Álvaro Silberstein is the cofounder and CEO of Wheel the World. A Chilean entrepreneur and full-time wheelchair user, he became the first wheelchair user to complete the full W Trek in Torres del Paine National Park in 2016.

Wheel the World is an accessible travel company that helps people with disabilities and older adults discover and book hotels, experiences, transportation, and multiday trips based on their individual accessibility needs.

Travelers can create an Accessibility Profile and use detailed, verified information, rather than relying on generic “accessible” labels, to understand whether a travel experience will work for them. This information covers specific features such as step-free entrances, bathroom layouts, shower types, bed heights, space beside the bed, transportation features, and other details that can determine whether a trip is possible.

Through its Accessibility Verified program, Wheel the World partners with destinations, hotels, restaurants, attractions, tour operators, and other hospitality businesses to verify, improve, and communicate their accessibility. Trained mappers collect standardized, objective accessibility information on-site, which partners can review through Wheel the World’s technology platform alongside their Insights Report, recommendations, and educational resources.