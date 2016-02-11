How One Photographer Used Travel to Reinvent Her Life

Recessions aren’t good for freelance photographers. When the economy tanked in 2008, my income slowly started to disappear. But instead of worrying, I decided to quit everything and spend a year globetrotting. It may seem like a bold move in uncertain times, but I gained one valuable asset: an abundance of time.

I booked a flight to Australia, applied for a work visa, and never looked back. I arrived in Sydney with roughly $10,000 in my bank account, no set plans and unlimited freedom.

A few weeks later, I found a job bartending at an old hotel with an amazing view of the Opera House. Within a few months, I had met with every major media company in Sydney and started photographing bands for the Australian edition of Rolling Stone. (So much for quitting everything, right?)

Still, my gain goal was to explore. I drove the Great Ocean Road (the Australian version of Pacific Coast Highway), hiked Kakadu National Park in Darwin and went scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef. I took the three-day train from Adelaide to Perth in an attempt to grasp the vast size and scope of the country. And through it all, I traveled solo, sometimes with people I met along the way.