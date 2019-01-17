Places Where Your U.S. Dollar Will Go Far in Spring

You could sit around waiting for summer to set off on your next big trip, but you’ll be bumping elbows and racking up peak-season-priced receipts the whole way. Springtime, however, affords a more laid-back, wallet-friendly appeal, as much of the Northern Hemisphere awakes from its winter slumber, with flowers—and deals—abloom.

It’s also a good time to look at fall finds below the equator, where cities like Sydney pair a full cultural calendar with the vestiges of beach season. Here are five top spots where terrific value, pleasant temps, and crowd-free atmospheres converge this spring.

Photo by David Harmantas/Shutterstock.com Stop and smell the flowers (or go to a baseball game, or see art, or hang out in the park) in Chicago this spring.

Giddy up to Chicago





With a world-class cultural and culinary scene bursting at the seams year-round, the

Photo by Chris Fennell/Shutterstock.com See opera (or theater, or comedy, or something else!) at the Sydney Opera House this spring.

Sashay to Sydney

re’s never a truly bad time to be in Chicago . But wedged in between the bitter chilliness of winter and summer-season spikes in hotel rates, spring puts forth an especially perfect time to dig in on Chi-town’s treasures (plus, Southwest’s New Year flight sale has airfare from U.S. cities such as Atlanta, Boston, and NYC starting at less than $100 one-way if you book before January 24). See the city come out of hibernation as winter subsides and flowers come into bloom. The Chicago Botanic Garden has free admission, and from February 9-March 24, catch the Orchid show (only $12 for adults). While weather can be moody, warm spells invite (free!) frolicking in Grant Park or along the Lake Michigan shoreline; cooler/wet ones can be ridden out while dipping into the Art Institute or shops along the Magnificent Mile. Bonus: Baseball season picks up at Wrigley Field in spring, and it just doesn’t get more Chicago than catching a hometown Cubs game, tickets for which start at $20.

As autumn arrives to this Southern Hemisphere city, rates on hotels and airfare (as well as tourist numbers) take a dip, although warm daytime temps average in the comfortable 70s. Use those savings to explore Sydney’s world-class cultural and culinary scene: There’s programming aplenty at the iconic, white-sailed Sydney Opera House (catch Turandot before March 30), and life outdoors remains very much in full swing. In fact, you can still take a dip at the beach and spend your evenings (Thursday through Sunday until March 31, at least) watching new and classic movies under the stars at Moonlight, one of Sydney’s outdoor theaters. And if you’re there in May, you might catch the start of the humpback whale migration season offshore.

Photo by Dee Browning/Shutterstock.com If you don't mind a bit of chill, try Alaska in the shoulder season.

Enjoy Alaska’s atmosphere