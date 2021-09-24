12 Cozy Airbnbs in Vermont to Book for a Great Escape up North

After a year of staying indoors as much as possible, a road trip to experience Vermont’s vibrant fall foliage, charming covered bridges, and miles of hiking trails is in order. But if you’re not the camping type—or you’re heading up north in the winter—you’ll need a place to stay. Choosing to go the vacation rental route? You’re in luck. We’ve scoured hundreds of Vermont Airbnb listings to find the best of the best, including a secluded cabin for two with mountain views, a ski chalet with room for a small army to sleep in Killington, and a pet-friendly cottage in Burlington.

If you’re planning a last-minute leaf-peeping trip, keep in mind that Vermont fall foliage typically peaks in the north in late September and in the rest of the state around the first week of October. (You might find more availability by the week of October 18, but according to this annual fall foliage prediction map, Vermont foliage will be past its peak.)

Still, even after the leaves are gone, there’s plenty to do in the Green Mountain State. You can plan a tour of Vermont’s best craft breweries or visit the Ben and Jerry’s factory any time of year. Plus, it’s never too early to book a cozy cabin for a winter ski trip or a tree house in the woods for next summer’s glamping adventures.

What to look for when booking an Airbnb in Vermont

Beyond personal preferences like size, price, and location, you should also make sure the Airbnb you’re considering fits the following criteria before booking it to make sure it’s a quality listing:

Operated by a Superhost

An overall rating of 4.90 or higher

A perfect 5.0 cleanliness score

All positive reviews from previous guests

Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you. All 12 of these Vermont Airbnbs pass muster for the previous criteria at the time of publishing.

1. Okemo Mountain Ski Chalet

Location: Ludlow, Vermont

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Hot tub, indoor gas fireplace

Book Now: From $566 per night, airbnb.com

For those looking for a cozy home base to return to after a day on the slopes at Okemo Mountain Resort, this charming log cabin (pictured at the top of this article) has all the winter amenities you’d want, including a hot tub and an indoor fireplace. With three king-size bedrooms, there’s plenty of room for families to spread out. One room also comes with twin bunk beds, but keep in mind that there are spiral staircases between each floor, so the unit is best suited for older children.

In terms of mountain access, this chalet is only a two-minute drive from Okemo Mountain’s South Face Village (where skiers can be dropped off) and about a five-minute drive from the main Clock Tower base area (where you can park your car for the day). Like any good ski town, there’s plenty to do here in the summer, too, including hiking and mountain biking.

Courtesy of Airbnb

2. Secluded Tree House Cabin with Mountain Views

Location: Johnson, Vermont

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Hot tub on enclosed deck, indoor gas fireplace

Book Now: From $395 per night, airbnb.com

Live high up among the trees at this secluded multi-story cabin located about a 25-minute drive north of Stowe. With three bedrooms and room for six to spread out, your group can come together in the living room around the gas fireplace or gather in the hot tub on the enclosed deck. Keep in mind that the house is on a dirt road three miles from the village of Johnson, so you’ll want an AWD or 4WD car with good snow tires if you choose to visit in the winter.

Courtesy of Airbnb

3. Vermont A-Frame Cabin

Location: Jamaica, Vermont

Sleeps: 4

Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor firepit, indoor fireplace

Book Now: From $301 per night, airbnb.com

This recently renovated A-frame cabin is decorated with fun pops of mod art, including a retro Mobil Pegasus sign on the exterior and a red geometric chandelier in the living room. There’s a full bed in the upstairs loft and a set of bunk beds located on the first floor (the bunk beds lack guardrails, so this Airbnb is best suited for families with older children). While parents relax in front of the fireplace and listen to records in the living room, kids can play or watch movies in the downstairs game room.

In warmer months, the deck is set up with a grill and an outdoor dining table. Once it cools off, you can heat up the two-person hot tub after a day of skiing (Stratton, Mount Snow, Magic Mountain, and Bromley ski resorts are all within a short drive).

Courtesy of Airbnb

4. Big Green Barn in Manchester Village

Location: Manchester, Vermont

Sleeps: 4

Highlights: Outdoor firepit, indoor fireplace

Book Now: From $224 per night, airbnb.com

Located in southern Vermont at the base of Mount Equinox, Manchester is one of AFAR’s favorite small towns in the U.S. to visit in the fall. There are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and go fly fishing in the Battenkill River or hiking in the surrounding Green Mountains.

The owners of this 1880s barn, located about a mile from Main Street, converted it into a photography studio about 17 years ago. Now the photo studio has been moved up into the loft so the rest of the two-bedroom house can be rented out for visitors who can spread out in the large open living room downstairs. Although the loft is off-limits to renters, the owners won’t use it while you’re at the Airbnb. However, if you are interested in photography, the hosts are happy to organize a photo walk or give guests lessons on their own cameras or iPhones.

Courtesy of Airbnb

5. Vermont Tree House Hut

Location: Braintree, Vermont

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Outdoor firepit, pets allowed, indoor wood stove

Book Now: From $200 per night, airbnb.com

Located on a 13-acre property in Braintree—just two miles from Bent Hill Brewery—this tree house has proper windows and full insulation, making it a year-round option. (In October 2021, the owners will add a tiny wooden stove to up the coziness factor indoors.) While the toilet is indoors, the shower area is located on an outdoor platform a few steps away, so winter trips will most likely be shorter if you’re looking to bathe in comfort. To take the glamping vibes even further, there is no cell service or Wi-Fi here so be prepared to disconnect. Thankfully, there are several miles of trails you can explore in the woods right on the property.

Courtesy of Airbnb

6. Secluded Vermont Airbnb Cottage

Location: Craftsbury, Vermont

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Mountain views

Book Now: From $185 per night, airbnb.com

Located in northern Vermont, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Stowe, this Airbnb is a secluded haven for those who want lots of privacy during their trip. Indoors, you’ll find an open-concept design with exposed wood-beamed ceilings, a queen-size bed, and an entire wall of windows that let the mountain views take center stage. Of course, you’ll want to get outside here as much as possible. Go hiking or blueberry picking on the property, or take advantage of nearby cross-country ski and bike trails. If you do decide to head into civilization, Lost Nation Brewing’s outdoor biergarten is just a 30-minute drive away.

Courtesy of Airbnb

7. Hygge Stowe Airbnb