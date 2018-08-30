The Addictive Cheap Flights Newsletter You Need to Subscribe to Right Now

Aug 30, 2018
In just three years, Scott’s Cheap Flights has grown its subscriber base to 1.6 million people around the world.
It’s one of the best ways to find cheap international flight deals.
If you’re the kind of person who spends hours poking around Google Flights for fun to find flight deals to inspire your next getaway abroad, you need to subscribe to Scott’s Cheap Flights right now.
The newsletter founded by former journalist Scott Keyes in 2015 delivers cheap international flight deals (with the occasional Hawaii or Alaska fare) directly into your inbox as they are rolled out by airlines. (If you already subscribe, congrats—you’ve probably already saved hundreds if not thousands of dollars by now.)
Here are just a few examples of the bargains Scott’s Cheap Flights uncovered within the past week:
In each email, Keyes and his team provide all the information you’ll need to score the deals they uncover, including departure cities, travel dates, airlines, how much the flights typically cost, and even a direct link to find the deal in Google Flights or Momondo (both are useful if time-consuming flight search tools on their own).
Since launching in 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has grown to serve 1.6 million subscribers and has been doubling in size each year, says a spokesperson for the company.
It all started back in 2013 when Keyes uncovered a flight to Milan for just $130. Once he returned home, he started emailing his friends and family the airfare deals he continued to uncover. Eventually, he decided to turn his obsession with finding cheap flights into a newsletter. Because Scott’s Cheap Flights doesn’t receive commissions from booking sites, you’ll also know that deals are actually a good value and not just a way for the company to make money.
If you’re truly addicted, you can also choose to pay more for a premium membership that delivers about three times as many deals as the free version. Premium subscriptions start at $15 for three months and go up to $39 for a full year.
When you sign up, your subscription is tailored to your home airport so that you’re only getting deals that apply to you. Scott’s Cheap Flights currently serves travelers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand and has plans to start a newsletter for flights originating in Africa.
