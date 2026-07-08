The Cooper Redefines Charleston’s Waterfront Stay

A new hotel in Charleston is embracing how the city has always been shaped by the water. For more than 350 years, the city’s harbor has fueled commerce, culture, and connection, helping transform Charleston into one of the most influential cities in the U.S.

Today, traces of that maritime history remain everywhere—from the grand waterfront mansions to ballast stone streets built using the remnants of trading ships arriving from around the world. Yet, until now, no luxury hotel had put Charleston Harbor as the center of the guest experience.

With the opening of The Cooper, Charleston’s first true luxury waterfront hotel has arrived, bringing travelers an entirely new way to experience the Holy City. Positioned directly along the harbor with sweeping views of the Cooper River, the property blends the charm and energy of Charleston’s historic peninsula with the serenity and adventure of life attuned to the tides.

A stay with waterfront views

Charleston Harbor from a guest room at The Cooper Courtesy of The Cooper

At The Cooper, the hum of the harbor provides a dreamy cocktail-hour view and more—the water shapes nearly every other moment of a stay here. Guest rooms and suites, designed to maximize the scenery, include waterfront king rooms featuring private balconies and expansive terrace suites overlooking the Cooper River. Throughout the property, floor-to-ceiling windows draw the outdoors in, creating a constant connection to Charleston’s tides, boats, and shifting coastal light.

The rooftop pool may be the hotel’s most striking vantage point. Positioned high above the harbor, its panoramic views stretch across the water all the way to Fort Sumter, where sailboats and passing cargo ships create a distinctly Charleston backdrop.

Dine on fresh seafood at The Crossing

Similarly, the hotel’s dining and social spaces allow guests to experience Charleston Harbor from sunrise coffee through evening cocktails. At The Crossing, The Cooper’s signature restaurant, an atmosphere and menu reflect the city’s relationship with the water, from fishing to the tidal creeks that helped make it an 18th-century rice-growing powerhouse.

The restaurant celebrates Charleston as a historic crossroads of cultures and flavors, highlighting the waterways’ influence on Lowcountry culinary traditions shaped by the Gullah Geechee people—including shrimp and grits, she-crab soup, and oyster roasts. At the helm of the kitchen, executive chef Nick Dugan, who also leads the kitchen at Sorelle, pairs Mediterranean dishes with Lowcountry heritage and ingredients (sourced from purveyors like Lowcountry Oyster Co. and King Tide Farms) for a fresh take on Charleston dining.

Coastal-inspired design at The Cooper

The Cooper’s interiors nod to Charleston’s history and seafaring identity with clever maritime touches woven throughout its design. Coastal blues echo the surrounding harbor, while shiplap walls, polished nickel accents, and the use of rich teak wood subtly reference the elegance of classic yachts.

Artwork inspired by the Atlantic Ocean reinforces the sense of place, including a striking mural that anchors the property’s tidal aesthetic. The result is a polished yet relaxed vibe—a contemporary interpretation of the region’s coastal heritage that reinvents a traditional seafaring theme for today.

A sweeping iron staircase inspired by the city’s gates and patterned flooring that references traditional sweetgrass baskets Courtesy of The Cooper

The Cooper balances style and comfort with a strong sense of place. Flowing seamlessly from neighboring Waterfront Park, the Grand Lawn creates a gathering space for events and entertaining. The raw bar at The Crossing showcases fresh seafood with the harbor as its backdrop.

Go sailing, crabbing, and more in the Lowcountry

Guests of The Cooper can book a private cruise on the hotel’s Hinckley yacht. Courtesy of The Cooper

To go beyond the shoreline, The Cooper offers immersive ways for travelers to experience Charleston’s waterways firsthand. Guests can board the hotel’s Hinckley yacht for a harbor cruise, taking in views of church steeples, historic homes, and the city skyline from the water.

The concierge can also arrange uniquely Lowcountry adventures along the Cooper and Ashley Rivers, which converge at Charleston Harbor before opening into the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy an afternoon crabbing with Charleston guide Tia Clark on the Ashley River or explore winding tidal creeks during a guided fly-fishing excursion.

These experiences connect visitors to the landscapes and traditions that have long defined Charleston life. At The Cooper, the city’s saltwater story is no longer simply part of the backdrop. It’s at the heart of a stay.