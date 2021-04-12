A How-To Guide for the Camping Curious

Is this your first time car camping? (Hint: It is if you’re asking, “What is car camping?”) Use this camping guide for beginners to prepare for your first trip, from finding campsites to packing the right gear.

Inevitably, some things will go bust after their pandemic boom—but it’s safe to say that camping isn’t one of them. October 2020 research from Kampgrounds of America (KOA) showed that though the travel industry at large suffered, camping saw strong growth, with “nearly half of all campers indicated either starting camping for the first time or restarting after having not camped in recent years.” In large part, this is because of the perception of safety, and the actual safety of camping: lots of fresh air and wide, open spaces for socially distant trips. Camping is only getting more popular, with 29 percent of North American leisure travelers replacing a postponed or canceled vacation with a camping trip, according to KOA. Interested in joining the fun? Here’s how to get started. Screenshot of the Dyrt Sites like the Dyrt show campsites as well as RV sites. Choosing a campsite If you’re a novice camper setting out on your own, we recommend going with a “developed” campground relatively close to home for an overnight—one with running water and flushing toilets that’s less than two hours away by car. A good resource for public lands nationwide is recreation.gov, which has booking options for more than 100,000 sites across the country, as well as ratings, nightly rates, and key info for each. Sites Hipcamp and the Dyrt, meanwhile, have an Airbnb-like interfaces and list available campsites, glampsites, RV spaces, and cabins from private owners; users can filter based on listing type, location (from Waianapanapa State Park, Hawaii, to Mount Desert Narrows Camping Resort, Maine), landscape (the canyons of Utah; the plains of North Dakota), and amenities like showers, picnic tables, and yes, even Wi-Fi. Renting camping gear First-time camper? You’d be wise to avoid splurging on a tent and sleeping bags until you’re sure the investment is worth it—and that’s where gear rental companies come in. For a fee, they’ll bundle everything you need and deliver it to your doorstep or, if you’re going farther away and planning to camp out, to your destination. All gear gets thoroughly cleaned inbetween each use, and sleeping bags and sleeping pads are treated by a professional cleaner or given a wash with anti-microbial spray. Even better: Gear is updated regularly, which means you could test a number of the newest options before you decide to buy. Some of the best camping gear rental companies: Outdoors Geek: Basic camping packages with a tent, sleeping pad, and sleeping bag start at $69 for a one- to three-day rental period, while stylish “fancy camping” kits are $268 and up. Round-trip, nationwide UPS shipping is extra, or you can pick up your kit at Outdoor Geek’s Denver location. CampCrate: The basic CampCrate package comes with a tent, sleeping bag, pad, stove, headlamp, backpack, and water filter for $92 a day with nationwide, round-trip shipping included. Arrive Outdoors: One-person camping sets start at $191 for one to three days. Round-trip FedEx shipping in the lower 48 is based on weight; one-person camping kits ship for $20 round-trip, while heavier four-person kits are $30. In-store pickup and local delivery are available in Los Angeles. Read more: Rental Services That Make Camping Easy Courtesy of The North Face The Wawona tent sleeps six comfortably. Camping essentials to buy If you’re certain you want to commit to gear of your own, here are some camping gear essentials—and our picks for the top choices: Tents for car camping Considering the size of the tent is one thing, but don’t forget to think about the elements: what you save on a cheaper, more lightweight tent may cost you more sleepless nights, as they tend to be sieves for wind, or sometimes aren’t strong enough to withstand a gale. REI Co-op Half Dome ($279, rei.com): Light, packable tent perfect for three-season camping (but no more than two sleepers). Marmot Limestone ($370, rei.com): A four-person tent with 61-inch-high ceilings and two large doors. The North Face Wawona 6 ($450, rei.com): For those with large parties—or those looking for a little more room—this tent sleeps six. Bonus points for its 80-inch ceilings and double wall for durability. Courtesy of the North Face The North Face One Bag weighs less than four pounds. Sleeping bags Nemo Disco 30 ($260; $280 long, rei.com): Perfect for side sleepers looking to curl their legs and change positions. North Face One Bag ($290; $300 long, rei.com): This versatile bag is essentially three in one, thanks to interchangeable layers that adapt to varying temps. We also love it because it weighs less than four pounds. Sea to Summit Altitude Women’s Down Sleeping Bag (from $379, seatosummitusa.com): Filled with 90 percent premium duck down, this plush bag is as snug as they come, but can also keep you cool and ventilated thanks to a main zip, half-length opposite side zip, and foot zip that lets you use the bag as a comforter. The price of the bag increases slightly with length and lower temperature rating. Courtesy of Sea to Summit This self-inflating pad offers three inches of cushion. Sleeping pads and cots Don’t just throw your sleeping bag on the ground and call it good—to give yourself some extra cushion, stick a sleeping pad beneath your bag for some extra comfort. If you’d rather “elevate” off the ground, look instead to a cot.

