The 10 Best Hotels in Montreal

The colorful, bilingual, and multicultural city of Montreal has a strong personality and a lot to offer. Whether it comes down to its food, culture, vibe, and big, big energy, Montreal is also home to a vast hotel portfolio that reflects the richness of its identity.

Now that travel is definitely back, Montreal is busy—more than ever, if that is even possible. The city opened 15 new hotels since the pandemic pause, while many of the pre-existing best took this opportunity to overhaul their look.

The Hyatt brand made a great comeback in the province of Quebec with the opening of a new flagship, Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown , a first-of-its-kind new concept for the beloved brand Hyatt Place in the neighborhood “Le Village.” The long-time Loews Vogue Downtown reopened under new ownership and concept, now a member of the Curio Collection by Hilton. And a Moxy hotel is scheduled to open—a first in the province of Quebec—in 2023.

If you’re planning a trip to the most European Canadian city (and you should), check out 10 of the best hotels in Montreal for a truly memorable stay.

Sofitel Hotel Montreal

Sofitel Hotel Montreal is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the city. The French chain is well established in Europe, and its Montreal location is simply perfect. It offers a Parisian sensibility, though unlike the City of Light, here the rooms come oversized. (Also, the beds are oh-so comfy.) The views of downtown Montreal mesmerize; the value for your money is unbeatable, as is the location. Its on-site restaurant, Le Renoir, is also one of the best tables in the city, offering a French menu (bien sûr!) and, in season, one of the most attractive outdoor patios in town.

A blush of pink across the Four Seasons Montreal suite. Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The (Canadian!) Four Seasons brand came back to Montreal in 2019 after years of being MIA and it was, for the city, major news. This hotel has a signature look, feel, even scent that attracts a cool crowd, be it to the Instagram-worthy restaurant bathrooms (yes, it’s a thing), the South Beach–style indoor/outdoor patio, or the pink-and-marble lounge that will make you wish you had more upcoming parties. New York celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson has set up shop here with Marcus, while a luxury Clarins spa will soothe tired travelers.

W Hotel Montreal

For decades, W Hotel Montreal was the only W property in Canada (until this July, when Toronto got its own). The Montreal spot is still one of a kind, at the junction of Old Montreal and the Financial District, in a historic building facing the lovely Victoria Square park. This has been the place to be seen since opening day. Ever evolving, the rooms, restaurant, and lobby have been revamped, and an outdoor patio has opened, serving innovative cocktails and delicious food. This W hits all the right notes—playful yet thoughtful—and the location couldn’t be better.

Hôtel William Gray

The Hôtel William Gray is owned and operated by the Montreal-based Antonopoulous family, passing the hotel business down from generation to generation over four decades. Among their many properties in the city—11 restaurants, five hotels—William Gray is their finest, in the heart of Old Montreal. Linger on the terrace overlooking the Montreal Great Wheel; at the rooftop resto-bar, which is open almost all year for drinks, lunch, and dinner; or in the lobby with a drink and a book, a game of billiards, or a board game. Within the hotel, Café Olimpico is one of the city’s top-rated coffee shops. The rooms are also sleek, well appointed, and perfectly combine history and modernity, just like the surrounding neighborhood, the unique Old Montreal.

Hyatt Place Downtown Montreal

This hotel has long been well located and spacious, but outdated and, unfortunately, uninteresting. The pandemic pause was the perfect occasion for the Hyatt brand to take over and make its grand comeback in Montreal, investing $25 million to really turn the place around. The result is the flagship property for a new Hyatt Place concept, delivering coworking spaces, the latest tech for business travelers, an on-site bistro, an indoor pool, and large rooms that all offer unobstructed views of the Montreal skyline (plus free breakfast and competitive rates).

Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth

The majestic “Queen E” hotel became legendary when John Lennon and Yoko Ono made it the site of their infamous bed-in during 1969 in Montreal. The hotel, which has hosted all kinds of celebrities since its opening, relaunched in 2017 after being closed for a year-long renovation that stretched from top to bottom. The new Queen Elizabeth is now better than ever, offering the perfect balance between history and a local twist. The suites are designed and named after Montreal districts: Mile End (geeky), Griffintown (edgy), Homa (funky), etcetera. The Nacarat terrace and cocktail bar are among the very best happy hours in the city, without forgetting the inside coffee shop, Krema, where locals from all around line up every morning for their caffeine fix. A new Or (Gold) level hotel-within-a-hotel comes with its own concierge and a private 21st-floor lounge.

Le Mount Stephen

Did you know that there are only two Leading Hotels of the World in Canada and one of them is in Montreal? Historically, the Mount Stephen Club was a private club that used to host the most lavish parties in the city. The historic house still stands, but a new wing has been added to what has now become Le Mount Stephen, a luxury boutique hotel where you may want to take photos of the sumptuous wooden staircase and red carpets or of the majestic Bar George when you go down for cocktails and a time-traveling kind of evening. Other pluses: top-class service and plush rooms with aloe-infused showers and custom-colored lighting.

Great art, food, location: what’s not to love? Courtesy of Hotel le Germain

Hotel le Germain Montreal

The Germain Hotels brand is well established and well respected in the province of Quebec. Family-owned and -operated, their boutique hotels focus on gastronomy (the Germain family story started with restaurants), design, comfort, and a nod to the city where the property is located. Hotel le Germain Montreal is in the heart of downtown, allowing you to walk around anywhere you want to go (Time Out Market Montreal or the shopping avenue of Sainte-Catherine Street, for starters), and because it is a local property with a taste for design, they revealed a giant mural by a local artist in 2021. The rooms and food and beverage outlets have been refurbished by superstar local designers and firm Zebulon Perron and Lemay + Michaud, in a tribute to Expo 67.

At Humaniti, the rarest of finds in Montreal: a massive outdoor hotel pool. Courtesy of Humaniti Hotel

Humaniti Hotel Montreal

Montreal has long awaited the completion of the Humaniti project, but the result was worth it: This striking new Marriott Autograph Collection hotel is in a mixed-use building with commercial and residential space, along with the largest patio in the city with one the very few outdoor hotel pools in Montreal. Humaniti also features a restaurant that holds one of the largest wine cellars in town and rooms that showcase floor-to-ceiling windows and local art, all located on the outskirts of the busy Palais des congrès, the convention center.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Montreal

Both local and international celebrities gather at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Montreal, whether for Sunday brunch at Maison Boulud Montreal by Daniel Boulud or to celebrate a special occasion. No matter why you’re there, something about this Montreal gem will make you feel important. It is indeed a special place. The Ritz offers European-inspired charm steps away from museums and historic buildings, with some of the largest (and prettiest) hotel rooms in the city. It has maintained a popular afternoon tea service in the Palm Court; recently, it opened a champagne bar in the lobby and an appealing courtyard where you will find a duck pond and world-class service—it is the Ritz, after all.