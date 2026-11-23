Álvaro Silberstein is the cofounder and CEO of Wheel the World and a guest columnist for Afar.

Not having the right accommodation can really mess things up. If you’re anything like me, you dream of your next trip. You dream of being in that coastal city with unique architecture and a buzz of energy through the old-time square. Or staying in a quaint, European village with towering mountains all around. You go through the often daunting protocol of air travel and getting to your destination, which comes together through hours and hours of planning.

Then you show up to your hotel room to find barriers.

In fact, hospitality marketing-and-research firm MMGY Global did a survey of over 2,700 people with mobility disabilities in 2022, which revealed a whopping 96 percent of them faced accommodation issues. And while it’s comforting in some way to know that I’m not alone, I really just want things to change.

Tips from one traveler with a disability to another

As a wheelchair user, I’ve traveled to over 25 countries. I’ve tried adaptive surfing in Costa Rica, gone scuba diving in Mexico, trekked to Machu Picchu, and conquered the 30-mile W Trek in Patagonia.

So I have faced my fair share of challenges. Not being able to fit into a roll-in shower is just as, or more frustrating than not being able to try some thrilling activity. I can understand a company not yet accommodating a wheelchair user to do their zip line—but hotels, can we not get the details right?

I started Wheel the World because I wanted everyone to have those butterfly-inducing travel experiences and the information they need to make it happen.

Here, I’ll share a few tips from what I’ve learned from my own travels, as well as from our research at Wheel the World, to help mitigate barriers and find the room that works best for you.

While it’s comforting in some way to know that I’m not alone, I really just want things to change.

Tip 1: Stop asking hotels if they’re accessible

The problem is that many hotels claim accessibility, but they don’t answer for whom. We all have different mobility equipment, disabilities, and ultimately, accessibility needs. So claiming accessibility doesn’t answer any questions specific to you.

Instead, give them a call, email, or online chat and ask for the nitty-gritty details. Do you need the bed to be a certain height? Ask them what it is. If it’s too high, ask if they can accommodate removing the box spring to lower it. Do you need space under the bed for a Hoyer lift (a portable patient lift used to transfer someone from a wheelchair to a bed)? Ask them if there’s space, and how much. If they don’t have space, ask if they can accommodate bed risers. Details, details, details. If they cannot take a few moments to gather this information, they may not be worth booking.

Book through a channel that can guarantee the specific accessible room you need, either directly with the hotel or through a specialized accessible-travel agency or platform. Large third-party booking sites often can’t, and your requests may never reach the property.

Related: How to Travel With Aging Parents Who Have Limited Mobility

Tip 2: Learn from others’ experiences, good and bad

Very few people who don’t have accessibility needs actually understand what it’s like traveling with them. That’s why one of the best things you can do is see how other people’s experiences have been by looking at forums, reviews, and blogs. A good place to start is by joining our Accessible Travel Community, which has more than 45,000 members in it. If you are thinking of traveling somewhere, ask if anyone has been there, which hotel they stayed at, and how it worked for them. Another group is the World is Accessible with over 50,000 members. You may be able to find hotel reviews on Google, Yelp, or Trip Advisor with accessibility-focused perspectives, but I have found those are not as plentiful.

Tip 3: Request photos

They say a photo is worth a thousand words, so take advantage. Many hotels already have photos on their website, but they exist to show the beautiful pool and comfortable-looking beds. When it comes to accessibility, details are what matter. Ask the hotel to send photos of the spots that mean the most to you, like the bathroom, shower, and space in the room. This will give you a visual of what to expect and see if it will work for you.

Tip 4: Make sure you’re getting the exact room you asked for

This one has burned me. And countless others. Under the ADA’s design standards, hotels in the United States are required to have a specific number of accessible rooms, depending on how many total rooms they have. A 275-room hotel, for example, needs a minimum of 10 rooms with mobility features, and only 3 of those are required to have roll-in showers. Bottom line: There aren’t many. That’s why you’ve probably shown up to find your room was double-booked—despite requesting that specific room.

So after you request the accessible room you want, make sure to get it in writing. (Have them send you an email stating this room is yours on the specified dates!) Then, call them a week before going to confirm again, and call the day before your trip to confirm, yet again. It may seem redundant but it could make all the difference.

Tip 5: Ask about the spaces and hotel layout beyond the room

One time I had a great accessible room, but when I arrived, there were steps at the entrance and a door too narrow for my wheelchair. This is more common in Europe, LatAm, or Asia, and older, historical areas in the USA, but pesky stairs and other barriers can sneak up at any time. If you arrive and the room doesn’t work, document it right away with photos and measurements. Calmly explain to the front desk manager exactly what doesn’t work and why. Ask for a specific solution: another room, equipment like a shower bench or bed risers, or a transfer to a nearby accessible hotel at their cost. If none of that is possible, request a refund in writing.

Tip 6: Trust details and measurements, not generic labels

“Accessible” means different things to different people. What actually decides whether a room works for you are the details: door width, bed height, shower type. So look for sources with measured, verified data. At Wheel the World, our mappers visit each property in person and collect more than 200 data points. Other resources, like AccessibleGO, Access Now, and Euan’s Guide (especially for the U.K. and Europe), can also help you narrow down options that stand out for accessibility.

Tip 7: Advocate for yourself

Louder for the people in the back! This can’t be overstated. For the most part, I don’t believe hotel staff are inconsiderate when it comes to handling someone with accessibility needs. I really just think many are uninformed. That goes for the general population, too. They simply don’t know the challenges we face daily, let alone during travel.

But that’s why it’s important to advocate for your needs. It will result in you getting your basic needs covered, and hopefully, the person on the end of your advocacy learns something they’ll never forget. Win-win!

For my honeymoon in Hawai‘i, I stayed at a hotel that worked well for me, except the bed was so high that my wife had to help me transfer, and it wasn’t easy for her. When staff in the lobby asked if everything was OK, I mentioned the bed height. They looked genuinely concerned. When we got back from dinner, they had removed the bed’s legs to lower it. They had no idea it was a barrier until I told them.

Tip 8: Don’t be afraid to travel

I know this is easier said than done. When I sustained my injury and became quadriplegic, it took a hit to my confidence in my independence. I had always loved traveling and being outdoors, then suddenly that all seemed to be out of the picture. Travel became a primary mechanism for regaining my independence and freedom, but it didn’t start with trips across the world. It started with small getaways near my hometown and gradually, as my confidence was built up, went on bigger and grander adventures. So start small. And if you ever need help, there’s a big community of travelers with disabilities out there who’ve been through the same thing and are happy to share what they’ve learned.

I’m excited to see all the places you’ll go! Happy travels.

Related: What Patagonia Taught Me About Who Gets to Travel

