The Key to Taking Jaw-Dropping Outdoor Travel Photos

Acclaimed photographer Chris Burkard shares his tricks for shooting breathtaking images of natural landscapes, including those he captured while exploring a remote chain of volcanic islands in Alaska.

Chris Burkard is one of the world’s most well-known adventure photographers. Over the course of his career, Burkard has won multiple prestigious photography awards; amassed more than three million Instagram followers; compiled a lengthy catalog of films, books, and magazine covers; worked with clients like The North Face, Patagonia, and Red Bull; and delivered a TED Talk that’s currently encroaching two million views. Earlier this year, as part of a grant he received from nonprofit environmental organization Conservation International, Burkard traveled to the Aleutian Islands—a secluded volcanic archipelago that spans the waters between Alaska and Russia—to document the rarely visited island chain for conservation-oriented research.

With a commitment to environmentalism as the through line of his work, Burkard could be considered something of an Ansel Adams for the Internet age. We spoke to the professional photographer about the tricks that help him capture some of the world’s most beautiful natural landscapes, including the Aleutian Islands. Photo by © Chris Burkard / Courtesy of Conservation International The Aleutian Islands stretch from the tip of the Alaska Peninsula toward Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Practice and pursue Burkard’s first foray into photography began as a teenager when he spent his free time photographing surfers in his hometown on California’s central coast. He wasn’t yet working professionally, but he was beginning to build his portfolio with each image he shot. “I gave myself assignments to create the type of work I wanted to be assigned in the future,” Burkard says. “Those projects weren’t making me any money, but the process was slowly teaching me a lot.”

His perseverance paid off: In 2006, Burkard began interning at surf magazines and was awarded a hefty grant from Follow the Light Foundation, an organization that helps financially support burgeoning surf photographers. Burkard used the grant money to fund a surf-focused road trip along the Pacific coast from Oregon to Mexico, which resulted in a photo book called The California Surf Project. Within a few years, Burkard had established himself as a full-fledged outdoor and adventure photographer. This feat, Burkard says, was largely the result of his commitment to the craft during the years in which he wasn’t getting paid to pursue it. “The projects I’m able to work on now—those weren’t things anybody initially came to me and asked me to do,” Burkard says. “A big component of how I’ve been able to do what I now do is the result of investing personal time and being willing to make lots of mistakes.” For Burkard, the first step toward bettering your skills as an outdoor photographer comes in the form of consistently pursuing passion projects. Not only will you familiarize yourself with the process of photo-taking, but you’ll also refine your personal style. Photo by © Chris Burkard / Courtesy of Conservation International Native Aleut communities have occupied the islands for some 8,000 years. “Today, Dutch Harbor is one of the few islands in the Aleutian chain with yearly inhabitants,” Burkard explains. Do your research Many beginner-level photographers are taught to prioritize understanding terms such as depth of field, shutter speed, and white balance. While learning how to use a DSLR can be an important step in the right direction, Burkard believes there are significant ways to improve the images you capture that have very little to do with the technical aspects of working a camera.

“As photographers, we have so much information at our fingertips—you can Google 99.9 percent of what you need to know to work a camera,” Burkard says. “To me, it’s important to always take the time to read up on the place you’re planning to photograph,” he says. “The research you do before your trip will give you a sense of what you’re looking at—and what you should be looking for.” “I ask myself, ‘What’s the story I want to tell?’” For Burkard, the most useful information to seek out isn’t just about the various terrains to shoot, but also the people who might be most familiar with them. “I love seeing beautiful landscapes like the remote corners of Iceland and Greenland,” he says. “But seeing those places through the eyes of my ship’s captain—that’s where the story is.” Burkard recommends connecting with local experts before or during your trip. Tour operators, adventure guides, and even fellow outdoor enthusiasts can often point you toward the elements of a place that truly reflect what makes it special. “If you can hone in on those things,” Burkard says, “you’re going to know the perspectives that will make your images beautiful.” Photo by © Chris Burkard / Courtesy of Conservation International Situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Bering Sea, the Aleutian Islands occupy a total area of 6,821 square miles. Seek out details “Storytelling is a matter of learning to listen, observe, and digest,” Burkard says. “I’m not the most technically savvy photographer at all, but I have tried to understand how to form a narrative. That’s the approach I take to utilizing social media, film, and photography. I ask myself: What’s the story I want to tell?”

