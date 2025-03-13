This Stretch of Mexican Coast Has Gorgeous Beaches That Rival Tulum’s—But Without the Crowds

While Oaxaca’s capital is renowned for its vibrant culture and unique gastronomy, the coastline—less than 100 miles away—offers travelers a different slice of paradise.

Known as the Riviera Oaxaqueña, this more than 300-mile stretch of pristine Pacific beachfront is dotted with surf towns, LGBTQ+-friendly enclaves, fishing villages, and more recently, impressive boutique hotels.

With increased access and improved infrastructure, now is the time to visit the Oaxacan coast.

The Oaxaca Coast is home to both cities like Puerto Escondido and small towns like Mazunte. (Left) Sofia Gonte/Pexels (Right) Hersom/Pexels

Best places to visit in Oaxaca

Puerto Escondido

Much of the Oaxacan coast offers dramatic landscapes interspersed with beach towns—ideal for a road trip. The most popular stretch for visitors is the area from Puerto Escondido in the west to the city of Huatulco in the east.

Puerto Escondido is a port town of 30,000 and growing. It’s known for its huge, hollow waves, known as the “Mexican Pipeline,” which attracts surfers from around the world.

For those not into catching waves, Puerto—as those who live there call it—also offers golden-sand beaches and laid-back vibes (think: shoes-optional restaurants). There are also romantic lookouts at Playa Carrizalillo and a lively bar scene in La Punta, like the beachfront Punta Vida and the funky BrujaBar. Fifteen minutes west of Puerto is Laguna de Manialtepec, a well-preserved ecological area with rare birds, crocodiles, and bioluminescent plankton. Several operators run trips in motorized outboard boats called lanchas, with English-speaking guides and transportation from Puerto.



Zipolite

About an hour east of Puerto Escondido is the small beach town of Zipolite, one of the most gay-friendly destinations in Mexico, with a history of attracting backpackers and hippies since the 1970s. It continues to rise in popularity among LGBTQ+ travelers as an alternative to scene-y Puerto Vallarta.

Zipolite isn’t a luxury destination. Instead, envision a chilled-out strip of seaside shacks, intentionally off-grid boutique hotels, and Mexico’s only official nude beach, Playa Zipolite. While there is a gorgeous expanse of waterfront, the current is notoriously treacherous here and most travelers should avoid the aggressive waves.



Mazunte

Mazunte is a Pueblo Magico, a town that’s recognized by the Mexican government as having special cultural, historical, or natural significance. In this case, the celebrated element is the village’s natural waterfront beauty. Don’t miss Punta Cometa, a popular lookout point for watching the sunset.

This hippie beach town is also known for its yoga retreats, and there’s no shortage of shopping boutiques that lean into spirituality and healthy, local eateries like the plant-based offerings at El Armadillo. Up a small hill, the fishing village of San Agustinillo is only a 15-minute walk away. This fishing village has pristine stretches of sandy beach and picturesque coves.

How to get to Oaxaca’s coast

A road trip to Oaxaca’s coast from the region’s capital requires a drive through the Sierra Madre del Sur. Until mid-2024, that meant enduring a daylong bus ride in the mountains, complete with nausea-inducing hairpin turns. Not anymore.

The Barranca Larga–Ventanilla Highway opened last spring, connecting Oaxaca City with Puerto Escondido by cutting through the mountain range. This 65-mile stretch of roadway not only slashes driving time from eight hours to less than three but the new superhighway also opens access to previously remote towns in the interior, like San Pablo Coatlán and Santa María Colotepec.

For travelers arriving by plane, United Airlines will become the first carrier to connect the United States with Puerto Escondido. When nonstop service from Houston commences in April, it will mark the first international arrival for the city’s airport, a growing facility that handled more than 800,000 passengers in 2024, doubling 2019’s traffic.

Humano Hotel opened in 2024. Photo courtesy of Humano Hotel

Where to stay on Oaxaca’s coast

Hotel Humano

In recent years, there’s been an effort to build more upscale properties on the coast like Hotel Humano. Located on a pedestrian-only street in Puerto Escondido’s La Punta Zicatela beach, the 39-room stay features spaces that are stunningly minimalist yet functional, with splashes of color from handmade red wine–colored tiles. There’s a central courtyard with a pool, and guests should head to the rooftop—it has one of the best spots in town to catch the sunset.



Kymaia

From the founders of Casa Sforza, Kymaia is a 22-room, nature-inspired hotel about 30 minutes from Puerto. The hotel opened late last year with a host of amenities and features focusing on wellness. That includes a dedicated shala for yoga and meditation, a spa that combines traditional Oaxacan healing with modern wellness, and activities like hiking, surfing, and cycling. The three dining venues all showcase Oaxacan cuisine: Septimus, the adjacent Huachinango Bar, and the subterranean La Cueva.