How to Photograph People When You Travel (Without Being Disrespectful)

A professional travel photographer shares tips and etiquette for documenting local culture in a respectful way.

To travel is to be driven by the enduring passion for seeing unfamiliar places. This interest in experiencing other cultures often translates to the desire to document them, which is where important questions surrounding privacy and respect for local people tend to arise. Photographer Lucy Laucht travels on assignment everywhere from India to Peru for major adventure companies, tourism boards, and travel publications (AFAR among them). As a travel photographer, she has one goal: to capture images that shed light on the essence of the destinations she visits—including the people who live within them. Here, she shares her most important rules for respectfully photographing people while traveling.



1. Put the camera down first To train your photographic eye, Laucht recommends a rather unconventional tip for beginners and experienced photographers alike: Go camera-less before you shoot. Why? “Sometimes it’s helpful to explore for a few hours without your camera to avoid being driven by the need to capture everything,” Laucht says. “That way, when you take your camera out later, you’ll know what you’re drawn to and will have a better sense of how to operate respectfully in the place you’re in.” “Time isn’t a luxury you have with travel photography because you’re essentially moving through the streets and looking for fleeting moments to capture,” Laucht says. “It’s really just about being present as a traveler instead of only focusing on getting ‘the shot.’” Photo by Lucy Laucht Local women wearing traditional top hats caught Laucht’s eye while traveling in Peru. 2. Ask permission (and smile!) For many people, summoning the confidence to approach a subject and ask permission to photograph them is the most difficult photography skill to improve. “When I first started out, I was extremely nervous to take people’s photographs. I’d walk away really quickly after taking a photo, and it started to feel like I was taking something from the people I photographed, which I struggled with,” Laucht says. “It took a long time for me to get comfortable with asking permission or even being close enough to someone to take their portrait. For me, it starts with making eye contact, getting consent—either verbally or by gesturing to your camera—and smiling. Smiling goes such a long way.”

3. Accept the answer you receive

For Laucht, an important reality to address is that you won’t always get the shot you’re hoping for. “Some locals won’t want their pictures taken, and whether it’s part of a strong cultural belief or the individual just isn’t in the mood to be photographed, you have to respect the final answer you’re given,” Laucht says. One way Laucht ensures she gets permission from her subjects is to work with cameras that push her to get closer to people. “When travelers walk around with zoom lenses and capture shots of people without them even knowing it, there’s no actual consent there,” she says. “I think it’s great to work with a small film camera or a mirrorless digital camera using a prime lens, which—unlike a zoom lens—has a fixed focal length. Those instruments can feel less intrusive than a DSLR. They also force—or allow—you to get closer to your subjects.” Photo by Lucy Laucht A woman gives a slight smile for Laucht’s camera in a local restaurant in Cuba. 4. Learn local customs and basic phrases

We’re often most fascinated in photographing places where the landscapes, cultures, and languages are most unfamiliar. However, not speaking the local tongue doesn’t omit a travel photographer’s responsibility to be respectful. “At the very least, I always try to learn how to say ‘Can I take your photograph?’ in the local language. If possible, I’ll find out slightly more personal phrases such as, ‘You look very elegant,’” Laucht says. “So much of travel photography depends on how you approach people. If you walk up to someone with a positive mentality and convey that you think they look incredible, the likelihood of that person allowing you to photograph them is much greater.” Laucht swears that the best way to improve your travel photography is to focus on connecting with people in the places you visit. Beyond knowing how to ask for a photograph, it’s also crucial to be mindful of when to ask—and also when not to. “It’s important to be aware of cultural customs and taboos surrounding photo-taking in the countries you visit,” Laucht says. “In certain cultures, taking photos can be considered incredibly rude, especially with children and elders or in religious settings.” “Do your best to learn about local rules of etiquette before or during your trip,” Laucht stresses. If you can’t find the information you need on the internet or in guidebooks, try asking locals you meet who work in tourism—speaking with hotel staff, taxi drivers, and tour guides is a great way to learn more about cultural norms in the destination you’re visiting. 5. Make an exchange

