At Sundance Mountain Resort, adventure comes naturally, and every detail is considered. Skiing and snowboarding may be what first draws visitors to this snowy enclave in Utah’s Provo Canyon, less than an hour from Salt Lake City and Park City, but it’s the little things—the water glasses hand-blown on-site, the restaurant built around a tree, and the art tucked into unexpected corners—that bring them back year after year.

Now, the resort is entering a new era while staying true to its heritage. This winter, guests can enjoy The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort, a 63-room boutique hotel steps from the ski slopes, along with more than 60 acres of new skiable terrain and a new high-speed chairlift.

The additions build on the resort’s longstanding reputation for thoughtful hospitality and distinctive offerings; it was awarded its third consecutive Michelin Key in 2026.

Ski amid protected wilderness

An aerial view of Sundance Mountain Resort Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

At Sundance Mountain Resort, bigger has never meant better. It takes a more measured approach, prioritizing the natural landscape and guest experience over size.

Sundance Mountain Resort and the surrounding wilderness Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

This ethos has been part of the mountain retreat from the beginning, when the late founder Robert Redford fell in love with the landscape and sought to create a place where art and outdoor recreation could coexist without compromising the natural environment. Today, roughly 70 percent of the resort’s land remains preserved, in keeping with its founding philosophy to “develop a little, preserve a lot.”

New ski terrain and a high-speed chairlift

Skiers on an early-morning chairlift Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

There aren’t many ski areas like Sundance Mountain Resort left. Independently owned and intentionally intimate, it offers something that’s increasingly rare in the ski world: wide-open slopes, minimal lift lines, and an unhurried atmosphere. Here, more than 80 ski and snowboard runs wind through more than 600 acres of terrain, blanketed in Utah’s famously dry, fluffy powder.

It’s no surprise the resort was named one of the best ski resorts in the U.S. in a 2026 readers’ poll, as well as the highest-ranked Utah resort in the Mountain West category. This winter, the mountain experience gets even better with more than 60 acres of new skiable terrain, giving riders more room to explore without compromising the intimacy. Among the additions is Storyteller, a new groomed ridgeline run that drops 1,800 vertical feet and offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

A skier descends a freshly groomed run Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The expansion also brings the debut of the Electric Horseman, a high-speed quad that whisks skiers and snowboarders to the top of the mountain, unlocking more than 1,850 vertical feet of skiing per lap.

A new ski-in, ski-out inn

The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort at the start of winter Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Centrally located within the Resort Village and straddling the North Fork of the Provo River, the resort’s new 63-room inn feels like a natural extension of the landscape. Steps from the restaurants, bar, spa, and art spaces, the hotel offers ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain and a complimentary European-style breakfast for guests lodging at The Inn. The hotel adds to the standalone Cottages, which are tucked among the trees, and spacious Mountain Homes that welcome families and groups with private living spaces and multiple bedrooms.

The Outlaw Express chairlift as seen from The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Like the other properties at Sundance Mountain Resort, The Inn features elements of art and nature. A curated gallery and works by celebrated artists, including local creators, fill the interiors, while numerous porches and decks invite guests to take in views of Mount Timpanogos or listen to the rushing creek below.

At the heart of The Inn is The Living Room, a welcoming gathering space where guests can settle in beside the fireplace, swap stories from the slopes, and linger over a drink. It’s the sort of place that encourages guests to slow down, connect, and stay a little longer.

Dine at the Tree Room and on the mountain at Bearclaw Cabin

The mountaintop Bearclaw Cabin Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The culinary experience is just as central to Sundance Mountain Resort. Chefs craft dishes using locally sourced ingredients, and the settings are as memorable as the meals themselves.

A spring dish at the Tree Room Photo by Bryson Finley/Sundance Mountain Resort

Tree Room, the resort’s signature restaurant, is perhaps the best example. With a tree as its centerpiece, the intimate restaurant pairs refined cuisine with an art-filled interior. Nearby, Foundry Grill serves comfort food in a rustic setting.

Even a quick lunch between ski runs feels special. Perched at the top of the ski area, Bearclaw Cabin serves casual favorites like nachos and tacos alongside 360-degree views of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

And when the lifts stop spinning, the historic Owl Bar comes alive. With its Old West character and live music, it’s a natural place to gather and settle into the laid-back pace of Sundance Mountain Resort.

Soak in outdoor tubs and get spa treatments

The Springs in winter Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

After a day on the slopes, you can unwind and recharge. At The Springs, two outdoor hot tubs, a heated pool, a sauna, and a cold-plunge shower offer a restorative post-ski retreat set against the dramatic backdrop of Mount Timpanogos.

Above the Resort Village, in a rustic cabin set among the pines, is The Spa. A crackling fire and a secluded location set the tone for relaxation, and the spa tailors treatments to each guest’s needs.

A quiet moment in The Spa Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

The approach to wellness extends beyond the treatment room. Overnight guests can take advantage of the resort’s complimentary yoga, meditation, and sound baths, with private sessions available for those seeking a more personalized experience. An expansive fitness center rounds out the wellness offerings.

Take art classes at the Art Studio & Gallery, go cross-country skiing, try winter fly-fishing, and attend the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series

The Art Studio & Gallery’s glass and metalwork displays Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Returning guests know there’s much more to Sundance Mountain Resort than skiing and snowboarding. The Nordic Center has more than nine miles (15 kilometers) of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, while the nearby Provo River offers exceptional winter fly-fishing for brown trout in its Blue Ribbon waters.

But here, inspiration isn’t limited to the outdoors. In the heart of the Resort Village, the Art Studio & Gallery invites guests to trade their skis and snowboards for paintbrushes and silversmithing tools. Hands-on classes range from pottery and jewelry making to soap and journal making, with painting and clay workshops designed specifically for kids.

The gallery’s Visiting Artist Program brings local and regional artists to share their craft, while the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series features performances by Nashville singer-songwriters in the famed Rehearsal Hall in February and March.

As the resort begins its new phase, its appeal remains grounded in the same philosophy that shaped it decades ago. The new hotel and ski area additions give travelers more reasons to visit, but it’s the boutique atmosphere and enduring commitment to art and nature that truly set it apart.