You Can Now Go Glamping at These 4 New York State Parks

Courtesy of Tentrr
May 5, 2021
Photo by Shutterstock
Several of the new Tentrr sites are located on Lake Sebago in Harriman State Park, just a one-hour drive north of Manhattan.
No tent? No problem.
In order to encourage the camping curious to explore the great outdoors this summer, New York State Parks just partnered with Tentrr to open 45 of the camping company’s fully outfitted glamping sites at state parks in the Hudson Valley.
With more than 1,000 campsites in over 40 states, Tentrr typically works with landowners to build out its signature glamping sites—complete with safari-style tents and other camping essentials—on private property. But with this new New York State Park partnership, the company is expanding its bookings on public lands. (Tentrr also offers campsites in Maine State Parks.)
Nightly rates for these campsites start at $135, a portion of which goes to the maintenance and stewardship of New York State Parks. Reservations are open now for travel dates as early as May 10 at the following New York State Parks, which are all located under a 2.5-hour drive from Manhattan:
Book Now: From $135 per night, tenrr.com/nysp
Each Tentrr Signature site includes a canvas-walled tent built on a raised platform outfitted with a queen-sized bed and memory foam mattress. But that’s not all. Each ready-to-camp location also includes a pop-up tent, a propane heating source, a solar-powered “sun” shower, a camp toilet, water container, Adirondack chairs, a firepit, grill, and a picnic table with storage and benches.
Article continues below advertisement
All you need to bring is your own bedding, firewood, food, and any specific cooking gear like cast iron pans and reusable utensils. (For a full list of packing supplies, consult this list on tentrr.com.) During your stay you’ll also have access to all state park facilities. Most sites offer parking and are pet friendly, but check individual listings for additional restrictions.
Campers can choose from single, double, or triple sites. Single sites sleep up to six guests, with two in the canvas tent and four in the pop-up tent. If you’re planning a trip for a larger group, double and triple sites have room for 12 or 18 people, respectively.
While social distancing is naturally built into the camping experience, Tentrr also follows state guidelines for cleaning the sites with high-grade sanitizers in between guests. New York dropped its mandatory quarantine rule for domestic travelers coming from any other U.S. state or territory on April 1, and you can find more details on Tentrr’s COVID-19 protocols here.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar