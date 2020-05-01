8 Ice Cream Shops That Will Deliver Treats to Your Doorstep

Can’t go to your favorite scoop shop right now? Here’s how to get some of America’s best ice cream delivered.

Even though it feels like the world is on pause right now, the weather is warming up and summer is inching closer each day. While we may not be able to sunbathe on the beach or chill in a floatie at the pool, there is one thing we can treat ourselves to right now: ice cream. You can always sneak a pint or two of Ben & Jerry’s or Tillamook into your cart during your weekly supermarket runs, or use Postmates (or Doordash, UberEats, or Caviar) to get ice cream delivered on demand from nearby shops. But did you know some of America’s best regional ice cream shops and creameries also ship nationwide? Through the magic of dry ice and overnight shipping combined, you can get ice cream sandwiches from Los Angeles or pints from Portland delivered straight to your door no matter where you live in the United States. Here are some of our favorite options for getting ice cream delivery at your house. [Note: If your favorite creamery isn’t shipping ice cream nationwide right now, you can still support these small businesses by purchasing merchandise or gift cards from their websites. Molly Moon’s in Seattle and OddFellows in New York have particularly fun apparel that would make a great addition to your WFH wardrobe.] Humphry Slocombe Buy Now: From $49 for 4 pints (free shipping with Amazon Prime), amazon.com; $89 for 6 pints (free shipping), goldbelly.com

Humphry Slocombe, the San Francisco ice cream purveyor known for making inventive flavor combinations like Kumquat Poppy Seed and Milk Chocolate Tarragon, offers nationwide delivery via Goldbelly and Amazon with free shipping. If you live nearby its San Francisco, Oakland, or Berkeley scoop shops, you can also get on-demand delivery via Doordash or Caviar. Courtesy of Jeni's Jeni's Terrace Brunch collection includes six pints of brunch-inspired ice cream flavors. Jeni’s Buy Now: From $58 for 5 pints, shop.jenis.com Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002, Jeni’s delivers its pints to all 50 states via flat-rate FedEx shipping starting at $13. You order by the pint or select from themed collections like “Emergency Chocolate Stash,” which includes five different types of chocolate ice cream. If you live within five miles of one of Jeni’s scoop shops (there are locations in 14 U.S. cities), you can get on-demand delivery through jenis.com/localdelivery. Van Leeuwen Buy Now: From $41 for 4 pints, vanleeuwenicecream.com; $99 for 6 pints (free shipping), goldbelly.com Van Leeuwen started as an artisanal ice cream truck in Brooklyn in 2008, and now ships nationwide through its own website and Goldbelly. Take your pick from classics like mint chip and pistachio or go for its more creative flavors like Earl Grey Tea and Brooklyn Brown Sugar Chunk. On-demand delivery is also available via Doordash, Caviar, Postmates, and UberEats for those located nearby scoop shops in New York and Los Angeles. Courtesy of Coolhaus Coolhaus’s Queens’ Coffee is one of its newest flavor releases. Coolhaus Buy Now: From $60 for 6 ice cream sandwiches or $72 for 6 pints, cool.haus/online-shop

Los Angeles–based Coolhaus ships its ice cream sandwiches and pints nationwide with free ground shipping or $30 next-day air delivery depending on where you live. Build your own six-pack of ice cream sandwiches or pints, or go for a prepackaged bundle with a mix of the two. Look for new flavors like Queens’ Coffee, made with Allegro Coffee’s Three Queens blend, and Take the Cannoli, a mix of Italian mascarpone ice cream with chocolate-covered cannoli shells. Lactose averse fans take note: It offers a variety of dairy-free flavors like mocha marcona almond fudge and horchata. Angelenos can order on-demand delivery via UberEats, Postmates, or the new L.A. Bodega on Wheels. If you order through the latter two options, you can also add a Coolhaus-branded nonmedical-grade protective face mask to your ice cream order for $8 each. Amy’s Ice Creams Buy Now: $100 for 5 pints, shop.amysicecreams.com Austin’s beloved Amy’s Ice Creams offers nationwide delivery with free shipping on orders over $100. Build your own five-pint collection from creative flavors like Texas Dirtcake (dark chocolate ice cream with sweetened cream cheese, lemon juice, and Oreos) or Campfire Treat (marshmallow ice cream with Biscoff cookies and chocolate chips). Or you can choose from preselected pint packs of its most popular flavors—like its number one selling Mexican Vanilla ice cream. Amy’s is also offering curbside pickup and delivery near its Texas scoop shops. Graeter’s Buy Now: From $80 for 6 pints, graeters.com; $80 for 6 pints, goldbelly.com Founded in Cincinnati In 1870, Graeter’s currently has scoop shops throughout the Midwest and also ships nationwide. You can create your own six-pint pack or go with a preselected flavor collection. AFAR’s executive editor Jeremy Saum says you can’t go wrong with any flavor with chocolate chips. “Our family likes the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, and just regular Chocolate Chip,” Saum says. “Because they’re not ‘chips.’ They’re chunks. Or hunks.” Graeter’s is also offering local pickup and delivery for those who live near its scoop shops. Courtesy of Salt & Straw Salt & Straw works with local farms to source ingredients for its ice cream. Salt & Straw Buy Now: From $65 for 5 pints, saltandstraw.com

