What does a family vacation in Miami look like when you mix beach time with a little creativity and cultural discovery? This four-day, year-round itinerary takes parents and kids through Coral Gables, Little Havana, and Miami Beach, with a stop in Downtown Miami.

Along the way, families can explore tropical gardens, try hands-on art activities, discover Cuban traditions, and enjoy a few dinner-table surprises. There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained, with enough flexibility to make the trip your own.

Trip at a Glance

Duration: 4 days

Best time to visit: Year-round, with November through April offering cooler temperatures for outdoor adventures.

Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Route: Coral Gables, South Miami, Downtown Miami, Little Havana, and Miami Beach

Transportation: A rental car is recommended for traveling between neighborhoods. Miami Beach’s free trolley makes getting around easy.

Get the Google map.