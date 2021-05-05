You Can Now Go Glamping at These 4 New York State Parks

In order to encourage the camping curious to explore the great outdoors this summer, New York State Parks just partnered with Tentrr to open 45 of the camping company’s fully outfitted glamping sites at state parks in the Hudson Valley.

With more than 1,000 campsites in over 40 states, Tentrr typically works with landowners to build out its signature glamping sites—complete with safari-style tents and other camping essentials—on private property. But with this new New York State Park partnership, the company is expanding its bookings on public lands. (Tentrr also offers campsites in Maine State Parks.)

Nightly rates for these campsites start at $135, a portion of which goes to the maintenance and stewardship of New York State Parks. Reservations are open now for travel dates as early as May 10 at the following New York State Parks, which are all located under a 2.5-hour drive from Manhattan:

Book Now: From $135 per night, tenrr.com/nysp

Courtesy of Tentrr Inside one of the Tentrr sites at Harriman State Park

Each Tentrr Signature site includes a canvas-walled tent built on a raised platform outfitted with a queen-sized bed and memory foam mattress. But that’s not all. Each ready-to-camp location also includes a pop-up tent, a propane heating source, a solar-powered “sun” shower, a camp toilet, water container, Adirondack chairs, a firepit, grill, and a picnic table with storage and benches.