In Greater Miami, couples can fill their days with experiences worth talking about over dinner, from exploring contemporary art to making chocolate together or learning a few new dance moves. There’s also plenty of time for ocean views, good meals, and relaxing by the water.

Starting in Miami Beach, this six-day, year-round itinerary makes its way through Little Havana, Little River, Brickell, Bal Harbour, and other parts of Miami, with something for couples who enjoy staying active as much as slowing down.

Trip at a Glance

Duration: 6 days

Best time to visit: Year-round, with cooler months particularly enjoyable for outdoor activities and waterfront outings.

Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Route: Miami Beach, Allapattah, Midtown, Little Havana, Miami Shores, Little River, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Surfside, Bal Harbour, and Aventura

Transportation: Rideshare or a rental car for travel between neighborhoods. Walking is convenient within individual districts, and the free Metromover connects stops throughout Downtown and Brickell.

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