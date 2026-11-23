The world now has a new southernmost hotel. The Cormorant at 55 South was built in Patagonia by Royal Caribbean Group with Chilean partners to enhance the fly-into Antarctica experience for guests of the company’s ultraluxury line Silversea.

The hotel is located in the small city of Puerto Williams, Chile, with a population of about 2,000, providing a fresh crop of jobs for a community that resides in one of the most remote corners of the world.

From the 150-room hotel, which sits adjacent to the Guardia Marina Zañartu Airport, it’s about a two-hour charter flight to an airstrip on King George Island in Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands, where Silversea guests can begin their seafaring exploration of the Last Continent—while avoiding a long sailing through the sometimes-rough Drake Passage.

Of Silversea’s 40 Antarctica sailings on three ships, 29 itineraries are “Fly Cruise” expeditions, and the hotel delightfully eases guests into the experience.

Rooms at the Cormorant at 55 South provide a restful stopover option for travelers before they continue on their onward journey. Photo by Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Silversea

While attending the grand opening this month, I lazily recovered from travel (including a three-hour charter flight from Santiago, Chile) in a plush chaise lounge around a copper fireplace while looking through towering windows at an outlet of the Beagle Channel and the Fuegian Andes mountains.

And then there was the pleasant distraction of a birdwatching outing, which was among the hotel activities that also include horseback riding (this is the only excursion that comes with an added fee of $100 per person), kayaking, Chilean pisco and wine tastings, and a shuttle into Puerto Williams.

Our local guide led a small group of us on a nearby stroll and not five minutes in, we saw an endemic red-beaked Scoresby’s gull cracking mussels, followed by more than a dozen other species, including dolphin gulls and upland geese and two types of cormorants (Neotropic and rock shag).

Quiet luxury at the end of the world

Previously, Silversea’s Fly Cruise operation was out of Punta Arenas, Chile, with guests housed at several hotels with varying levels of service and comfort.

The idea of moving the operation further south to Puerto Williams and building a luxury hotel that offers a consistent experience for Silversea guests and allows them all to be housed in one location was proposed by the cruise line’s Chilean air partner, DAP Airlines. It took eight years from concept to hotel opening. No cruise company has previously built a hotel from the ground up.

The entire hotel, including the dining room, puts a strong focus on the outdoors and connecting guests with the surrounding landscapes. Photo by Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Silversea

The partners worked with Chilean architects, designers, and artists to overcome the obstacle of how to create a luxurious experience far from any major commercial center. The 150 identical and quite comfortable guestrooms are modular construction, built in Mendoza, Argentina and transported across the Andes and Patagonia.

Guests are greeted at The Cormorant by gauchos on horseback, immediately establishing a sense of place.

Once inside under soaring ceilings, local materials abound from the stone and driftwood at the bar to the local lenga wood used in some furnishings (including TV cabinets in guestrooms).

Three monumental artworks highlight the surroundings,including the 70 handcrafted ceramic rocks displayed above the restaurant’s breakfast and lunch buffet area. The bright yellow chairs in the lounge reflect the flowers of the local Calafate berry which also scents the handcrafted soap in the guestrooms, and flavors purple pisco cocktails served at the bar.

Guests can sit back and relax on outdoor decks at the Cormorant at 55 South. Photo by Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Silversea

Nature and the beautiful landscapes are embraced throughout the hotel, with sweeping views of the outside on view from the restaurant, from the lounges on each floor, and from an outdoor patio, where guests can watch and smell chefs cooking lamb and other meats and vegetables over wood for the restaurant’s nightly, family-style asado dinners.

Currently, the hotel is open only for Silversea guests during the November to March Antarctica cruise season, though there is talk of possible future access for non-cruise fly-fishing or hiking groups.

A pre-cruise waystation

Theoretically, if everything is on time, Antarctica-bound guests will spend a night at the hotel pre-cruise and another post-cruise—in some cases the stays may be longer, or shorter (on my return leg, we got delayed due to weather leaving Antarctica and spent an extra night on the Silver Endeavour rather than back at the hotel). According to Silversea, 80 percent of its Fly Cruise expeditions take off as planned.

In addition to luxury accommodations and the opportunity to meet your fellow travelers ahead of your sailing, the hotel is also where your cruise expedition team gives a briefing about the trip ahead, including such Antarctica rules as the requirement to stay 15 feet away from penguins.

Guests can saddle up to the bar for a Calafate berry-flavored pisco cocktail while observing the locally produced artworks. Photo by Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Silversea

The complimentary polar gear provided by Silversea—a red take-home parka, dry pants and boots—await guests in their rooms, with the option to switch out sizes, if needed. If you forget any polar gear, head to the hotel’s boutique store, where you can also purchase little blue penguins made of local lapis, and other crafts.

A room at the hotel is reserved for a biosecurity check of any of your own gear you plan to use in Antarctica (expedition team members must carefully check all belongings for things such as hair, lint, seeds, and crumbs, and will clean or vacuum your items if they find anything). It’s near the property’s small fitness center.

The Cormorant at 55 South offers a wonderfully soft landing for the start and end of a just thrilling enough Antarctic adventure.

To book: Silversea’s nine-day Antarctica Fly Cruise expedition with six nights shipboard start at $13,300 per person. All-inclusive fares include the hotel and charter flights.