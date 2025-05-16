Unexpected Canada

Throughout 2025, we’re celebrating Canada’s communities, culture, and traditions with a series of stories that will immerse you in the varied landscapes and experiences across the vast country. And while popular cities like Vancouver and Toronto have their many charms, we’re focusing here on the exciting spots several clicks off the usual path—from British Columbia in the west to Newfoundland and Labrador in the east.

So read on for inspiration, whether you’re looking for culinary adventures, beloved national parks, vibrant urban hubs, or new ways to explore Canada’s truly great outdoors. You’ll meet Indigenous tour operators offering epic trips, pioneering trail builders opening up pathways along rugged cliffs, and much more.