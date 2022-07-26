AFAR Photo Awards 2019

Grand Prize Winner

Diep Ngo

“Fixing Nets” by Diep Van

In Phan Rang, Vietnam, women wearing traditional bamboo hats use old-fashioned sewing machines to repair fishing nets.

Style & Design

Zay Yar; style & design category presented by illy

“Colors of Inle Lotus Fabric” by Zay Yar

Inle Lake is one of the only places in Myanmar to watch weavers make cloth from cotton fibers. Natural dyes color the handcrafted fabrics, which then dry on the lake in the sun.

The style & design category is presented by illy.

Food

Shell Royster

“Irish Mussels” by Shell Royster

Photographer Shell Royster participated in a mussel expedition at family-run Killary Fjord Shellfish in County Galway, while on a trip through western Ireland. The dish showcases the harvest.

Outdoors

Christian Vizl

“Diver and Jacks at Cabo Pulmo” by Christian Vizl

A diver provides scale as he swims below a school of jack fish in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.

People

“Aibubu” by Ella Mack

Aibubu, a Kyrgyz girl, sits for a portrait at the 2018 World Nomad Games; there, participants compete in such traditional Central Asian sports as horseback, archery, and falcon-hunting. Photographer Ella Mack met Aibubu in the Kyrchyn Valley, where cultural festivities take place during the Games.

Cities

Katherine Ozanich

“Brihadisvara Temple at Sunrise” by Katherine Ozanich

Early morning worshipers visit the Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India, in February 2019. The temple, one of three Chola dynasty temples designated World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, was built in the 11th century and is dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

Jurors’ Picks

“Rise of the Mongolians” by Catherine Hyland

“Rise of the Mongolians” by Catherine Hyland

For young boys in Mongolia, sumo wrestling can be a path to fame and wealth. Here, trainees from the Kyokushu Beya sports center practice in Gorkhi-Terilj National Park.

Mun Khean Wong

“Good Day!” by Mun Khean Wong

Day breaks after a night of snow in the Norwegian fishing village of Hamnøy.

Eugene Reshetov

“Thirst” by Eugene Reshetov

While on a trek of the Annapurna circuit, the photographer spotted a schoolgirl in the Nepalese village of Tukuche closing her eyes with relief after quenching her thirst in the village square.

Alain Schroeder

“Grandma Divers 3” by Alain Schroeder

Soon-ja Hong, 69, holds an octopus she caught. Hong is one of the remaining Haenyeo, a traditional group of female free divers in the South Korean province of Jeju.

Javier Arcenillas

“Ama” by Javier Arcenillas

Man meets butterfly at the butterfly garden in the Padre Cocha village on the Nanay River, a tributary of the Peruvian Amazon.