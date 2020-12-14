You Could Win an Icelandic Photography Adventure in 2021

If you’re one of the 2 million people who follow Alex Strohl or 676,000 people who double-click on Benjamin Hardman’s Instagram photos, we may have just found your 2021 dream trip. The two adventure photographers are teaming up with 66˚North, a nearly 100-year-old Icelandic outerwear company that recently launched in the U.S. market, to give away an epic trip to Iceland next year.

In addition to round-trip flights to Iceland for two from any location where Icelandair operates a direct flight, the winner and a guest will also get to spend a day with Strohl and Hardman exploring their favorite off-the-beaten-path Icelandic locations and learning about Arctic photography. Even if you don’t win, the runners-up prize is still pretty great: 66˚North will also give three people its Snæfell waterproof shell jacket, which regularly costs $500 and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Courtesy of 66˚North Photographer Alex Strohl is wearing the 66˚North Snæfell waterproof shell jacket.

Those 18 years and up can enter by filling in the form at 66north.com/hardmanxstrohl with your email and following 66˚North on Instagram @66north or joining the 66˚North club on Strava. And if you don’t already follow Strohl and Hardman on Instagram, we highly recommend that too if you want a daily dose of gorgeous scenery and landscapes. You can find them at @alexstrohl and @benjaminhardman.