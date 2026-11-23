In Greater Miami, couples can fill their days with experiences worth talking about over dinner, from exploring contemporary art to making chocolate together or learning a few new dance moves. There’s also plenty of time for ocean views, good meals, and relaxing by the water.
Starting in Miami Beach, this six-day, year-round itinerary makes its way through Little Havana, Little River, Brickell, Bal Harbour, and other parts of Miami, with something for couples who enjoy staying active as much as slowing down.
Trip at a Glance
Duration: 6 days
Best time to visit: Year-round, with cooler months particularly enjoyable for outdoor activities and waterfront outings.
Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
Route: Miami Beach, Allapattah, Midtown, Little Havana, Miami Shores, Little River, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Surfside, Bal Harbour, and Aventura
Transportation: Rideshare or a rental car for travel between neighborhoods. Walking is convenient within individual districts, and the free Metromover connects stops throughout Downtown and Brickell.
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Itinerary / 6 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Visit Miami's Art Museums, Then Head to Midtown for Dinner
Begin your first outing in Allapattah at the Rubell Museum, home to an extensive collection of contemporary art. Then walk across the street to Superblue Miami, where large-scale immersive installations invite visitors to interact with the artwork.
For lunch, stay in Allapattah and eat at Club Típico Dominicano, known for its authentic Dominican dishes. Try favorites like chivo guisado (stewed goat) or sancocho, a hearty Dominican stew.
Later, head to Midtown for an early-evening cocktail at the Sylvester, where you’ll find creative drinks and eclectic décor. The Only in Dade cocktail, made with rum, guava, and mascarpone foam, offers a taste of Miami’s tropical flavors.
Finish with dinner at dōma, which serves modern Italian fare. If pasta is calling your name, consider the cacio e pepe or lobster linguine.
Day 2:Book a Spa Treatment, Explore Calle Ocho, and Listen to Live Cuban Music
In the afternoon, trade spa robes for aprons at Exquisito Chocolates in Little Havana for a chocolate-making activity. Book ahead to learn about the process and try your hand at making chocolate together.
From there, spend time along Calle Ocho, where shops, restaurants, and cultural landmarks offer plenty to see. End the evening at Café La Trova, where Cuban cuisine, cocktails, and live music make for a lively dinner date.
Start with the Cuban sandwich empanadas or tostones topped with mojo-marinated pork and pickled onions. For the main course, try skirt steak ropa vieja with rice, black beans, and tostones, or lechón (roasted pork) with steamed yuca. Pair dinner with a classic mojito or one of renowned bartender Julio Cabrera’s handcrafted cocktails.
Day 3:Play a Round of Golf and Get to Know Little River
Afterward, have lunch at the on-site restaurant overlooking the course or make the short drive into downtown Miami Shores for a meal at Eden Gastrobar. If you’re in the mood for something hearty, try the slow-braised short rib pappardelle or Spanish chorizo shrimp linguine. For something lighter, consider the corvina ceviche or the pear salad, or share a few appetizers.
Then, spend the afternoon in Little River. Begin with a tour and guided rum tasting at Little River Distillery. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Miami’s first rum-aging distillery, learn how its rum is made, and compare different ages and finishes during the tasting before exploring more of the neighborhood.
Once an industrial district, Little River is now home to galleries, design studios, and independent shops housed in former warehouses and commercial spaces. Take some time to browse before finishing the evening with dinner at Sunny’s Steakhouse.
Try the tuna tartare or steak frites and save room for handmade pasta or, of course, a steak. With candlelit tables, a tree-filled courtyard, and a lively atmosphere, the setting invites a long, lingering dinner for two.
Day 4:Discover Downtown Miami, Dance and Dine in Brickell
Head to Motek Brickell for lunch, where Mediterranean-inspired favorites include freshly made hummus, kebabs, and the award-winning Arayes Burger. With plenty of shareable dishes, it’s a chance to order a little of everything and sample more of the menu. Get the warm pita bread for scooping up the hummus.
Then spend some time browsing Brickell City Centre. Nearby, Brickell Backyard, part of The Underline linear park, provides an outdoor break from the surrounding high-rises. Challenge each other at the interactive Water/Tables installation, use the outdoor Urban Gym, or check the calendar for free fitness, wellness, and cultural programming.
Later, learn a few new moves together during a prearranged private Latin dance lesson at Miami Baila Dance Studio. After testing your coordination, head to Delilah Miami on the Brickell waterfront, where vintage-inspired décor, live music, an elegant dinner, and a late-night atmosphere round out the day.
Start with the restaurant’s popular chicken tenders served with hot honey, then consider the lobster arrabbiata with Calabrian chili or branzino with tomato chimichurri for your main course. End the meal on a sweet note with a brownie layered with chocolate chip cookie, Oreo, and vanilla ice cream.
Day 5:Visit Surfside and Bal Harbour Before Cruising Biscayne Bay
Continue to Bal Harbour Shops, where couples can browse designer boutiques and stop for lunch at Carpaccio, then head across Haulover Inlet to Bill Bird Marina. Bal Harbour’s complimentary Freebee transportation service may be an option for reaching the marina; check the current service area before your visit.
Once there, board a prebooked, private, captain-led boat for a two- to three-hour afternoon cruise along the Intracoastal Waterway and Biscayne Bay. Take in views of waterfront homes, islands, and sandbars while enjoying time together on the water.
Finish the day in Aventura with dinner at Old Lisbon, where Portuguese favorites such as grilled seafood, bacalhau (salt cod), and traditional desserts offer a delicious way to close out the evening. For a seafood feast, try the Parrilhada de Mariscos, a seafood platter made for two, loaded with lobster, scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and fish.
Day 6:Tour Miami in a Classic Convertible and Unwind on the Beach
Or step away for lunch at Café Bernie. Order Bernie’s Prime Cheeseburger or share grilled chicken nachos. For something lighter, try the refreshing watermelon and cucumber salad or the shrimp salad stuffed in an avocado.
As evening approaches, head to Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach for a movie under the stars above Lincoln Road. Wrap up the getaway with a late dinner at Macchialina, which serves handmade pasta and Italian specialties in a cozy, intimate setting.
Start with the creamy polenta topped with sausage and sweet-and-sour Italian onions, then try the signature Cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino, or the tagliolini with mushrooms and Parmesan. For couples who want to leave the menu decisions to the chef, there’s also a four-course tasting menu with an optional wine pairing—a fitting way to toast the end of the trip.