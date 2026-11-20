Japan’s volcanic landscape is rich in onsen, natural thermal pools prized for their warm, restorative waters, many of which caused towns to spring up around the springs. When Japan’s economy went from a high-rolling “bubble” era in the ‘80s to a downturn in the ‘90s, many of the multistory hotels in these onsen towns closed over time. Now the pendulum is swinging again. Onsen towns are attracting renewed interest from travelers and people relocating from Japan’s big cities in search of a slower pace of life.

“A new generation is moving away from the fast-paced and consumerist culture that many aspired to in past decades,” says Yoshito Kimura, area manager for Nagato Yumoto Onsen, whose revitalization plan, a collaboration with Hoshino Resorts, has become a model for enlivening struggling onsen towns across the country. Japanese people are “reevaluating what is valuable,” he adds, explaining that Nagato Onsen’s regeneration is intentionally focused on the small-scale and local—from crafts and food to more personal experiences—rather than mass tourism.

I’ve always loved visiting Japan’s onsen towns, for their restorative waters and their calm character. After seeing firsthand how locals worked to revive Nagato Onsen, I found even more reason to visit: to support the communities working to keep these places alive.

Across Japan, locals are reinvesting in aging properties, attracting new businesses, and diversifying the visitor experience beyond bathing. Revitalization has also become a government priority. In 2026, Japan’s Tourism Agency launched a program to help onsen towns remove and redevelop abandoned properties originally built for large group tours. Japan is also pushing to register onsen culture on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in a bid to preserve and boost international tourism to Japan’s lesser-visited regions.

Now that the air is turning cooler, check out some of Japan’s newly revived hot spring towns that are perfect for a winter trip.

Nagato Yumoto Onsen

Nagato Yumoto Onsen was one of the first towns to be revived with modern Japanese offerings. Courtesy Nagato Yumoto

Location: Yamaguchi Prefecture



How to get here: 2-hour bullet train from Osaka (Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen to Shin-Yamaguchi Station), then 1-hour bus to Nagato Yumoto Onsen 2-hour bullet train from Osaka (Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen to Shin-Yamaguchi Station), then 1-hour bus to Nagato Yumoto Onsen Visit Website

In 2017, the Nagato Yumoto Onsen Tourism Revitalization Plan set out to resuscitate Nagato Yumoto Onsen, a fading hot-spring town. The results are now visible along the tree-lined promenades beside the Otozure River. The 2020 opening of the Kai Nagato resort helped spark a wave of new businesses. Look out for the coffee shop showcasing local arts, the craft brewery, and the revived 600-year-old hot spring. Additionally, Soil Nagato Yumoto is a new hotel that opened in 2025 inside a 100-year-old building that formerly housed a ryokan.

Tsukioka Onsen

In Tsukioka Onsen, local ryokan have pivoted from accommodating large groups to offering high-end, personalized experiences. Courtesy of Tsukioka Onsen

Location: Niigata Prefecture



How to get here: 2-hour bullet train from Tokyo (Joetsu Shinkansen to Niigata Station), then 1-hour bus to Tsukioka Onsen 2-hour bullet train from Tokyo (Joetsu Shinkansen to Niigata Station), then 1-hour bus to Tsukioka Onsen Visit Website

The waters of Tsukioka Onsen are known for their high sulfur content (believed to smooth and revive the skin) and striking emerald color. The 110-year-old hot-spring town has been revitalized by nine ryokan owners who have turned vacant buildings into specialty shops showcasing Niigata’s cuisine and crafts. In 2025, the ryokan Shiratama No Yu Kahou added two spacious suites with open-air baths and saunas.

Related: A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Onsen Etiquette

Zao Onsen

According to Kai general manager Sayumi Ueda, the new ryokans are meant to disperse tourist traffic to regional areas, preserve local heritage, and drive sustainable community development. Courtesy of Hoshino Resorts

Location: Yamagata Prefecture



How to get here: 2.5-hour bullet train from Tokyo (Yamagata Shinkansen to Yamagata Station), then 40-minute bus to Zao Onsen 2.5-hour bullet train from Tokyo (Yamagata Shinkansen to Yamagata Station), then 40-minute bus to Zao Onsen Visit Website

Best known for its snow sports, the town of Zao Onsen is broadening its appeal beyond winter by promoting year-round experiences such as hiking, cycling, forest bathing, and visits to the Okama Crater, a volcanic crater lake with emerald-colored water. Hoshino Resorts’ 49-room Kai Zao opened in October 2026. The hotel’s wellness space, which includes onsen baths, a sauna, and a cold plunge, spirals upward to an open-air rooftop pool.

Atagawa Onsen

Atagawa Onsen now aims at higher-end, smaller-scale tourism. Coutresy of Onko Chishin

Location: Shizuoka Prefecture



How to get here: 45-minute bullet train from Tokyo (Tokaido Shinkansen to Atami), then 1-hour train (JR Ito Line/Izu Kyuko Line to Izu-Atagawa Station) 45-minute bullet train from Tokyo (Tokaido Shinkansen to Atami), then 1-hour train (JR Ito Line/Izu Kyuko Line to Izu-Atagawa Station) Visit Website

Japan’s mass domestic tourism downturn in the ’90s left Atagawa with a townscape that appeared preserved in the Showa era. In an effort to attract visitors back to Atagawa without re-creating the large-scale tourism of its heyday, hotel development company Onko Chishin opened the 16-room Izu Retreat Atagawa Suiko in a former ryokan in 2025.

The property added private hot-spring–fed open-air baths while retaining elements of its Showa-era character, such as a lounge bar that spins vinyl records and a game room stocked with vintage arcade machines. Rather than trying to keep guests on property, the hotel directs visitors to other Atagawa businesses as part of its mission to bring hot-spring culture back to life.

Related: I’ve Been a Tour Guide in Tokyo for More Than 20 Years. These Are My Tips for Avoiding the Crowds in Japan

Ureshino Onsen

Places like Ureshino Onsen are giving hot springs a makeover. Courtesy Ureshino Onsen

Location: Saga Prefecture



How to get here: 1-hour train from Fukuoka (JR Limited Express Relay Kamome to Takeo-Onsen Station), then 7-minute bullet train (Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Kamome to Ureshino-Onsen Station) 1-hour train from Fukuoka (JR Limited Express Relay Kamome to Takeo-Onsen Station), then 7-minute bullet train (Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Kamome to Ureshino-Onsen Station) Visit Website

The 2022 launch of the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen (bullet train) sparked a revival in the town of Ureshino Onsen, known for its skin-softening waters. In the past couple years, Ureshino Onsen has reopened a shuttered ryokan and seen boosts in sales of local Hizen Yoshida-yaki ceramics.

Yoshimoto Kohara, owner of Wataya Besso, one of the town’s oldest ryokan, is keeping the momentum going with his Tea Tourism initiative, which offers experiences such as cycling trips to the surrounding tea plantations and tea ceremonies with local farmers. In 2026, Wataya Besso also added a wellness wing where specialists create personalized health plans for guests.