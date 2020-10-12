It was in 1872, you see, that French author Jules Verne published his adventure novel, Around the World in 80 Days. In it, a rich British gentleman named Phineas Fogg and his trusty French valet Passepartout—whose name means “goes everywhere”—attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days. Adventures abound. “Very curious, very curious,” Passepartout says to himself at one point, after reaching what is now Yemen. “I see that it is by no means useless to travel, if a man wants to see something new.”

Fast forward to 2020, and travel was a little different than it was in 1872—thankfully, no longer relegated solely to wealthy explorers whirling around the world on a whim. Then came COVID-19, upending travel as even we modern adventurers knew it. But at AFAR, we have long believed in the power of stories that take you places, and so we thought there was no better time to turn to books that help us get out into the world. Eighty of them, to be specific.

In the following collection, you’ll find novels, memoirs, short stories, books of poetry, graphic novels, and yes, even a travel guide. Because many of these are works in translation, we made every effort to note the original publish date where possible, even if there are large gaps between the first release and the version we are recommending. (It often takes years for work to be translated into English.) But how did we choose what countries to include, and better yet, what books?

Aware that “international” literature is often synonymous with works from Western Europe, we focused on stories we love from places that don’t get enough of it, which is why you’ll see the list is grounded in picks from Africa and Asia-Pacific. Aware, too, that in the original Around the World in 80 Days, we are circling the world with a white, wealthy, British male, we looked primarily to women, BIPOC, and queer authors to be our couriers this time around. With every selection, we strove to feature a writer from the respective country, writing about that country. After all, what better guide to a place can there be than someone who knows it intimately?

This list is by no means comprehensive. But drawing inspiration from the fictional Passepartout, it is our hope that these works help you “see something new.” Bon voyage.

—Katherine LaGrave