlée (beer that caramelizes when a hot poker is plunged into the mug) and a hearty bowl of pea soup (a filling staple during the fur trade era) served up in Saint Boniface, Winnipeg’s historic French Quarter.

The clang of a hammer on a horseshoe, the smoothness of a birch bark canoe, and the taste of warm bannock, an Indigenous staple, transport festivalgoers back in time. At nearby Whittier Park, try snowshoeing, tubing, and traditional voyageur games, such as tug-of-war and ring toss, while marveling at Winnipeggers’ friendliness even when it’s zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Where to stay in Winnipeg

Situated on the banks of the Red River, the Mere has a colorful, pick-up-stick-like exterior and sits in Winnipeg’s Exchange District. Its 67 rooms feature such amenities as walk-in rain showers and pet-friendly room options.

Yukon Rendezvous: for chainsaw chucking and community bonding

Celebrating tough tasks and tougher weather is a point of pride for Yukoners at their annual winter festival. Photo by Archbould Photography

Location: Whitehorse, Yukon



Dates: February 12–28, 2027 Visit Website

They say you’re not a true Yukoner until you’ve lasted a winter and become a “sourdough,” someone who’s proven their mettle by surviving the cold, just like sourdough yeast did during the Klondike gold rush. Back then, the dark season was bearable thanks to friends (and fresh bread), and the Yukon Rendezvous celebrates those community bonds during daily events in Shipyards Park and with evening entertainment at bars around Whitehorse.

You can watch competitions that nod to frontier times such as axe throwing and chainsaw chucking, and see “snowshoe shufflers” do the cancan wearing the vintage contraptions. At night, listen to live music, attend a burlesque show, and down a few pints with locals.

“It’s the only cure for cabin fever,” says Phil Algar, the festival’s executive director. “After months of winter, everyone has been pent up in their house. They’re wild and they come out to Rendezvous.”

Where to stay in Whitehorse

Rebuilt after two fires, and around since the Klondike gold rush, the Edgewater Hotel welcomes travelers to downtown Whitehorse. Newly renovated rooms feature down duvets and Yukon First Nations art.

Griz Days: for skiers who love powder snow and a good party

Location: Fernie, British Columbia



Dates: March 5–7, 2027 Visit Website

After my kids learned how to ski, we drove to Fernie, B.C. for the Griz Days festival: a weekend of downhill ski races and extreme competitions (think keg throwing and log sawing) that fetes the Griz, a mythical mountain man responsible for the town’s legendary powder. The festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027, so expect some extra pizzazz, including fireworks, a parade, bed races downtown, and opportunities to ski with the Griz.

Where to stay in Fernie