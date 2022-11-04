Whether you’re looking for a $25 reusable wine tumbler to bring on camping trips or want to splash out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to wine country, we’ve got you covered. There’s a little bit of everything in this list of gifts for wine lovers, including accessories (champagne sabres, anyone?), a wine club membership (that our editor in chief personally recommended), as well as trips (for the well-traveled wine lover who already has everything).

Read on to see what else made our highly curated list of wine gifts.

1. Tour of Argentina with chef Alex Raij

Book now: from $9,000 per person, modernadventure.com

Alex Raij is best known as the chef behind New York’s best Spanish restaurants, including Txikito, El Quinto Pino, and La Vara. But her family’s roots are in Argentina. From April 10 to 16, 2023, Raij is teaming up with Modern Adventure—the experiential tour company that offers small group trips hosted by tastemakers—to take oenophiles deep inside Argentina’s Mendoza and Uco Valley wine regions. There, travelers will meet the people behind some of the country’s best wineries and eat at its most exclusive restaurants.

The Yeti Rambler 10-ounce wine tumbler comes in a variety of colors, including “Nordic Purple” seen here. Photo by Yeti / Design by Emily Blevins

2. Yeti Rambler 10 oz. Wine Tumbler

Buy now: $25, yeti.com

As more resorts go plastic-free, reusable cups are becoming an essential packing item for ecoconscious wine lovers. We love the Yeti Rambler wine tumbler for camping trips, boozy picnics, and spontaneous sunset viewing excursions because the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps white wines cool and the MagSlider lid keeps all liquids from spilling out. These tumblers come in eight different colors.

Choose between a 6-bottle or 12-bottle membership. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee / Design by Emily Blevins

3. Martha Stoumen Wine Club Membership

Buy now: $195–$550, marthastoumen.com

Sonoma County–based winemaker Martha Stoumen is known for blending light-bodied grapes typically associated with Italy and employing natural winemaking techniques. To share her fresh and energetic wines, you can gift a membership to her wine club that offers first and exclusive access to new releases. Choose between a 6-bottle or 12-bottle membership, arriving in two shipments a year, in the spring and fall.

Relive your trip to Spain with this wine pitcher. Courtesy of La Tienda / Design by Emily Blevins

4. La Tienda Porrón Wine Pitcher

Buy now: $30 (was $43), amazon.com

Every wine lover should have one of these wine pitchers from Spain. For tamer dinner parties, you can use it as a decanter. But if you want to kick it up a notch, use it as the Spanish traditionally do and pour wine from its spout directly into your mouth.

This December, the pool cabanas at Napa Valley’s Solage will be transformed into cozy spots for wine tasting. Courtesy of Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection / Design by Emily Blevins

5. Caviar, champagne, and Jenni Kayne pop-up in Napa

Book now: from $275 per person, aubergeresorts.com

Planning a weekend getaway at Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa wine country alone would be a terrific gift this December. But you may also want to consider booking an afternoon in one of the resort’s poolside cabanas—even though it probably won’t be warm enough to swim. From December 1 to 30, 2022, each cabana will be transformed into a cozy champagne and caviar lounge decorated by Jenni Kayne—the California brand known for its cashmere sweaters. While you sip on sparkling wines from Schramsberg Vineyards and taste caviar from chef Thomas Keller’s newly opened Regiis Ova Caviar lounge in Yountville, you’ll stay warm courtesy of warm throws and sheepskin seat covers from the Jenni Kayne Home line.

The Wanderlust kit is inspired by a trip to New England complete with cheese and snacks from Vermont and Massachusetts. Courtesy of boards&co. / Design by Emily Blevins

6. Boards & Co. Cheese Board Kits

Buy now: from $85, shopboardsandco.com

It is a truth universally acknowledged that wine lovers are usually cheese devotees, too. Boards & Co.’s personality-based cheese board kits (including the Wanderlust, the Artist, the Dare-Devil, to name a few) come with everything you’d need to build a perfect board. Of course, there’s the carefully curated selection of cheeses and various accouterments, as well as the tools you’d need to spread your cheese or drizzle your honey. But the real surprise is the cardboard packaging, which has pop-outs that turn into different accessories: coasters, tags to note which wineglass is yours (each representing a different cheese), and signs to denote each cheese on your board.

The kits also come with information about how cheese is made, how to build the perfect cheese board, and what kind of wines, beers, or ciders to drink with each of your specific cheeses. For a small up charge, you can even order a wine pairing with the kit online.

This cooler backpack is great for bike rides to the park for picnics. Courtesy of Corkcicle / Design by Emily Blevins

7. Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

Buy now: $160, corkcicle.com

Gone are the days of dragging bulky plastic coolers on hikes and picnics. This cooler backpack keeps your hands free and comes in six different colors, including seafoam, seen here. The insulated main compartment can hold up to three bottles of wine, or two bottles of wine and eight cans. It also has a rear zippered accessory pocket to hold things you don’t want to be cold, like your phone.

It’s a splurge, but they’ll have it for years to come. Courtesy of Laguiole en Aubrac / Design by Emily Blevins

8. Laguiole en Aubrac Teak Corkscrew

Buy now: $160, amazon.com

You might not buy yourself a $160 corkscrew, but that’s why this makes such a great gift. A favorite of sommeliers, this handmade corkscrew from the French brand Laguiole en Aubrac is crafted with ultra-strong Sandvik brushed stainless steel and teak burl wood and comes packaged in a French oak gift box. Just be sure to pack it in your checked bag so it doesn’t get confiscated by TSA.

The Hydro Flask 25-ounce wine bottle comes in a variety of colors, including “Snapper” seen here. Courtesy of Hydro Flask / Design by Emily Blevins

9. Hydro Flask 25 oz. Wine Bottle

Buy now: $45, hydroflask.com

Shopping for wine lovers who are also outdoorsy? Pick up one of these insulated, stainless steel containers from Hydro Flask. Not only does it hold an entire bottle of wine but it also allows you to bring your favorite drink to places like the beach and many National Park Service sites that ban glass containers. It features double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep your rosés and whites cool and your reds at room temperature for hours.

This champagne sabre is made from stainless steel. Courtesy of Georg Jensen / Design by Emily Blevins

10. Georg Jensen Indulgence Champagne Sabre

Buy now: $169, georgjensen.com; saksfifthavenue.com

Sure, you can saber open a bottle of bubbly with any old chef’s knife in your kitchen. But if you’re buying a gift for someone who loves to entertain, this stainless steel number from Danish design company Georg Jensen is meant for big celebrations. To use it correctly, hold the bottle at a 20-degree angle (wearing gloves and eye protection, ideally) and slide the blunt side of the sabre along the seam of the bottle toward its neck. When the blade hits the lip, the force will break the glass and send the cork shooting into the distance.

What to get people who love wine but want to learn more about it Courtesy of Clarkson Potter / Design by Emily Blevins

11. “Wine Simple” (Clarkson Potter Publishers, 2019)

Buy now: $30, bookshop.org

The debut book from Aldo Sohm, Le Bernardin’s longtime wine director and sommelier, is a great gift for wine fans who want to take their knowledge to the next level. This approachable guide covers the fundamentals of wine—from how to build a “flavor library” to troubleshooting tricky wines—alongside plenty of infographics and illustrations.

Rosalie Tinelli contributed reporting to this article.

This article originally appeared online in 2019; it was updated on November 4, 2022, to include current information.