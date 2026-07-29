4 Food-Focused Trips for Travelers Who Love Culture

Perhaps the most direct way to understand a place is through food, and a tour provides access you can’t get otherwise. A market visit reveals how people shop and cook for themselves each day. A hands-on cooking class with a local family brings a region’s history and traditions into focus in ways that are hard to replicate elsewhere.

These four trips from tour operator members of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) weave exclusive food experiences into itineraries that also cover the iconic landmarks travelers came to see, treating cuisine as a throughline. The operators handle all the planning and logistics (think hotels, dining, and sightseeing reservations) at negotiated rates, so travelers can fully focus on the experience.

And because these trips bring together small groups of like-minded travelers, the communal meals and shared cooking classes become some of the most memorable moments of the trip. These itineraries take the local cuisine as seriously as the sightseeing—because tour operators know that helping guests learn more about a destination’s food always gives them a deeper sense of place.

Sample artisanal cheese, aged balsamic, and Chianti wine in Italy

In a place like Italy, it’s no surprise that local cuisine features throughout any trip. The 12-day Italy’s Treasures tour from Collette takes guests through northern and central Italy, kicking off on the shores of Lake Maggiore and ending in Venice.

Midway through the trip, guests stay for four nights at a Tuscan villa, allowing for day trips to Florence and San Gimignano. One day is also dedicated to visiting the Chianti countryside, where a family-owned villa welcomes travelers for a tour of the house and grounds, followed by an immersive cooking lesson and a Tuscan dinner paired with local Chianti wine.

An example of the delicious pasta and other food travelers enjoy in Italy Courtesy of Collette

Food shows up earlier in the itinerary, too. Near Stresa, a stop in a small mountain village includes a tasting of artisanal cheeses and local wines, courtesy of a family working to preserve the village’s traditions.

The route also winds along the Ligurian coast through the vibrant villages of Cinque Terre and into Carrara, where off-road vehicles take travelers into the marble quarries that supplied Michelangelo with the stone for David. Closer to the end of the trip, a stop in the Emilia-Romagna region includes a visit to a family-owned acetaia, where balsamic vinegar ages in the attic for up to 25 years before a light lunch arrives, infused with the star ingredient.

Cruise the Rhône River and eat your way through Lyon, Provence, and Paris

Enjoy a private wine tasting in Beaujolais Courtesy of Tauck

You’ll glimpse French food culture at nearly every stop along the Rhône River on the 10-day Savoring France: Paris, Lyon & Provence cruise from Tauck. The family-owned travel company, founded in 1925, has more than a century of expertise in upscale guided travel.

Known for exclusive access, culturally immersive experiences, and highly personalized service, Tauck attends to every detail. Locally inspired culinary surprises onboard, complemented by regional wines, offer guests an authentic taste of the destinations they visit.

The itinerary also includes exceptional onshore food experiences. Travelers begin in Lyon, considered the culinary capital of France, where a walking tour of the old town includes a tasting at Les Halles, the city’s landmark covered market, ahead of a private wine tasting in the Beaujolais countryside. In Tain-l’Hermitage, a wine-and-cheese tasting and cellar visits come before a scenic mini-train ride through hillside vineyards overlooking the river.

Join a truffle hunt in France Courtesy of Tauck

Provence offers some of the trip’s most delicious food moments, including a private ranch lunch in La Camargue with Provençal specialties and an exclusive evening that combines a tour of the 12th-century château at Uzès with dinner on its grounds. Then wine tastings continue in the legendary vineyards of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Guests can also choose excursions such as a truffle farm tour and an onboard chocolate art demonstration during a cocktail hour inspired by French culinary traditions. The cruise ends in Paris with a pastry class at Le Cordon Bleu and a guided food walking tour through historic neighborhoods.

See the Northern Lights and dine on fresh seafood in Norway and Finland

Dine on local Norwegian ingredients aboard Hurtigruten’s MS Trollfjord. Courtesy of Hurtigruten

On Hurtigruten’s 15-day Savor the Northern Lights voyage, guests begin in Helsinki and travel north through Finnish Lapland. Then, they board the MS Trollfjord in Tromsø for a southbound coastal voyage to Oslo.

The journey through Finnish Lapland combines unforgettable Arctic landscapes with immersive winter experiences. A night in a glass igloo designed for watching the Northern Lights from bed is followed by days that include a husky sled ride across the snow and a stop aboard an Arctic icebreaker in frozen Bothnian Bay, where guests can take a dip in the polar sea wearing a survival suit. Once on board the MS Trollfjord, the coastal cruise heads south along Norway’s North Cape Line, passing historic ports and fishing communities set against dramatic fjord scenery.

A dish featuring fresh Norwegian seafood aboard Hurtigruten Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Guests enjoy all-inclusive dining and selected drinks, with menus informed by Hurtigruten’s Coastal Kitchen philosophy and featuring fresh seafood and seasonal produce sourced from communities along the route. Hurtigruten also backs the itinerary with a Northern Lights guarantee. If the aurora doesn’t appear within sight of the ship during a voyage of 11 days or more, the company offers a free six- or seven-day voyage to make up for it.

Make Vietnamese egg coffee, cruise Ha Long Bay, and cook at a riverside farm in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese egg coffee Courtesy of SITA World Tours

You’ll have ample opportunity to learn about and enjoy the cuisine of Vietnam and Cambodia on the Mystic Marvels of Indochina itinerary from SITA World Tours, which travels through the two countries over 11 days. For more than 90 years, SITA has built a distinguished reputation for deluxe travel experiences across Asia, with internationally certified specialists providing personalized service at every stage of the journey.

In Hanoi, guests stop at a small coffee shop for a hands-on workshop to make Vietnamese egg coffee from scratch, whipping the egg cream themselves before sampling their creation. Fresh seafood is the focus of the meals served aboard the Ha Long Bay cruise, while local Khmer dishes are introduced once the trip crosses into Cambodia.

View of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam Courtesy of SITA World Tours

In Hoi An, the Spirit of Rêu cooking class begins at a busy local market. Guides explain the herbs and produce that define Vietnamese cooking and teach travelers how to bargain for the freshest ingredients.

From there, a short boat ride leads to a riverside farm with organic herb and vegetable gardens, where the lesson ends with a meal that guests prepare themselves. Travelers looking for one more food-focused evening can also add an optional after-dark tour of Ho Chi Minh City by vintage Vespa, with stops for street food and a banh xeo pancake along the way.

For these tours and many more, visit USTOA.com/tournow to find expertly planned itineraries with local access and around-the-clock support that turns a good trip into an exceptional one.