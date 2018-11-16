These Adorable Photos of Antarctica’s Emperor Penguins Will Warm Your Heart

A trip to Antarctica will change your life.

So says Sue Flood, an award-winning photographer who’s traveled to some of the world’s most remote corners to document wildlife and wilderness. Over the course of her career, Flood has taken approximately 50 trips to the Arctic and Antarctic. It’s not just icy landscapes that fuel her love for the planet’s polar regions—it’s a particular penguin species.

“One of the loveliest moments you can ever hope to experience is to stand in the middle of an emperor penguin colony, hundreds of miles from civilization, surrounded by the extraordinary cacophony of chicks and adults calling to one another,” she says.

Emperor penguins, the largest of all living penguin species, can only be found in Antarctica. Today, as rising temperatures reduce their breeding grounds and overfishing eliminates their food sources, emperor penguins are considered “near threatened.” Flood’s new photography book, Emperor: The Perfect Penguin, showcases the incredible ways these flightless birds survive in one of the harshest environments on Earth.

Photo by Sue Flood Emperor penguins have special adaptations like large stores of insulating body fat and several layers of scale-like feathers that protect them from icy winds.

BBC Natural History Unit on documentary

Photo by Sue Flood “It’s overwhelmingly touching to witness the effort that goes into raising a single emperor penguin chick,” Flood says.

“You feel absolutely dwarfed when you’re standing on something like the Ross Ice Shelf—a piece of ice that’s bigger than France—or you’re standing beside an iceberg that’s the size of a Manhattan skyscraper,” Flood says. “The scale in the Antarctic is tremendous. It’s incredible.”





In 2008, 2009, and 2010, Flood worked as part of the Quark Expeditions polar adventures team and voyaged to the remote Snow Hill Island emperor penguin colony in the Weddell Sea. In 2016, she joined the Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions team for six weeks in a tented camp on the Ronne Ice Shelf, photographing and studying the world’s southernmost emperor penguin colony at Gould Bay.

Photo by Sue Flood Emperor penguins huddle in groups to keep themselves—and each other—warm.

The book comprises a collection of 152 images shot during Flood’s many visits to Antarctica over the past nine years. Flood first traveled to the continent while working with theseries including The Blue Planet and Planet Earth, which were presented by prominent naturalist David Attenborough. During those trips, her fascination with polar environments was fostered.