Global Carbon Emissions Saw a Record Drop in 2020—Here’s How to Keep It That Way

While countries around the world imposed strict travel bans and lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions—the leading cause of global warming—had the biggest yearly drop on record, according to an annual report from the Global Carbon Project.

The Global Carbon Budget 2020, published in early December, reports that global carbon emissions fell by 7 percent in 2020, with a total decline in global emissions estimated at 2.4 billion metric tons.

Researchers say the emissions are down mainly because more people stayed home and traveled less by car or plane this year. For example, at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdowns during April, global emissions from “surface transport” (such as car journeys) fell by approximately half. While some people have started to hit the road again for weekend getaways or on socially distanced road trips, the report found that emissions from “road transport” were still below their 2019 levels by the end of the year, which accounted for the largest share of the decrease in 2020 global emissions.

Another element of the global decrease: emissions from aircraft, which the report says declined by 75 percent in 2020. Still, this had a smaller effect than emissions from surface transport because aviation accounts for “just 2.8 percent of global emissions,” according to the report.

Still, the findings show that the world will have put 37 billion tons of carbon dioxide in the air by the end of 2020, down from 40.1 billion tons in 2019.