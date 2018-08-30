The Addictive Cheap Flights Newsletter You Need to Subscribe to Right Now

If you’re the kind of person who spends hours poking around Google Flights for fun to find flight deals to inspire your next getaway abroad, you need to subscribe to Scott’s Cheap Flights right now.

The newsletter founded by former journalist Scott Keyes in 2015 delivers cheap international flight deals (with the occasional Hawaii or Alaska fare) directly into your inbox as they are rolled out by airlines. (If you already subscribe, congrats—you’ve probably already saved hundreds if not thousands of dollars by now.)

Here are just a few examples of the bargains Scott’s Cheap Flights uncovered within the past week:

Fort Lauderdale to Martinique — $168 (typically $550)

Las Vegas to Mexico City for Day of the Dead — $207 (typically $500+)

NYC to the Faroe Islands — $495 (typically $950)

In each email, Keyes and his team provide all the information you’ll need to score the deals they uncover, including departure cities, travel dates, airlines, how much the flights typically cost, and even a direct link to find the deal in Google Flights or Momondo (both are useful if time-consuming flight search tools on their own).

You just made a cheap flight subscription service blush. We love what we do. https://t.co/vQIhMlxkWC — Scott’s Cheap Flights (@scottsflights) August 30, 2018

Since launching in 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has grown to serve 1.6 million subscribers and has been doubling in size each year, says a spokesperson for the company.