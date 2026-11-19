Utah’s Sundance Mountain Resort recently unveiled its most significant development in decades. The mountain retreat, long known for its minimal approach to development and for permanently protecting 70 percent of its land, has thoughtfully added a new 63-room hotel with seamless ski-in, ski-out winter access.

The opening of The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort coincides with the resort’s third consecutive Michelin Key. It also aligns with the addition of more than 60 acres of new skiable terrain and the new Electric Horseman high-speed chairlift, giving winter visitors even more reasons to explore the mountain.

Yet even as Sundance Resort enters a new era, it remains rooted in the philosophy that’s guided it for decades: “develop a little, preserve a lot.” The resort continues to prioritize the natural landscape and guest experience over sheer size.

New Sundance Mountain Resort lodging

The Living Room at The Inn Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The Inn lies within Sundance Resort’s central village, steps from the Outlaw Express lift. True to the vision of the resort’s founder, Robert Redford, the new inn feels like a natural extension of the landscape.

The interiors blend modern Western style with traditional alpine architecture, pairing custom furnishings with curated vintage pieces. Outdoor spaces throughout the property invite guests to linger alongside the river or take in the views of towering Mount Timpanogos. Individually designed rooms keep The Inn’s feel intimate while expanding the resort’s lodging offerings to include hotel-style accommodations with ski-in, ski-out access.

A room at The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The new lodging option joins Sundance Mountain Resort’s Cottages, many of which offer separate living areas and kitchenettes, located in and around the Resort Village. The resort’s more expansive Mountain Homes, suited to families and large groups of up to 16, are private retreats with full kitchens, hot tubs, and decks.

A building designed to belong in nature

The Inn embodies the ethos that has set Sundance Resort apart since its founding: living in harmony with nature. Designed to sit below the existing tree line so that it blends into its wooded surroundings, the property has two wings positioned on either side of the North Fork of the Provo River to preserve the river’s natural flow. Guests can hear the river from their rooms or pause on the bridge connecting the two buildings to admire unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos.

Stay in a ski-in, ski-out hotel

The Living Room at The Inn looking toward the Outlaw Express lift Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort puts the resort’s famously uncrowded slopes right outside the door. Guests can click into their skis and glide straight to the Outlaw Express chairlift.

Two kids skiing with a Sundance Resort ski instructor Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

A dedicated slopeside ski valet and a boot room are available for all lodging guests, but their location within The Inn makes the transition from slippers to ski boots even easier for those staying there. With minimal lift lines and high-speed chairlifts—including the brand-new Electric Horseman—guests can spend more of their day on the slopes. This year, a ski day includes new terrain to explore, including an intermediate-level ridgeline run that offers a 1,800-foot vertical descent with sweeping views.

Get a spa treatment, take an art class, and go fly-fishing

A collection of hand-blown glassware and silversmith products Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The Inn, located in the heart of Sundance Resort Village, is near the activities, wellness spaces, and creative outlets that make the resort more than just a ski destination. Inside The Inn, The Wellness Classroom is adjacent to the Fitness Center. The Art Studio & Gallery is a few steps away from The Inn, and The Springs, with its rejuvenating outdoor hot tubs and sauna, is a short stroll down the path. The Spa, set above the Resort Village, is reached by shuttle from the property.

Two guests enjoying The Spa at Sundance Mountain Resort Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The Inn also serves as a convenient base camp for adventures farther afield, from Nordic skiing on the resort’s private nine miles of trails to winter fly-fishing on the Provo River. Guests can spend the morning snowshoeing, the afternoon throwing pottery or soaking in an outdoor hot tub, and the evening enjoying a fireside dinner—all without venturing far from the property’s front door.

Dine at the Tree Room and Foundry Grill

Food and drinks served in the Living Room at The Inn Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The Inn’s aptly named Living Room serves as the primary all-day gathering space for guests, from complimentary European-style breakfast to a nightcap by the fire. In between, guests come and go, stopping for lunch from the à la carte menu or settling in with a board game.

A meal served at the Tree Room Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Just outside The Inn’s doors is the Tree Room, an intimate fine-dining restaurant famously built around a tree. Soft lighting, an acclaimed menu, and a thoughtfully curated wine list make the Tree Room a destination in its own right.

Next door, the Foundry Grill offers a more casual approach, serving comfort food, from huevos rancheros to beer-battered fish tacos, alongside a popular Sunday Brunch. The neighboring Deli offers quick bites for guests on the go, while the historic Owl Bar—home to a restored 1890s rosewood bar once frequented by Butch Cassidy’s Hole-in-the-Wall Gang—invites visitors to settle in over cocktails and live music.

Even lunch on the mountain is within easy reach. The Outlaw Express chairlift near The Inn provides access to the ski hill, where the historic Bearclaw Cabin doles out hearty on-mountain fare with panoramic views.

See art and live music

The setting at the renowned Art Studio & Gallery The setting at the renowned Art Studio & Gallery

At The Inn, art is as much a part of the experience as the surrounding mountain landscape. Nearly every wall features a piece of art that was selected or commissioned for the property, creating moments of discovery throughout the hotel. The collection extends into The Inn Gallery, which features permanent works and rotating exhibitions emphasizing local artists and the landscapes and stories of the American West.

But at Sundance Resort, art isn’t just something to admire. A short stroll from the property, the Art Studio & Gallery invites guests to get creative with hands-on classes in pottery, painting, silversmithing, journal making, and glassblowing. The resort’s artistic spirit extends to music, too, with the longstanding Bluebird Cafe Concert Series bringing Nashville singer-songwriters to Sundance Mountain Resort in February and March to perform their songs and share the stories behind them.

A stained-glass window at The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Traditions like these show that while the new inn and expanded ski terrain offer fresh reasons to visit, the soul of Sundance Mountain Resort—its intimate atmosphere, creative spirit, and deep connection to nature—remains unchanged.