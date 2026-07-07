Charleston’s Best Waterfront Dining Is at This Hotel

In Charleston, South Carolina, a city defined by its culinary reputation, The Cooper is a new hotel featuring dining experiences worthy of the setting. At the heart of it all is The Crossing, a signature restaurant that reflects the city’s renowned food culture through a fresh waterfront lens. Coastal Mediterranean cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and a series of tableside presentations unfold against sweeping harbor views, creating a restaurant as memorable as its historic city setting.

Waterfront dining at The Crossing

A view of the water at The Cooper Courtesy of The Cooper

The concept starts with executive chef Nick Dugan. After working with award-winning chefs Michael Mina and Adam Sobel, Dugan began his tenure in Charleston at Sorelle. Today, he remains at the helm of that celebrated Broad Street restaurant and is also head chef at The Crossing, where he blends a lifelong love of Mediterranean cuisine with deep respect for locally sourced Lowcountry ingredients, like South Carolina oysters.

The Crossing restaurant overlooks Charleston Harbor. Courtesy of The Cooper

Within the dreamy dining room, where yacht-forward accents such as teak wood and polished nickel evoke the golden age of sea travel, a theatrical touch complements Dugan’s menu of stunning dishes. Servers bring whole branzino tableside on a trolley and whisk it away before returning the fish, perfectly prepared for two.

The raw bar turns out towers of seafood. And the signature Petrossian Caviar Service? It nods to Levantine flavors with wood-roasted pita, Omani lime labneh, and sumac-onion jam.

The Crossing’s yacht-inspired dining room Courtesy of The Cooper

Sip craft cocktails at Bar Marti

Charleston loves a spirited celebration, and The Crossing has a cocktail menu worthy of any toast. Cameron Nadler, the beverage director of the new venture, is the creative force behind its cocktail program.

Divided into three distinct sections—No ABV “Calm Waters,” Low ABV “Light Winds,” and signature cocktails dubbed “Gale Force”—the menu includes an entire page devoted to inventive riffs on the martini. You can also build your own, tailoring it with flourishes like Hendrick’s Orbium gin.

Beverage director Cameron Nadler customizes classic cocktails, like this Old Fashioned with a branded ice cube at Bar Marti. Courtesy of The Cooper

Perched atop the hotel on the fourth floor, Bar Marti is exclusive to those staying at The Cooper. In the intimate rooftop setting, guests can order a selection of Dugan’s Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and the cocktail program leans fully into the theme. Standouts include the Aegean, made with olive oil-washed Aviation Gin and house-made martini brine, and the Far East, a mix of Grey Goose vodka, Junmai Daiginjo sake, and dry vermouth.

Go fishing on a private charter in Charleston

The Cooper’s private Hinckley yacht, available for charters, allows guests to get up close to Charleston’s seafood culture. Courtesy of The Cooper

The Cooper extends its sense of hospitality beyond the guest room with immersive culinary and coastal experiences. Guests can book a private charter fishing excursion arranged through the concierge, with boxed lunches and beverages in tow, enjoying the day on Charleston’s waterways before returning with their catch for dinner.

For a more laid-back outing, guests can take to the water aboard the property’s Hinckley yacht for a pleasure cruise. Closer to shore, hands-on workshops invite travelers deeper into Lowcountry food culture, from crabbing with a Gullah local and biscuit-making lessons that celebrate one of the South’s most enduring traditions to pizza- and pasta-making classes.

Throughout the year, seasonal gatherings designed to bring both locals and visitors together fill the hotel’s calendar. Tastings, holiday meals, and celebratory events—including the lively opening gala of Charleston’s famed arts festival, the Spoleto Festival—transform the property into a social hub. For larger occasions, The Cooper offers a collection of elegant event spaces, including a grand ballroom and sweeping lawn overlooking the water, paired with on-site catering that brings the hotel’s culinary perspective to weddings, milestone celebrations, and other private events.