See the Winners of the First-Ever AFAR Travel Photography Awards

In partnership with United Airlines and LensCulture, this global photography competition opened the gateway for travel photographers to share their unique perspectives.

share this article

For the first-ever AFAR Travel Photography Awards, we joined forces with LensCulture and United Airlines to highlight the diverse and creative ways photographers celebrate the world. More than 20,000 submissions came in representing all genres of travel photography, from street scenes to wildlife. AFAR’s highly respected panel of photography judges selected the winners, whose work we’re proud to present here. First-place winners receive a pair of United Polaris International Business Class tickets, and all winners receive a cash prize and publication in a 2019 issue of AFAR. Photo series winners Photo by © Stephanie Gengotti 1st place: “Circus Love” by Stephanie Gengotti What began as an assignment from an Italian magazine to take portraits of two pairs of circus performers evolved into “Circus Love,” a multiyear project by Italian-French photographer Stephanie Gengotti. “When I discovered this world, I fell in love with what I saw,” she says. She soon became immersed in the realm of Europe’s nontraditional circus entertainers, whose acts rely less on animal tricks and high-wire stunts than on arts such as mime and dance. Gengotti sometimes lived and traveled with the nomadic families, helping with chores, cooking, and caring for the children, and taking photos during downtime.

Article continues below advertisement

She hoped “to show images that could explain love, freedom, and poetry,” which she considers symbolic of the circus lifestyle. Gengotti’s work stood out for its composition and its intimacy, evidence of how close she became to each family. “Stephanie’s strength was that each image was almost a self-contained anecdote,” says judge Brian Finke, “but together they became a larger story. She has an eye for layered scenes, with a lot of small but important details, that convey a lot about this specialized world without becoming heavy-handed or cliché.” See the full project. Photo by © Tudor Prisăcariu 2nd place: “California” by Tudor Prisăcariu Romania-born Tudor Prisăcariu had long associated California’s landscapes with beaches and palm trees due to common depictions of the state in popular culture. But when the photographer embarked on a three-week road trip across the U.S. West last summer, it was California’s “vast, mostly deserted mainland” that was most engaging. Prisăcariu used contrasting light and landscapes to compose a series of images that depict what the photographer describes as “an almost antithetical version of the Californian Dream.” “It’s a very realistic interpretation of the area,” judge Jason Seldon says. “No one expects to see that on a road trip through California.” See the full project. Photo by © Oded Wagenstein 3rd place: “Like Last Year’s Snow” by Oded Wagenstein In Siberia’s nomadic herding communities, men are encouraged to maintain their social roles as they grow older, while aging women are commonly pressured to leave their herding lifestyles behind and retreat to seclusion. Photographer Oded Wagenstein’s striking series, “Like Last Year’s Snow—Inside Siberia’s isolated community of forgotten women,” documents the unequal struggles these nomadic women face as they grow older in the remote tundra.

Article continues below advertisement