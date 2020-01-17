Courtesy of Champagne Bollinger / Design by Emily Blevins
These are the best bottles, books, accessories, and experiences to gift wine lovers this year.
Whether you’re looking for a $25 reusable wine tumbler to gift your friends on your next Napa getaway or want to splash out on a once-in-a-lifetime wine vacation in Argentina for a very special someone, we’ve got you covered. There’s a little bit of everything in this list of gifts for wine lovers, including accessories (champagne sabres, anyone?), a wine club membership (that our editor in chief personally recommended), as well as trips and tours (for the well-traveled wine lover who already has everything).
Read on to see what else made our highly curated list of wine gifts.
There are some wines that are meant to be saved for special occasions, and others that are made for drinking right away to celebrate the moment. This is the latter. Made in limited quantities, this bottle from Champagne, France, is one of the highest rated sparkling rosé wines under $100 on wine.com.
Buy Now: $90 (was $110), wine.com
Sonoma County–based winemaker Martha Stoumen is known for blending light-bodied grapes typically associated with Italy and employing natural winemaking techniques. To share her fresh and energetic wines, you can gift a membership to her wine club that offers first and exclusive access to new releases. Choose between a 6-bottle or 12-bottle membership, arriving in two shipments a year, in the spring and fall.
Buy Now: $160–$500, marthastoumen.com
The debut book from Aldo Sohm, Le Bernardin’s longtime wine director and sommelier, is a great gift for wine fans who want to take their knowledge to the next level. This approachable guide covers the fundamentals of wine—from how to build a “flavor library” to troubleshooting tricky wines—alongside plenty of infographics and illustrations.
Buy Now: $21 (was $33), amazon.com
There are some bottles you bring along as a gift to pop open at dinner parties. Then there are others that you bestow upon your loved ones to save for a special occasion. This malbec from the Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina—recently ranked the world’s best vineyard—is one of the latter. Rated 97/100 by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, it has a mineral finish and hints of white pepper.
Buy Now: $115, wine.com
As more resorts go plastic-free, reusable cups are becoming an essential packing item for eco-conscious wine lovers. When it comes to brand loyalty, AFAR associate editor Maggie Fuller says she brings her Yeti Rambler wine tumbler on every camping trip, boozy picnic, and spontaneous sunset viewing excursion she goes on because the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps white wines cool and the MagSlider lid keeps all liquids from spilling out. These tumblers come in 11 different colors, including the brick red seen here.
Buy Now: $25, yeti.com
Gone are the days of dragging bulky plastic coolers on hikes and picnics. This cooler backpack keeps your hands free and comes in four different colors, including seafoam, seen here, as well as black camo, olive, and rose quartz. The insulated main compartment can hold up to three bottles of wine, or two bottles of wine and eight cans (find AFAR’s favorite canned wines here). It also has a rear zippered accessory pocket to hold things you don’t want to be cold, like your phone.
Buy Now: $130, corkcicle.com
Shopping for wine lovers who are also outdoorsy? Pick up one of these insulated, stainless steel containers from Hydro Flask. Not only does it hold an entire bottle of wine but it also allows you to bring your favorite drink to places like the beach and many National Park Service sites that ban glass containers. It features double wall vacuum insulation that will keep your rosés and whites cool and your reds at room temperature for hours.
Buy Now: $45, hydroflask.com
You might not buy yourself a $210 corkscrew, but that’s why this makes such a great gift. A favorite of sommeliers, this handmade corkscrew is crafted with ultra-strong Sandvik brushed stainless steel and teak burl wood and comes packaged in a French oak gift box.
Buy Now: $210, iwawine.com
It is a truth universally acknowledged that wine lovers are usually cheese devotees, too. New York’s famed cheese shop Murray’s ships a red wine lover’s cheese collection that includes Murray’s cave-aged Gruyère, a Basque Roncal sheep-milk cheese, Jasper Hill Farm Bayley Hazen blue cheese, and Piedras de Chocolate chocolate-covered almonds.
Buy Now: $95, murrayscheese.com
Every wine lover should have one of these wine pitchers from Spain. For tamer dinner parties, you can use it as a decanter. But if you want to kick it up a notch, use it like the Spanish traditionally do and pour wine from its spout directly into your mouth.
Buy Now: $40, amazon.com
Sure, you can saber open a bottle of bubbly with any old chef’s knife you have in the kitchen. But if you’re buying a gift for someone who loves to entertain, this stainless steel number from Danish design company Georg Jensen is meant for big celebrations. To use it correctly, hold the bottle at a 20-degree angle (wearing gloves and eye protection, ideally) and slide the blunt side of the sabre along the seam of the bottle toward its neck. When the blade hits the lip, the force will break the glass and send the cork shooting into the distance.
Buy Now: $225, royaldesign.com
Classic Wines Auction is known for its food and wine events, which have raised nearly $50 million for nonprofits in the Pacific Northwest over the past 35 years. This April 12–18, 2020, its wine experts are teaming up with Modern Adventure, the experiential tour company that offers small group trips hosted by chefs and other kinds of tastemakers. Together they will take oenophiles deep inside Argentina’s Mendoza and Uco Valley wine regions to meet the people behind some of the country’s best wineries and eat at its most exclusive restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from the trip will benefit Classic Wines Auction’s nonprofit partners.
Book Now: From $7,500 per person, modernadventure.com
Set on 28,000 acres in the Rocky Mountains, Montana’s Triple Creek Ranch is hosting a series of long weekends in 2020 with renowned winemakers. First up, Napa’s Schramsberg Vineyards over Valentine’s Day weekend this February 13–16, 2020. In addition to tastings of Schramsberg’s sparkling wines and aroma bar seminars, a wine-pairing dinner on Saturday night by the Ranch’s wine and spirits director Angela Gargano and executive chef Jacob Leatherman will also be included in the stay.
Book Now: From $1,050 based on double occupancy, triplecreekranch.com
AFAR’s trusted travel partner, Context, offers a 2.5-hour Paris wine tour and tasting that is a perfect gift for aspiring wine aficionados and francophiles who have a trip to the City of Light slated for their upcoming travels. Led by a sommelier or oenologist guide, this small-group or private tour introduces people to France’s wine regions from Bordeaux to Burgundy, as well as its lesser-known areas. The tour includes stops for wine—and fromage and charcuterie plates, bien sur—at two different bars à vins where you’ll learn more about winemaking, current trends, and how to pair food and wine.
Book Now: $117 per person (from $398 for private tour), contexttravel.com
This article originally appeared online on September 20, 2019; it was updated on January 17, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.
