Don’t fret about shipping deadlines with these travel gift cards and memberships designed to be ordered now and used later.

It’s time to face the harsh reality: By now you’ve probably missed the shipping deadlines to order gifts online and have them arrive in time for Christmas. And with the Omicron variant rising rapidly, shopping in person might be something you’d rather avoid this week. But all is not lost if you’re still looking for last-minute gift ideas for the travelers in your life. Thankfully, many of our favorite brands offer digital travel gift cards that are made to be used for future trips. From luggage designed to be customized online by the recipient to Airbnb gift cards and airport security memberships, nobody will be any the wiser that you procrastinated this year. 1. National Parks Pass Buy now: $80, usgs.gov Give the gift of the great outdoors with a National Parks Pass. Even if your outdoorsy friend already has one, the annual pass has to be renewed each year. Although physical passes have to be shipped, simply send them an IOU to renew their annual pass, which covers entrance fees at national parks and many other national public land sites. If you’re getting this for anyone age 62 or older, keep in mind Annual Senior Passes are only $20, while a Lifetime Senior Pass is $80. >> Read more: 22 Great Camping Gift Ideas They’ll Actually Use 2. Scott’s Cheap Flights membership Buy now: From $49 for a one-year Premium membership, scottscheapflights.com

For travelers who spend hours poking around Google Flights for fun to find flight deals to inspire their next trip, give them an upgraded membership to Scott’s Cheap Flights. Founded by former journalist Scott Keyes in 2015, the subscription-based service delivers cheap flight deals from your airports of choice by email as they are rolled out by airlines. Digital gift cards are available for one, two, or five years of Scott’s Cheap Flights Premium or Elite membership and can be sent by email or printed out. A Premium membership allows users to follow deals from up to 10 airports, with alerts for economy-class deals, weekend getaways, and mistake fares. An Elite membership—which is $199 for one year—includes all of the previously mentioned perks, as well as deals for premium economy, business, and first-class tickets for an unlimited number of departure airports. 3. Airbnb gift card Buy now: various, airbnb.com Whether they’re looking to book a cozy cabin in Vermont or a beach house in Hawai‘i, travelers will be thrilled to receive an Airbnb gift card to help defray the costs of accommodations on their next trip. Airbnb.com offers digital gift cards that can be used for any of its vacation rentals or experiences—online or IRL—around the world. If you want to give a physical Airbnb gift card, you can find them at stores, including Target, CVS, and Walgreens, as well as grocery chains like Safeway and Kroger. 4. Hipcamp or Tentrr gift card Buy now: various, hipcamp.com; tentrr.com

For those who go camping more often than they book vacation rentals or hotels, give them a digital gift card to the campsite booking platforms Hipcamp or Tentrr. Tentrr offers fully equipped campsites—complete with already-pitched safari tents and other camping essentials—on both private and public land, including many New York State Parks. On the other hand, Hipcamp is a peer-to-peer booking platform for campsites on privately owned land with sites that range from simple, bring-your-own tent spaces to rustic cabins in the woods. 5. Artifact Uprising gift card Buy now: various, artifactuprising.com Nudge your favorite travel photographer to finally turn their memory cards full of jpegs into actual prints with a digital gift card from Artifact Uprising sent via email. The high-quality online printing service offers everything from small Instagram-friendly print sets to framed photographs to hardcover photo books. 6. Flytographer vacation photo shoot Buy now: From $285 for a 30-minute session, flytographer.com Do you always end up playing Instagram photographer for your friends on vacation? Give them a digital gift card to Flytographer, a company that connects travelers with local photographers for photo shoots in cities around the world from New York to Tokyo. Sessions can be booked via Flytographer for as short as 30 minutes (great for families with small children) and up to two hours. A 30-minute session comes with 15 prints plus the digital files and one location that the travelers can choose themselves. Longer sessions include multiple locations and up to 60 prints, including digital files. 7. Martha Stoumen Wine Club membership Buy now: From $195 per shipment, marthastoumen.com

