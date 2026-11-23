Steam was almost all I could see. The tree line was just visible if I let my eyes adjust, and in the distance, the lights of the historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. A short drive up to the Mammoth Terraces, about 10 of us stood in the dark, stargazing with a trained astronomer among the bubbling hot springs of Yellowstone National Park.

We were on one of the first new stargazing tours offered by Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, one of the grande dame hotels inside Yellowstone—the only one close to the park’s north entrance that stays open year-round to private vehicles. Until now, guests interested in astrotourism had to book a tour with a company that operated outside the park or catch a public ranger tour. Far more comprehensive, more private, and nearly all-inclusive, this new experience is part of a three-night package that opens up Yellowstone’s overlooked fall and winter showpieces: Guests stargaze inside the park by night, scout wildlife by day, and stay at a historic property.

What does the new Yellowstone stargazing package include?

With summer crowds gone, Yellowstone’s thermal basins are far quieter during the park’s “secret season.” Photo by Dan Meyers/Unsplash

The Yellowstone Stargazing Package includes a three-night stay at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and four special tours: two night tours in the park with Alex Trunnell, lead astronomer at Yellowstone Safari Company, and two early-morning wildlife tours with one of the park’s veteran wildlife guides. With all meals and transfers included—and summer’s crowds long gone—it offers all the joys of Yellowstone’s “secret season” without the logistical worries of a hard-to-plan winter visit.

The package pairs two early-morning wildlife tours with two nights of guided stargazing in the park. Photo by Sandra Seitamaa/Unsplash (L); photo by Zetong Li/Unsplash (R)

“The park’s skies get down to about a 1.5 on the Bortle scale,” Trunnell tells me, referring to the nine-level scale where Class 1 skies are the most pristine. And it’s not just long nights that make fall and winter ideal for looking up. “The Milky Way hits at an angle that’s great for viewing and photography in fall,” she adds, “and in winter, you get that really clear air and sights like Andromeda high in the sky.”

I ask Trunnell what makes stargazing in Yellowstone different from anywhere else in the Mountain West, and her answer is simple: the feeling. “It gets dark, it gets cold, and all of a sudden you see the steam from these hot springs that you didn’t even know was there,” she begins. “You’ll be stargazing and basking in the beauty of the natural world—and then you’re hearing coyotes in the distance.”

Why stay at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel?

Stargazing tours take a short drive up to these terraces, near the 1883 Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. Photo by Brynn Pedrick/Unsplash

The package includes a three-night stay at the 1883 Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, steeping guests in history about five miles from the park’s North Entrance—the only entrance that stays open year-round to private vehicles. All meals (a mix of grab-and-go breakfasts and in-park dining) are also provided. At the Mammoth Dining Room, the breakfast menu includes caprese avocado toast and berry-rich steel-cut oatmeal, and dinner offers bison filet mignon and a Native Three Sisters Soup that the property’s culinary staff developed in partnership with Oglala Lakota activist and chef Sean Sherman.

Between outings, guests can explore the northern range (the stretch from Mammoth to Lamar Valley stays open to cars year-round, even after most park roads close November 1) or settle into the hotel’s Map Room; with an espresso bar by morning—think huckleberry lattes, naturally—and in the evenings, expect live piano and a full bar.

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel’s four-day, three-night stargazing packages start at $1,999 per person (double occupancy; $2,349 single), including taxes, fees, and gratuities. Groups max out at 13 guests; minimum age is 12. If clouds roll in, an indoor astronomy session replaces stargazing. Remaining 2026 dates: Dec. 4–7. The 2027 dates have yet to be announced; check the website for more info.