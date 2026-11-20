In Miami, murals stretch across entire buildings, Caribbean music fills the streets, and the ocean is never far from view. A morning admiring art can turn into an afternoon of art deco architecture, and a dinner reservation for one is something to look forward to.
This four-day, year-round itinerary takes solo travelers from Miami Beach through Little Haiti and Wynwood to Coconut Grove, with plenty of culture, good food, and outdoor adventure along the way. With so much to do, it’s easy to keep your days interesting, and you’ll have room to follow your curiosity.
Trip at a Glance
Duration: 4 days
Best time to visit: Year-round, with the cooler, drier months (November through April) ideal for outdoor activities.
Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
Route: Miami Beach (including South Beach), Little Haiti, Wynwood, and Coconut Grove (including Vizcaya)
Transportation: Walking, biking, and rideshare. A rental car isn’t essential.
Get the Google map.
Itinerary / 4 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Visit the Miami Beach Botanical Garden and The Bass
Another 10-minute walk away is The Bass, which showcases contemporary art in a historic art deco building that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On select evenings, you can take part in a rooftop sunset meditation at Unframed before dinner, then end the evening relaxing by the pool or taking a walk along South Beach.
For dinner, head to Vilebrequin La Plage, Unframed’s rooftop restaurant, for Provençal and French Mediterranean cuisine with views over Miami Beach. The menu features dishes such as grilled octopus with roasted potatoes and steak tartare, served in a setting inspired by the French Riviera.
Day 2:Enjoy Beachfront Yoga, Oceanfront Biking, and Live Entertainment
Continue with a guided walking tour of the Art Deco Historic District to learn the stories behind South Beach’s pastel-colored hotels and distinctive architecture.
For a weekday lunch, grab a counter spot at Joe’s Stone Crab, a longtime Miami Beach staple known for its stone crab claws (served fresh during Florida’s stone crab season, October 15 through May 1) and Key lime pie.
Spend the evening at Faena Theater, where the lineup includes live music, cabaret, and theatrical performances. If you’d rather try something hands-on, sign up for a Cuban-style salsa, rueda de casino, or bachata lesson at Palacio de la Salsa. It’s an easy way to connect with locals and pick up a few moves while you’re in town.
Day 3:Discover Little Haiti's Caribbean Culture and Wynwood's Street Art
Explore the large-scale artwork at Wynwood Walls, then visit the nearby Museum of Graffiti to learn more about the artists and history behind the art form. The museum also offers beginner adult classes if you’d like to try creating something yourself and meeting people.
For dinner, book a table at Hiden, a Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant located behind a taco shop in Wynwood with an intimate, chef-led tasting experience. Guests enter through a hidden door using a passcode before taking their seats at an eight-person counter. Chef Seijun Okano prepares a seasonal omakase tasting menu featuring sushi with fresh fish flown in from Japan several times a week. (Reservations are essential.)
Day 4:Visit Vizcaya, Explore Coconut Grove, and Sail Biscayne Bay
From there, head to Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods, for lunch at Chug’s Diner, a Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized restaurant where Cuban flavors meet classic diner favorites. Order the pan con bistec (steak sandwich), Cuban-American Sandwich, or lechón (roast pork) hash. Pair your meal with a cafecito, a strong, sweet Cuban espresso.
In the afternoon, go to Dinner Key Marina for a small-group or private sailing excursion on Biscayne Bay. Enjoy ocean views, then return to Coconut Grove for dinner at Ariete, where chef Michael Beltran pairs contemporary American cooking with Cuban influences. Standout dishes include pork chops and foie gras. Save room for the flan with candy cap mushroom, sambuca crema, and coffee crumble.