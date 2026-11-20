In Miami, murals stretch across entire buildings, Caribbean music fills the streets, and the ocean is never far from view. A morning admiring art can turn into an afternoon of art deco architecture, and a dinner reservation for one is something to look forward to.

This four-day, year-round itinerary takes solo travelers from Miami Beach through Little Haiti and Wynwood to Coconut Grove, with plenty of culture, good food, and outdoor adventure along the way. With so much to do, it’s easy to keep your days interesting, and you’ll have room to follow your curiosity.

Trip at a Glance

Duration: 4 days

Best time to visit: Year-round, with the cooler, drier months (November through April) ideal for outdoor activities.

Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Route: Miami Beach (including South Beach), Little Haiti, Wynwood, and Coconut Grove (including Vizcaya)

Transportation: Walking, biking, and rideshare. A rental car isn’t essential.