The Best Beaches in Thailand

With sugar-soft sand, mind-blowing sunsets, limestone cliffs, and caves dedicated to the gods, Thailand’s top beaches promise outsize adventure.

In Thailand, long-tail boats provide your getaway to picture-perfect beaches. Once there, activities like wandering between palm trees, rock climbing above the shore, and snorkeling through rainbow-colored coral reefs fill the hours before sunset—an event all its own. Between November and March, the weather is dry and warm on both coasts, and the crowds are avoidable if you know where to go. With more than 1,400 islands rising out of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, it can be hard for beach-bound travelers to choose just one destination. It’s nearly impossible to go wrong, but here are Thailand’s best stretches of sand for relaxing in the sun, climbing to new heights, or plunging headfirst into adventure. 1. Phra Nang Beach, Krabi Phra Nang Beach has vistas worth flying across the world to see. Here, on the Railay Peninsula, two huge limestone cliffs flank the sand, holding court over the Andaman Sea. Staring at them would be sufficient, but Phra Nang offers much else to do: Rent a sea kayak to explore Princess Cave and its offerings to an ancient goddess of fertility; snorkel around colorful coral reefs; walk to the nearby islands of Koh Rang Nok and Nai at low tide; rock climb on the cliff faces; or nab lunch—kebabs, pad thai, burgers, barbecue, fruity drinks, the works—from one of the “floating kitchens” along the shore. Those up for an adventure could also make the difficult hike up to the Railay viewpoint for scenic sights of the peninsula. To get to Phra Nang, hop on a 20-minute long-tail boat ride from Ao Nang (a little over $3) or walk 15 minutes from nearby Railay Beach. 2. Sunrise and Sunset Beaches, Koh Lipe Photo by Shutterstock Find peace and quiet at Koh Lipe’s Sunrise and Sunset Beaches. Thailand’s southernmost island, Koh Lipe has three main beaches: Pattaya, Sunrise, and Sunset. Though Pattaya is the longest and most popular, it’s also known for loud parties and late nights, so skip it in favor of the two smaller beaches, which offer more solitude and deeper connections to Koh Lipe’s landscape.



East-facing Sunrise Beach sits protected by a shallow bay. Snorkel out to the coral reef and the small islet of Koh Kra, or simply spend the morning greeting the sun as it crests the water. A 20-minute walk westward takes you to Sunset Beach, the smallest of Koh Lipe’s shores. The hippie vibe here extends to the hammocks, bungalows, and locals. Snorkel from the beach at high tide (bring water shoes; the shore’s a bit rocky), sip a Singha beer at an outdoor restaurant, or scramble onto the boulders for a front-row seat come sunset. 3. Sai Nuan and Sairee Beaches, Koh Tao Photo by Shutterstock Turtles and parrotfish swim close to shore at Sai Nuan Beach. Koh Tao—also known as Turtle Island—has some of the best snorkeling and diving in Thailand. The surrounding waters are home to around a quarter of the world’s tropical fish. Mae Haad Pier is crowded with outfitters offering access to the island’s top dive sites. Only accessible via a short hiking path from the pier, Sai Nuan Beach is blissfully undeveloped, with a few bungalows and hammocks hiding in the trees. There’s more action underwater here—you may spot turtles and parrotfish not far from the shore. Sai Nuan’s sister beach, Sairee—on the opposite side of Mae Haad—is bustling by comparison. Lanterned beach bars, restaurants doling out drink buckets, and fire dancers light up this long, popular stretch of sand come nightfall. During the day, avoid the crowds by renting scuba gear and hanging out underwater with a different kind of beach life. 4. Bottle Beach, Koh Phangan Photo by Dino Geromella/Shutterstock Bottle Beach may be hard to access, but it’s worth it for the clear blue water. Despite Koh Phangan’s size and notoriety—maybe you’ve heard of the full-moon parties held on Haad Rin Beach—it’s still only reachable via ferry from the mainland or Koh Samui. Of its sandy shores, Bottle Beach is the hardest to access, but it’s more than worth the trip. Hire a taxi boat from Chaloklum—or make a difficult, two-hour trek across the island’s jagged, rocky interior—to get to this pristine slice of nature. Either way you come, you’ll be rewarded with clean white sand, cerulean water, and plenty of nodding palm trees for shade. Equally picturesque is the Bottle Beach viewpoint, which is reached via a path behind the row of restaurants on the east end of the beach. The hike up takes 30 minutes and ends with views over the water and all of Koh Phangan. 5. Lamai Beach, Koh Samui Photo by Shutterstock Lamai Beach is a family-friendly option with plentiful hotels, restaurants, and watersport outfitters.

