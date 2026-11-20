You can spend one morning in a spa robe and the next hunting down a cookie window. That’s the beauty of a friends’ getaway in Miami: plenty of room to relax, then a night that turns into something memorable.

This four-day trip moves between the quieter sands of North Beach, Miami’s art-filled neighborhoods, and the Coconut Grove waterfront, with rounds of cafecito (sweet Cuban espresso), good food, and time outdoors along the way.

Save the last day for a change of scenery. About an hour southwest of Miami, trade high-rises for tropical fruit stands, lush gardens, and the farmlands that show off a different side of South Florida.

Trip at a Glance

Duration: 4 days

Best time to visit: Year-round, with fall through spring bringing cooler temperatures and the season for chef-led farm dinners in Homestead.

Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Route: North Beach, Miami Beach, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, and Homestead

Transportation: Rideshares are the easiest way to get between neighborhoods on Days 1–3. Rent a car for the Day 4 drive to Homestead and the Redland.