Beat the White Lotus Crowds at These Lesser-Known Thailand Destinations

Thailand is having its biggest year yet as a tourism destination. If the White Lotus effect is still a thing, then several spots across the country will be booked out for the next few months. Many travelers will be booking trips to spots featured in the show, like Koh Samui, or some of Thailand’s most popular places, such as Bangkok and Phuket. There are many locations across the country where you can beat the crowds and get a more intimate experience of Thai culture. These are a few of our favorites.

In Sukohthai Historical Park, Phra Achana is a massive Buddha statue more than 50 feet tall. Photo by Patagape/Shutterstock

Sukhothai

The historic town of Sukhothai sits 280 miles , or an hour plane ride, from Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok. Replete with impressive ancient architecture, the town includes royal palaces, temples, and moats. Sukhothai’s roots can be traced to its founding in 1238, when it was established as the capital of the first Kingdom of Siam. Sukhothai also earned a designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its stellar preservation of early Thai architecture.

Learn more about Siamese history at the ruins of Sukhothai Historical Park, which holds 21 historical sites, including temples and old city ruins from several stages of Thailand’s history. The park is massive, so if you’re looking to catch everything, rent a bike for easy access to the park’s three-mile radius, or take a bike tour with tour operators like Sukhothai Bicycle Tour or Cycling Sukhothai. While at the park, check out Wat Si Chum, a sanctuary built in the 13th century. There, you can find a 50-foot-tall Buddha statue named Phra Achana.

Ayutthaya City

By driving two hours north from Bangkok, visitors can travel to Ayutthaya City, where they will be transported back to 14th-century Thailand at Ayutthaya Historical Park. This UNESCO World Heritage site is home to several sprawling archaeological ruins that showcase the grandeur of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, which ran from 1350 to 1750, and the kingdom’s subsequent destruction by the Burmese in the 18th century. Spot a massive chedi (a Buddhist monument containing relics) and gilt Buddha statues at Wat Yai Chai Mang Kon, a temple from the earliest era of the Ayutthaya Kingdom. To catch all of the park’s remarkable architecture, book a private tour of the city with a tour operator, like Abercrombie & Kent, which runs an eight-hour tour of both Ayutthaya and Bangkok. (The massive area can be difficult to navigate without guidance.)

Ko Panyi is a fishing village built on stilts surrounding a massive limestone rock formation in Phang Nga Province. Photo by Cat Box/Shutterstock

Koh Panyee

Ao Phang Nga National Park holds Thailand’s most fascinating culinary adventure. Koh Panyee is a floating village built more than 200 years ago by three Muslim fishing families from Indonesia. Now, the village is home to more than 400 families, a fish farm, and several notable seafood restaurants.

For delicious stir-frys and Thai curries, have a meal at Floating Restaurant. Seafood aficionados should stop at Panyi Seafood Restaurant and Panyee Muteara. For those looking for a quicker bite, there are several fresh food vendors and stands throughout the island selling chicken satay and grilled squid. To get a more intimate view of the village, you can rent a long-tail boat with operators like Panyee Travel. Don’t miss the floating soccer fields made from wood from old homes in the village. Crafted for the 1986 FIFA World Cup, it continues to impress visitors from around the world.

Klong Wan

Klong Wan is a remote village tucked away on the Gulf of Thailand in the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan. This secluded beach town in southern Thailand is home to rich biodiversity. Spend time hiking atop the beautiful limestone cliffs of the village, and then head to Hat Wanakorn National Park, a marine park with white-sand beaches. While there, be sure to snorkel to glimpse sea creatures like snakehead fish. After 5 p.m., head to the town’s pier to sample food at the bustling Prachuap Khiri Khan Night Market. There, vendors serve up savory treats like vermicelli sausage and sweet bites like khanom khai nok krata (deep-fried sweet potato balls).

Mae Kampong’s several cafés use coffee beans produced from coffee plantations throughout the town. Photos by Visun Khankasem (L) and Ploypemuk (R)/Shutterstock

Mae Kampong

Coffee and tea lovers must check out Mae Kampong village in northern Thailand. The secluded mountain town at an elevation of 4,200 feet is home to fewer than 400 inhabitants. Visit one of the many coffee and tea farms surrounding the village for fresh tastings. Drink a cup of joe or tea at one of the town’s many cafés, like Chomnok Chommai Café, at the very top of a hill, or Teddu Café, set in a mountainside crevice near one of the village’s waterfalls. Don’t leave without getting 360-degree views of the small town’s memorable mountain vistas by taking a ride on the Flight of the Gibbon zipline tour.

The Bua Tong Fields at Doi Mae Ho in Mae Hong Son are filled with wildflowers that hit their peak each year between November and December. Photo by Mercedess/Shutterstock

Khao Yai National Park

Looking to spot some of Thailand’s wild elephant population? Look no further than Khao Yai National Park, one of the country’s oldest and largest national parks, featuring more than 2,000 kilometers of rainforests, evergreen forests, and grasslands. Located a two-hour drive from Bangkok, this natural reserve has a diverse selection of wildlife, including otters, northern pig-tailed macaques, and rufous-tailed robins. It’s also home to Haew Suwat waterfall, featured in the 2000 movie The Beach. While there, be sure to take a guided tour (one, two, or three days) of the reserve available from Thai National Parks to maximize your animal viewing.

Mae Hong Son

Waterfalls, forests, and flowers, oh my! Nestled near the Myanmar border in northern Thailand is the biodiverse and culturally rich town of Mae Hong Son. The picturesque area inlcudes wildflowers of the Bua Tong Fields at Doi Mae Ho and the awe-inspiring Mo Paeng Waterfall. For lush landscapes, spend time at Salawin National Park, along the Salawin River banks. Mae Hong Son is also a fascinating place to visit to learn more about Thailand’s rich cultural diversity. Nicknamed the “Valley of Ethnic Groups,” this province is home to the Hmong, Karen, and Lisu communities.

The Chiang Mai Night Bazaar boasts more than a mile of artisanal shops and street food vendors. Photo by Elena Ermakova/Shutterstock

Chiang Mai

The Chiang Mai Night Market is a can’t-miss cultural scene in northern Thailand. Located in Chiang Mai, the historical capital of the Lanna kingdom, this popular locale receives fewer visitors than spots like Bangkok. This market covers a mile of artisanal shops and restaurant vendors outside the walls of the old city. You can sample offerings like steamed crab, pad thai, and spicy pork sausage. You can also purchase locally made goods, including resin crafts, wood carvings, and Thai silks. Don’t miss the performances by local artists, who give live concerts near the market’s food court. Book a stay at the Four Seasons Chiang Mai while there. For more intimate lodging, check out 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai.

Lampang

About 60 miles south of Chiang Mai is Lampang, a city along the Wang River. Its cultural wonders, including the Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum, which honors the tradition of ceramic making. The museum is home to photo-ready rooster ceramics, which pay homage to the city’s Chinese immigrants, who brought chicken iconography to the area in the 20th century. The city also has several beautifully preserved wooden teak Lanna and Burmese-style temples, like Wat Sri Rong Muang and Wat Sri Chum, which showcase some of Thailand’s oldest preserved history. While there, tour the city’s colonial mansions with Chiang Mai a la Carte. These homes were built in the 19th century while the British were commissioned to trade teak lumber. Learn more about this history at the Louis Leonowens House, a small museum that tells the story of the Tha Ma-O community, the most directly impacted by this trading.