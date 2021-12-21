Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel Gear

10 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Frequent Travelers

By Lyndsey Matthews

Dec 21, 2021

The National Parks Pass is an easy last-minute gift.

Photo by grandbrothers / Shutterstock

Don’t fret about shipping deadlines with these travel gift cards and memberships designed to be ordered now and used later.

It’s time to face the harsh reality: By now you’ve probably missed the shipping deadlines to order gifts online and have them arrive in time for Christmas. And with the Omicron variant rising rapidly, shopping in person might be something you’d rather avoid this week. But all is not lost if you’re still looking for last-minute gift ideas for the travelers in your life. Thankfully, many of our favorite brands offer digital travel gift cards that are made to be used for future trips. From luggage designed to be customized online by the recipient to Airbnb gift cards and airport security memberships, nobody will be any the wiser that you procrastinated this year.

1. National Parks Pass

Buy now: $80, usgs.gov

Give the gift of the great outdoors with a National Parks Pass. Even if your outdoorsy friend already has one, the annual pass has to be renewed each year. Although physical passes have to be shipped, simply send them an IOU to renew their annual pass, which covers entrance fees at national parks and many other national public land sites. If youre getting this for anyone age 62 or older, keep in mind Annual Senior Passes are only $20, while a Lifetime Senior Pass is $80.

>> Read more: 22 Great Camping Gift Ideas They'll Actually Use

2. Scott’s Cheap Flights membership

Buy now: From $49 for a one-year Premium membership, scottscheapflights.com

For travelers who spend hours poking around Google Flights for fun to find flight deals to inspire their next trip, give them an upgraded membership to Scott’s Cheap FlightsFounded by former journalist Scott Keyes in 2015, the subscription-based service delivers cheap flight deals from your airports of choice by email as they are rolled out by airlines. 

Digital gift cards are available for one, two, or five years of Scott’s Cheap Flights Premium or Elite membership and can be sent by email or printed out. A Premium membership allows users to follow deals from up to 10 airports, with alerts for economy-class deals, weekend getaways, and mistake fares. An Elite membership—which is $199 for one year—includes all of the previously mentioned perks, as well as deals for premium economy, business, and first-class tickets for an unlimited number of departure airports.

3. Airbnb gift card

Buy now: various, airbnb.com

Whether they’re looking to book a cozy cabin in Vermont or a beach house in Hawai‘i, travelers will be thrilled to receive an Airbnb gift card to help defray the costs of accommodations on their next trip. Airbnb.com offers digital gift cards that can be used for any of its vacation rentals or experiences—online or IRL—around the world. If you want to give a physical Airbnb gift card, you can find them at stores, including Target, CVS, and Walgreens, as well as grocery chains like Safeway and Kroger.

4. Hipcamp or Tentrr gift card

Buy now: various, hipcamp.com; tentrr.com

For those who go camping more often than they book vacation rentals or hotels, give them a digital gift card to the campsite booking platforms Hipcamp or Tentrr. Tentrr offers fully equipped campsites—complete with already-pitched safari tents and other camping essentials—on both private and public land, including many New York State Parks. On the other hand, Hipcamp is a peer-to-peer booking platform for campsites on privately owned land with sites that range from simple, bring-your-own tent spaces to rustic cabins in the woods. 

5. Artifact Uprising gift card

Buy now: various, artifactuprising.com

Nudge your favorite travel photographer to finally turn their memory cards full of jpegs into actual prints with a digital gift card from Artifact Uprising sent via email. The high-quality online printing service offers everything from small Instagram-friendly print sets to framed photographs to hardcover photo books.

6. Flytographer vacation photo shoot

Buy now: From $285 for a 30-minute session, flytographer.com

Do you always end up playing Instagram photographer for your friends on vacation? Give them a digital gift card to Flytographer, a company that connects travelers with local photographers for photo shoots in cities around the world from New York to Tokyo. Sessions can be booked via Flytographer for as short as 30 minutes (great for families with small children) and up to two hours. A 30-minute session comes with 15 prints plus the digital files and one location that the travelers can choose themselves. Longer sessions include multiple locations and up to 60 prints, including digital files. 

7. Martha Stoumen Wine Club membership

Buy now: From $195 per shipment, marthastoumen.com

Instead of giving a natural wine lover a single bottle as gift, give them a membership to Sonoma County–based winemaker Martha Stoumen’s wine club, which offers first and exclusive access to new releases. Choose between a 6- or 12-bottle membership, arriving in two shipments a year, in the spring and fall. To give this as a gift, just select “give this membership as a gift” on the join page to fill in the recipient’s name and email.

>> Read more: 7 Wine Delivery Services That Ship Wines From Around the World

8. Rosetta Stone language classes

Buy now: From $30 for three months, rosettastone.com

Those planning a milestone trip in 2022 can give their family the gift of online language classes—delivered as a digital gift card via email—to prepare for going abroad. Rosetta Stone is known for teaching dozens of languages quickly through immersive classes that are available now on both desktop and mobile apps. 

9. Clear membership

Buy now: From $79 for a six-month membership, clearme.com

Even if they already have TSA PreCheck, a Clear membership will help frequent travelers get through airport security even faster by bringing them to the front of the security line. Digital gift cards are available for either a six-month membership ($79) or a full-year membership ($149) and can be emailed or texted directly to the recipient or printed out to be delivered in person.

10. Roam custom luggage gift card

Buy now: From $100, roamluggage.com

Choosing your own luggage is an entirely personal affair. Even more so with Roam suitcases, which are fully customizable down to the zipper colors. A digital gift card will let the recipient take full control of their own design online. The AFAR-favorite Jaunt Carry-Ons start at $495, and all Roam suitcases come in a new expandable version now, too.

>> Next: 11 Food Gift Ideas for People Who Travel to Eat

