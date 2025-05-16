Travel InspirationWhere to Travel Next

Unexpected Canada

A yearlong spotlight on the people and places that make the country unique.

By Tim Chester
May 16, 2025
A turquoise lake among mountains in British Columbia, Canada

Canada has more than 2 million lakes, thousands of mountains, and a seemingly infinite sense of wilderness.

Courtesy of Igor Kyryliuk and Tetiana Kravchenko/Unsplash

Throughout 2025, we’re celebrating Canada’s communities, culture, and traditions with a series of stories that will immerse you in the varied landscapes and experiences across the vast country. And while popular cities like Vancouver and Toronto have their many charms, we’re focusing here on the exciting spots several clicks off the usual path—from British Columbia in the west to Newfoundland and Labrador in the east.

So read on for inspiration, whether you’re looking for culinary adventures, beloved national parks, vibrant urban hubs, or new ways to explore Canada’s truly great outdoors. You’ll meet Indigenous tour operators offering epic trips, pioneering trail builders opening up pathways along rugged cliffs, and much more.

Tim Chester
FatBiking_SundanceLodgeBikescape_RobertMassey.jpg
Outdoor Adventure
The Great Way to See Canada’s Scenic Beauty That Many Travelers Miss
The best way to explore the country’s wilderness in winter? Fat biking.
Twilingate-Newfoundland
Outdoor Adventure
A New Trail System in Canada Takes You on a Coastal Adventure Many Travelers Miss
The Rockcut Twillingate Trails offer a new way to take in cliffs, sea stacks, wildlife, and beaches in Canada’s easternmost province.
Maple syrup season in rural Quebec, Canada. Collection maple sap in spring forest.
History + Culture
The “Maple Syrup Capital of the World” Is Famous for Sugar Shacks, Festivals, and Indigenous History
A visit to a sugar shack run by First Nations people sheds light on maple syrup’s deep roots in northeastern Canada.
Kate set visit
Art + Culture
The Remote Arctic City That’s Suddenly in the Spotlight, Thanks to Netflix
A visit to Iqaluit, Canada’s northernmost city, reveals a lot about life in the Arctic.
People enjoying the nice summer weather in Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada
History + Culture
You Can Camp on Remote Lakes, Soar Over a National Park, and Spot Polar Bears on These Epic Canadian Tours
Explore the nature and culture of the Great White North with these Indigenous-owned companies and organizations.
More Canada Inspiration
Aerial view of a city surrounded by water
Where to Travel Next
13 Incredible Places to Visit in Canada
October 15, 2024 09:25 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Photographer: Goran Kosanovic
Cruise
How to Experience the Best of Vancouver When Your Cruise Ship Docks
October 29, 2024 04:45 PM
 · 
Chloe Berge
red cabin overlooking the water with no one around
Health + Wellness
The Tiny Canadian Town That Only Hosts One Traveler at a Time
January 14, 2025 09:11 AM
 · 
Maryam Siddiqi