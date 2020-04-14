You Can Get America’s Most Iconic Foods Shipped to You, Wherever You Are

The Goldbelly delivery service lets you support small food businesses and enjoy your favorite meals from a distance.

If you’re like AFAR’s food-obsessed editors, you’ve likely planned entire itineraries around eating or perhaps even booked a plane ticket to make a pilgrimage to a specific restaurant. But with travel at a virtual standstill and restaurants limited to delivery service across the globe, what are food lovers with a bad case of wanderlust to do? Intrepid cooks and bakers may be able to recreate some recipes at home, but if you have a hankering for NYC pizza or a half-smoke from Ben’s Chili Bowl in D.C., there’s also a way to get your favorite meals delivered straight to your door while also supporting local restaurants and other small food businesses at the same time. Founded in 2013, Goldbelly is an online storefront that ships iconic American regional foods using UPS or FedEx overnight services within the United States. Goldbelly’s website is loaded with hundreds of options from ice cream to bagels to barbecue all organized by region. To help narrow your options, here are a few favorites that AFAR editors are (literally) ordering right now to recreate their favorite travel memories at home and support small business at the same time. Pastrami Queen Buy Now: Pastrami Queen Sandwich Kit, $89, goldbelly.com Where to find the best pastrami is a classic New York City debate, at least in my house. For me, it’s no contest: Pastrami Queen on the Upper East Side. Why? The pastrami is evenly marbled with fat, well-brined, and has a stronger pepper flavor, which results in a meat so tender you can nudge it apart with the tap of your finger. Details matter, too: The seeded rye is always soft, the mustard not too sharp, and the pickles snappy and crisp. One of my favorite afternoon agendas is to visit the Met or the Met Breuer, then walk east to Pastrami Queen for dinner. (The late Anthony Bourdain had his own Pastrami Queen routine, and called the sandwich “if not the best, among the very best.”) And though my itinerary may be off the table for quite some time, I can still get pastrami delivered to my door—and it tastes just like it does in the shop. —Katherine LaGrave, Digital features editor Callie ’ s Charleston Biscuits Buy Now: Baker’s Mix ’n Match, $40, goldbelly.com

Before my first trip to Charleston, friends who had visited the Southern city kept saying I absolutely had to go to Callie’s. I thought, They’re just biscuits, right? Hoo boy. These impossibly buttery, flaky, doughy morsels add a side of comfort to whatever’s on your plate and can be stretched as far as your self-control (which, admittedly, might diminish after you’ve tried them). Bacon and eggs for breakfast? Pop a cheese and chive biscuit in the oven. Grilled cheese for lunch? Perfect accompaniment to the country ham version. Or top off literally any dinner with the cinnamon biscuit (my favorite). —Nicole Antonio, Managing editor Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Buy Now: Classic Cowgirl Cheese Collection, $70, goldbelly.com Last fall, I went home to the San Francisco Bay Area and spent a weekend with my mom in Marin County puttering around Stinson Beach and Bolinas. Before I flew back to New York, we stopped at Cowgirl Creamery in Point Reyes Station, and I smuggled back a small package of its creamy Mt. Tam cheese. You can find this iconic dairy’s cheeses in upscale grocery stores in Manhattan, but not where I live in Queens. I ordered this three-pack, which also comes with the seasonal St. Pat and the pungent Red Hawk cheese, not only because I missed good cheese but also because I missed my home and my mom. —Lyndsey Matthews, Destination news editor Tiny Pies Buy Now: Tiny Pie Gift Box, $55, goldbelly.com I’m the kind of person who convinces everyone at the table to order a different sweet treat at the end of the meal so I—er, and the rest of the party—can try a bite of everything on the dessert menu. Enter the Tiny Pies gift box, the chronic sampler’s dream. The four pack of “single serve” pies—shipped straight from the Austin, Texas, bakery—grants a few bites each of the crunchy pecan with flaky crust (sugary but not overly so); the dangerously dense Texas two step, a hybrid brownie-pecan pie; the bright and tart cherry pie; and the classic apple pie with a hint of cinnamon. —N.A. Eventide Oyster Co. Buy Now: Brown Butter Lobster Roll Kit, $59, goldbelly.com I’m currently self-isolating at my dad’s house in northern Maine, where I normally come each summer for lake time and lobster rolls. But right now, the lake is frozen solid and my favorite lobster roll spot is closed indefinitely, so I’ll be ordering the brown butter lobster roll kit from Eventide Oyster Co. instead. These are far from traditional—the lobster is doused in brown butter and piled on top of a steamed bun—but I tried them a few years ago when my brother got married in Portland and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since. Hopefully, they’ll trick me into thinking it’s summer and life is finally back to normal. —Natalie Beauregard, Travel guides editor Edwards Virginia Smokehouse Buy Now: Petite Virginia Ham, $70, goldbelly.com

