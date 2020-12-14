You Could Win an Icelandic Photography Adventure in 2021

Courtesy of 66˚North
Dec 14, 2020
Courtesy of 66˚North
This could be you next year.
66˚North is giving away flights to Iceland and a day with adventure photographers Alex Strohl and Benjamin Hardman. Here’s how to enter.
If you’re one of the 2 million people who follow Alex Strohl or 676,000 people who double-click on Benjamin Hardman’s Instagram photos, we may have just found your 2021 dream trip. The two adventure photographers are teaming up with 66˚North, a nearly 100-year-old Icelandic outerwear company that recently launched in the U.S. market, to give away an epic trip to Iceland next year.
In addition to round-trip flights to Iceland for two from any location where Icelandair operates a direct flight, the winner and a guest will also get to spend a day with Strohl and Hardman exploring their favorite off-the-beaten-path Icelandic locations and learning about Arctic photography. Even if you don’t win, the runners-up prize is still pretty great: 66˚North will also give three people its Snæfell waterproof shell jacket, which regularly costs $500 and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.
Those 18 years and up can enter by filling in the form at 66north.com/hardmanxstrohl with your email and following 66˚North on Instagram @66north or joining the 66˚North club on Strava. And if you don’t already follow Strohl and Hardman on Instagram, we highly recommend that too if you want a daily dose of gorgeous scenery and landscapes. You can find them at @alexstrohl and @benjaminhardman.
Article continues below advertisement
The prize winners will be drawn at random on December 21, 2020, and the trip will take place in 2021 on dates that work with both the winner’s and the photographers’ schedules. While accommodations are not included in the prize package, you can consult AFAR’s favorite hotels in Iceland for inspiration.
Iceland’s borders currently remain closed to most U.S. and Canadian passport holders. But with the first vaccines being administered this month around the world, hopefully the E.U. will lift its restrictions so the contest winners can take this trip sooner rather than later in 2021.
>> Next: These Mind-Blowing Photos Reveal the Iceland Few Travelers Know—But Should
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy