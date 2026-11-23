What does a family vacation in Miami look like when you mix beach time with a little creativity and cultural discovery? This four-day, year-round itinerary takes parents and kids through Coral Gables, Little Havana, and Miami Beach, with a stop in Downtown Miami.
Along the way, families can explore tropical gardens, try hands-on art activities, discover Cuban traditions, and enjoy a few dinner-table surprises. There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained, with enough flexibility to make the trip your own.
Trip at a Glance
Duration: 4 days
Best time to visit: Year-round, with November through April offering cooler temperatures for outdoor adventures.
Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
Route: Coral Gables, South Miami, Downtown Miami, Little Havana, and Miami Beach
Transportation: A rental car is recommended for traveling between neighborhoods. Miami Beach’s free trolley makes getting around easy.
Get the Google map.
Itinerary / 4 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Explore Miami's Tropical Gardens, Create Art, and See a Family Show
Spend the afternoon expressing your creativity with an activity the whole family can enjoy. Try a pottery class at Anhinga Clay Studios, paint your own masterpiece, or join an arts and crafts workshop where kids can experiment with colors, textures, and different materials.
Afterward, make your way to Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile for dinner, with plenty of casual restaurants and international cuisine to choose from. Try Doc B’s for a menu that includes everything from shrimp tacos with avocado and elote-style corn to smashburgers and kale salad with dried cranberries, pistachios, and sweet potato. If everyone still has energy, check the schedule at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre for a family-friendly play or musical.
Day 2:Play Tennis, Swim at a Pool, and See a Planetarium Show
Or trade your rackets for swimsuits. Swimming options in and around Coral Gables include Venetian Pool, known for its spring-fed water and waterfalls. Families can also explore Miami’s swimming pools to find a spot that suits their plans. Check pool hours, age restrictions, and tennis court availability in advance.
After working up an appetite, stop for lunch at a downtown café or casual restaurant. Miam Café is a short walk from your next destination.
For an afternoon of discovery, head to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami. Families can explore interactive exhibits, watch sharks and other marine life swim overhead in the three-level aquarium, and catch an immersive show at the museum’s Frost Planetarium.
On select evenings, the planetarium also hosts Laser Evenings, pairing laser light shows with music from artists like Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift. Check the museum’s calendar for upcoming exhibitions, showtimes, and special events.
Dinner is another chance to explore Miami’s diverse dining scene. Head to El Tiesto Cafe Miami for a Dominican-Japanese menu with tapas, sushi, and more.
Day 3:Discover Little Havana's Cuban Food, Art, and Traditions
Continue to Máximo Gómez Park, better known as Domino Park, where longtime residents gather for spirited games of dominoes. Kids can watch the action, spot the neighborhood’s roaming roosters, and explore the murals, galleries, and locally owned shops along Calle Ocho. Join a guided walking tour to learn more about the neighborhood or explore at your own pace.
Along the way, you can also watch skilled artisans showcase the traditional craft of hand-rolling cigars. Stop for a scoop of Cuban-inspired ice cream at Azucar Ice Cream Company, where the flavors reflect Miami’s culinary influences. End your time here with traditional Cuban dishes and live music at Old’s Havana, giving everyone a taste of another side of the neighborhood.
For a closer look at the city’s arts and culture, take a short drive after dinner to the Koubek Center, an arts venue operated by Miami Dade College. The center hosts theater performances, music, dance, art exhibitions, and literary events, including family-oriented programming.
Day 4:Go to the Bentley Beach Club in South Beach and Eat at Barton G
First, take a stroll along Ocean Drive, one of Miami Beach’s most recognizable streets, known for its art deco buildings, sidewalk cafés, and views of Lummus Park. Families can admire the architecture, snap photos, and take in the sights before making their way to the beach.
Head to the South of Fifth neighborhood, where families can reserve loungers and umbrellas at the Bentley Beach Club for a comfortable day on the sand. Pass the hours swimming, building sandcastles, or just relaxing while enjoying food and drink service delivered directly to your beach chairs.
Finish the trip with a dinner surprise at Barton G, where the theatrical presentation is just as much a part of the experience as the food. Known for its oversized serving pieces and imaginative dishes, the restaurant turns dinner into a show that gives kids and adults plenty to talk about. It’s a fun final meal that gives the whole family one more Miami memory to take home.