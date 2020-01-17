These are the best bottles, books, accessories, and experiences to gift wine lovers this year.

share this article

Whether you’re looking for a $25 reusable wine tumbler to gift your friends on your next Napa getaway or want to splash out on a once-in-a-lifetime wine vacation in Argentina for a very special someone, we’ve got you covered. There’s a little bit of everything in this list of gifts for wine lovers, including accessories (champagne sabres, anyone?), a wine club membership (that our editor in chief personally recommended), as well as trips and tours (for the well-traveled wine lover who already has everything). Read on to see what else made our highly curated list of wine gifts. Bottles (and books!) for wine lovers Courtesy of Champagne Bollinger / Design by Emily Blevins Bollinger Brut Rosé There are some wines that are meant to be saved for special occasions, and others that are made for drinking right away to celebrate the moment. This is the latter. Made in limited quantities, this bottle from Champagne, France, is one of the highest rated sparkling rosé wines under $100 on wine.com. Buy Now: $90 (was $110), wine.com Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee / Design by Emily Blevins Martha Stoumen Wine Club Membership Sonoma County–based winemaker Martha Stoumen is known for blending light-bodied grapes typically associated with Italy and employing natural winemaking techniques. To share her fresh and energetic wines, you can gift a membership to her wine club that offers first and exclusive access to new releases. Choose between a 6-bottle or 12-bottle membership, arriving in two shipments a year, in the spring and fall. Buy Now: $160–$500, marthastoumen.com Courtesy of Clarkson Potter / Design by Emily Blevins Wine Simple The debut book from Aldo Sohm, Le Bernardin’s longtime wine director and sommelier, is a great gift for wine fans who want to take their knowledge to the next level. This approachable guide covers the fundamentals of wine—from how to build a “flavor library” to troubleshooting tricky wines—alongside plenty of infographics and illustrations. Buy Now: $21 (was $33), amazon.com Courtesy of Wine.com / Design by Emily Blevins Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita Altamira 2014 There are some bottles you bring along as a gift to pop open at dinner parties. Then there are others that you bestow upon your loved ones to save for a special occasion. This malbec from the Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina—recently ranked the world’s best vineyard—is one of the latter. Rated 97/100 by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, it has a mineral finish and hints of white pepper. Buy Now: $115, wine.com Accessories for wine lovers Courtesy of Yeti / Design by Emily Blevins Yeti Rambler 10 oz. Wine Tumbler

Article continues below advertisement

As more resorts go plastic-free, reusable cups are becoming an essential packing item for eco-conscious wine lovers. When it comes to brand loyalty, AFAR associate editor Maggie Fuller says she brings her Yeti Rambler wine tumbler on every camping trip, boozy picnic, and spontaneous sunset viewing excursion she goes on because the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps white wines cool and the MagSlider lid keeps all liquids from spilling out. These tumblers come in 11 different colors, including the brick red seen here. Buy Now: $25, yeti.com Courtesy of Corkcicle / Design by Emily Blevins Corkcicle Eola Bucket Bag Gone are the days of dragging bulky plastic coolers on hikes and picnics. This cooler backpack keeps your hands free and comes in four different colors, including seafoam, seen here, as well as black camo, olive, and rose quartz. The insulated main compartment can hold up to three bottles of wine, or two bottles of wine and eight cans (find AFAR’s favorite canned wines here). It also has a rear zippered accessory pocket to hold things you don’t want to be cold, like your phone. Buy Now: $130, corkcicle.com Courtesy of Hydro Flask / Design by Emily Blevins Hydro Flask 25 oz. Wine Bottle Shopping for wine lovers who are also outdoorsy? Pick up one of these insulated, stainless steel containers from Hydro Flask. Not only does it hold an entire bottle of wine but it also allows you to bring your favorite drink to places like the beach and many National Park Service sites that ban glass containers. It features double wall vacuum insulation that will keep your rosés and whites cool and your reds at room temperature for hours. Buy Now: $45, hydroflask.com Courtesy of IWA Wine Accessories / Design by Emily Blevins Laguiole Teak Corkscrew You might not buy yourself a $210 corkscrew, but that’s why this makes such a great gift. A favorite of sommeliers, this handmade corkscrew is crafted with ultra-strong Sandvik brushed stainless steel and teak burl wood and comes packaged in a French oak gift box. Buy Now: $210, iwawine.com Courtesy of Murray’s Cheese / Design by Emily Blevins Murray’s Cheese Red Wine Lover’s Collection It is a truth universally acknowledged that wine lovers are usually cheese devotees, too. New York’s famed cheese shop Murray’s ships a red wine lover’s cheese collection that includes Murray’s cave-aged Gruyère, a Basque Roncal sheep-milk cheese, Jasper Hill Farm Bayley Hazen blue cheese, and Piedras de Chocolate chocolate-covered almonds. Buy Now: $95, murrayscheese.com Courtesy of La Tienda / Design by Emily Blevins La Tienda Porrón Wine Pitcher Every wine lover should have one of these wine pitchers from Spain. For tamer dinner parties, you can use it as a decanter. But if you want to kick it up a notch, use it like the Spanish traditionally do and pour wine from its spout directly into your mouth. Buy Now: $40, amazon.com Courtesy of Georg Jensen / Design by Emily Blevins Georg Jensen Indulgence Champagne Sabre

Article continues below advertisement