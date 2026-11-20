You can spend one morning in a spa robe and the next hunting down a cookie window. That’s the beauty of a friends’ getaway in Miami: plenty of room to relax, then a night that turns into something memorable.
This four-day trip moves between the quieter sands of North Beach, Miami’s art-filled neighborhoods, and the Coconut Grove waterfront, with rounds of cafecito (sweet Cuban espresso), good food, and time outdoors along the way.
Save the last day for a change of scenery. About an hour southwest of Miami, trade high-rises for tropical fruit stands, lush gardens, and the farmlands that show off a different side of South Florida.
Trip at a Glance
Duration: 4 days
Best time to visit: Year-round, with fall through spring bringing cooler temperatures and the season for chef-led farm dinners in Homestead.
Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
Route: North Beach, Miami Beach, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, and Homestead
Transportation: Rideshares are the easiest way to get between neighborhoods on Days 1–3. Rent a car for the Day 4 drive to Homestead and the Redland.
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Itinerary / 4 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:A Beachside Spa Resort and Michelin Dining in Miami Beach
Its 70,000-square-foot wellness facility, one of the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, offers a hydrotherapy circuit, spa treatments, and fitness classes that can easily fill an entire day. For a more intimate home base, consider Maison Felix, a 29-room boutique hotel in a restored midcentury building with a leafy courtyard and Mediterranean-inspired design.
After dropping your bags, make the beach your first stop. Walk or bike along the Miami Beach Beachwalk, which follows the shoreline past beachfront homes, hotels, parks, and open stretches of ocean. If you’re feeling motivated, look for an outdoor yoga or fitness class during your visit. Otherwise, claim a spot on the sand. For those staying at Maison Felix, book a Carillon spa day pass, which includes pool and beach access, for the full resort experience.
When you’re ready to trade sandals for something a little dressier, take a rideshare down Collins Avenue to Faena Miami Beach, where maximalist design sets the stage for Michelin-recognized dining. At Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, the Argentine chef’s live-fire cooking makes the parrillada, a mixed grill built for sharing, the perfect order for the table.
Or book Pao by Paul Qui, where Filipino, Japanese, Spanish, and French influences meet under a golden dome. Check the calendar at the intimate Faena Theater before you go—a cabaret performance or jazz concert after dinner makes for a fitting first-night finale.
Day 2:Art, Culture, and Cuban Coffee from Wynwood to Little Havana
Stretching roughly a mile, Wynwood’s mural-clad main drag and side streets are easy to explore on foot. Wander past vibrant street art and into shops and galleries to see how the former warehouse district has reinvented itself.
Nearby, Liger’s Cookies takeout window offers a modern take on Miami’s distinctive ventanita culture, in a city full of Cuban restaurants and bakeries with their own walk-up service windows. The humble ventanita has long been part of Miami’s daily rhythm, whether it’s the legendary coffee window at Versailles or the one at Mary’s Coin Laundry (a laundromat that doubles as a 24-hour Cuban food counter). At Liger’s, instead of the usual Cuban coffee, you’re here for warm, crisp-edged cookies in varieties like sesame tahini and classic chocolate chip.
Save your proper cafecito break for Little Havana. At La Colada Gourmet on Calle Ocho, order a round for the group (traditionally, a strong, sweet colada comes with tiny cups made for sharing) or try one of the shop’s twists on the classics.
Take time to wander the neighborhood before dinner at Tín Tín, where the team behind Tinta y Café blends Cuban flavors with French and Italian cooking. The Ropa Vieja Wellington is exactly the kind of Miami mash-up that makes sense once you taste it.
Then follow the music. Café La Trova pairs expertly made Cuban cocktails with live musicians, while Ball & Chain is another Calle Ocho standby for Latin rhythms and salsa dancing.
Day 3:Brunch, Bay Views, and a Boat Ride in Coconut Grove
Spend the afternoon exploring the Grove on foot. Browse the shops and cafés around the village center, then head to David T. Kennedy Park for a stroll along the bay. If it’s Saturday, visit the Coconut Grove Organic Farmers Market. Its stalls are piled with fresh produce, raw vegan specialties, juices, and other local finds.
By late afternoon, head toward nearby Regatta Harbour or Dinner Key Marina for a private sunset boat charter. With the breeze off Biscayne Bay and the skyline in the distance, time seems to slow down. Book a captain and departure time in advance, and you’ll be back on land before dinner.
Wrap up at Magie Wine Bar in Coconut Grove, an easygoing, walk-in-only spot for a bottle, small bites, and build-your-own charcuterie.
Day 4:Tropical Fruits and Miami’s Farmland in Homestead
Begin at Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, a quiet 20-acre nature retreat with tropical greenery and places to slow down for a few hours. From there, stop at Robert Is Here, the longtime tropical fruit stand where the tables of unusual produce are as fun to browse as the milkshake menu. Order the mango-Key lime shake.
Continue on to Schnebly Redland’s Winery, which makes wine from tropical fruits instead of grapes. A tasting might include guava, lychee, passion fruit, or avocado wine. Leave time to enjoy the lush setting and cascading waterfalls.
If you’re visiting during the fall-to-spring growing season, check the calendars at Paradise Farms or Ford’s Farm (run by Jeremy Ford, chef of Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed) for one of their chef-led farm dinners. A meal among the fields, with ingredients that connect the plate to the place, is a fitting way to end a trip that began on the beach and wandered well beyond it.