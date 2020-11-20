AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses

Delight the travel lover in your life—and feel good about your holiday shopping this year—with these 25 gift ideas from small businesses around the world.

It’s no secret that local shops and other small businesses have suffered greatly in 2020. Coronavirus lockdowns have limited capacity or outright forced nonessential businesses to close entirely, while travel restrictions around the world have cut down on foot traffic from tourists who would typically pop in to buy a souvenir. As we enter lockdown 2.0, consider supporting local makers in your own community or in your favorite destinations abroad instead of heading over to Amazon. Need some ideas? We’ve gathered 25 travel gifts from some of our favorite small businesses and e-commerce startups from across the globe. Whether you’re looking for ideas that will bring the world to your loved one’s doorstep or items that will make them excited to explore the world once again, we have something for every type of traveler. Gifts that bring the world to you Courtesy of East Fork The East Fork mug is available in seven different colors. The Mug by East Fork Buy Now: $36, eastfork.com Travelers who collect locally made ceramics will love these handmade mugs from Asheville’s East Fork, crafted with regionally sourced clay. Run by Alex Matisse, the great-grandson of French artist Henri Matisse, and his wife Connie, East Fork also gives back to its community by supporting various racial equity organizations in western North Carolina through its “Spread Wealth, Shop Seconds” program. Courtesy of Holly Nolan, Lillie Nell Beadworks The Rainbow Stripe Beaded Fringe Earrings are just one of a few dozen designs available from Lillie Nell Beadworks. Beaded Earrings by Lillie Nell Beadworks Buy Now : from $50, etsy.com Holly Nolan began Lillie Nell Beadworks—named after her paternal grandmother—as a way to find a connection to her Indigenous heritage. Each set of earrings contains about 1,200 beads and takes two to four hours for Nolan to make in her Minneapolis studio. While Nolan does incorporate traditional Choctaw patterns into some of her designs, she says that because the earrings aren’t considered regalia it is appropriate for people of any background to wear them. Galaxy Collection by Phillip Ashley Chocolates Buy Now: $35, phillipashleychocolates.com Securing a seat on a future Space-X flight out of your budget? Same. But while you’re saving up, let this set of six hand-painted chocolates from Black-owned Phillip Ashley Chocolates in Memphis fill the void. The “Planet Earth” chocolate is filled with walnut liqueur white chocolate ganache, roasted pistachios, and orange blossom honey in a milk chocolate shell, while the “Walk on the Moon” chocolate features wild strawberry caramel and brie flavors. Courtesy of Jackson Pollock Studio Bring a bit of art therapy to your next yoga session. Jackson Pollock Studio Floor Mat by Yoga Zeal Buy Now : $99, yogazeal.com Woman-owned and L.A.-based, Yoga Zeal has a limited edition Jackson Pollock yoga mat that will have you dreaming of your next trip to MoMA during your downward dog. These luxurious mats have a soft suede-like top to prevent slipping while you sweat. Better yet? The ecofriendly mats are made with 99 percent natural rubber and 1 percent polyester. Did we mention they’re machine washable, too? Courtesy of Mayan Hands The Manuela Basket is just one of multiple designs available on Mayan Hands. Manuela Basket by Mayan Hands Buy Now : $40, mayanhands.com Made by artisans in Guatemala, the baskets sold on Mayan Hands are all crafted with sustainably sourced longleaf pine needles and pajón, a native wild grass found in the Guatemalan Highlands. While you can certainly use the medium-size Manuela Basket to hold fruit on your dining table, the design is beautiful enough that you might want to hang it on your wall as an art piece. Gifts for when you’re ready to explore the world again Courtesy of Paravel The Aviator Carry-On Plus is available in eight colors, including Scuba Navy seen here. Aviator Carry-On Plus by Paravel Buy Now: $275, tourparavel.com Now’s the time to replace that worn-out suitcase with the busted handle with something new and stylish that glides through the airport with ease. Paravel’s carry-ons don’t just look beautiful—they’re also made sustainably with upcycled materials and are completely carbon neutral thanks to a new offset program the small New York–based luggage company launched this fall. Courtesy of Curie Curie makes hand sanitizer in Grapefruit Cassis, White Tea, and Orange Neroli scents. Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Trio by Curie Buy Now: $24 for three two-ounce bottles, curiebod.com Launched as a clean, aluminum-free deodorant company in 2018, woman-owned Curie now also makes gel hand sanitizer with hyaluronic acid, prickly pear seed oil, and glycerin to keep hands germ-free and moisturized. This set of hand sanitizers includes three refreshing scents—Grapefruit Cassis, White Tea, and Orange Neroli—and makes a great stocking stuffer.

While you’re shopping, pick up a new deodorant for yourself: For every five deodorants sold on curiebod.com, Curie donates one stick to Simply the Basics, a San Francisco–based nonprofit that provides homeless people with basic hygiene products. Courtesy of Rothy’s In addition to Midnight Camo, seen here, these travel pouches are available in two other colorways. The Vanity Set by Rothy’s Buy Now: $135, rothys.com With around 500 employees, Rothy’s is one of the larger businesses on this list. But this San Francisco–based ecofriendly shoe (and now luggage) company owns and operates its own factory in Dongguan, China, to guarantee its manufacturing process is sustainable and its employees earn a living wage. Rothy’s makes everything from laptop cases to weekender bags now, but organized travelers will love receiving its set of two travel pouches—one small, one large—knit with the same recycled marine plastic material as its popular flats and tennis shoes. Courtesy of Everyday Humans At 1.7 ounces, this sunscreen is also TSA-friendly for future travels. Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum by Everyday Humans Buy Now: $24, everyday-humans.com For those who love a good pun as much as they love skincare, Resting Beach Face SPF30 is a great stocking stuffer for anyone planning on being in the sun this winter. Made in Australia without parabens or sulphates, this sunscreen is invisible on all skin tones and includes hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of moisture—crucial in the dry winter months. Courtesy of Roverlund The Out of Office Pet Carrier comes in five colors, including the camouflage and magenta combination seen here. Out of Office Pet Carrier by Roverlund Buy Now: $150, roverlund.com This durable yet stylish soft-sided pet carrier can function as a car seat during socially distanced road trips—and is also airline compliant for when you and your fur child are ready to fly again. Once you arrive at your destination, the shoulder strap converts to a leash and the bag can be used as a mobile pet bed. Suitable for both dogs and cats, the small version fits animals up to 6 pounds, while the large is best for animals up to 25 pounds. Gifts that make travel (and life in general) less stressful Courtesy of Chronicle Books If there’s no local bookshop in your neighborhood, shop through Bookshop.org, which gives proceeds back to indie bookstores. Goodbye Phone, Hello World by Paul Greenberg Buy Now: $17, bookshop.org Know someone who needs a break from doomscrolling? (I can picture everyone out there nodding their heads yes.) The latest from AFAR contributor Paul Greenberg, Goodbye Phone, Hello World (Chronicle Books, 2020) provides 65 device-free activities that will help you and your loved ones disconnect from technology and find joy through nature, art, food, sleep, music, romance, laughter . . . and books. Courtesy of Omura This sleek vaporizer is available in four colors: Quartz, Slate, Jade, and Gold, seen here. Series X Vaporizer by Omura Buy Now: $100, omuracbd.com The newly launched Omura Series X vaporizer is great for those who live in a state that has legalized marijuana or are seeking calm through CBD. Unlike other vape pens that use processed oil cartridges, the Series X uses proprietary Flowersticks (available in sativa, indica, hybrid, or CBD) that don’t include any trim or chemical additives. Its innovative heat-not-burn technology delivers precise doses, as well as a smokeless and odorless experience. Courtesy of Trtl The Trtl Travel Pillow comes in seven colors, including the original gray seen here. Trtl Travel Pillow Buy Now: $30, trtltravel.com Take the discomfort out of sleeping on long flights or drives with this AFAR-approved travel pillow. It may just look like a soft fleece scarf, but inside the Trtl Travel Pillow is a slim neck-support frame that holds your head in place while sleeping upright. Available in seven different colors, the Trtl is also machine washable so you don’t have to worry about germs either. Collagen-Infused Lip Masks by KNC Beauty Buy Now: $25 for five, kncbeauty.com Whether you use them at home this winter or tuck them into your dopp kit for a postflight treatment in the future, these lip masks ward off chapped lips and create instant spa vibes. Each mask is infused with glycerin, collagen, bitter cherry extract, hyaluronic acid, rose flower oil, and vitamin E. Courtesy of Vela Negra Rico is just one of many scents available at Vela Negra. Rico Travel Candle by Vela Negra Buy Now: $20, thevelanegra.com Dealing with another stressful WFH day? Transport yourself to the Caribbean instantly with a little bit of aromatherapy. Vela Negra founder Aisha Cort draws on her Afro Cuban and Guyanese heritage to inspire the scents in her candle line. The Rico candle smells like wild cassis, rhubarb, and sweet jasmine, with top notes of almond, cocoa, and vanilla. Handmade in Washington, D.C. with 100 percent vegan coconut soy wax and wooden wicks, these candles are also available in larger 10- and 20-ounce sizes, but the 4-ounce travel candle is a great stocking stuffer and can be used on future trips. Gifts to make the outdoors cozier this winter Courtesy of Rumpl Stay safe and warm this winter outdoors. NanoLoft Takibi Blanket by Rumpl x Snowpeak Buy Now: $299, rumpl.com

