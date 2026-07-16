Inside Sandals’ $200 Million Jamaica Transformation

When Sandals Resorts announced a $200 million investment to reimagine three of its iconic all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, it signaled to the world that the destination is making a comeback on a grand scale. Reinforcing Sandals’ continued commitment to the island where the brand was born, the trio of properties are to reopen beginning November 2026, introducing new accommodations, including the brand’s first-ever double-queen room concept, refreshed pools, and programming celebrating Jamaica’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

“The opportunity to completely reimagine three resorts at this scale, with full focus and without compromising the guest experience, is extraordinarily rare,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “We were given something we almost never have in hospitality, a true blank canvas, and having that clarity changed everything. We spent time walking the properties, speaking with our team and thinking about our guests. At a pivotal moment, it became clear… We should dream bigger.”

And so, Sandals Jamaica Montego Bay, Sandals Jamaica Caribbean Cay (formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean), and Sandals Jamaica South Coast are sharing a transformative moment with their island home—one defined by renewed energy, deeper connections, and the confidence to dream bigger. As these three Sandals icons make their coveted return, a new era of all-inclusive vacation living begins with redesigned spaces, fresh dining concepts, and a new vision of how to experience each resort at its best. Culinary offerings will also expand with the introduction of new bold flavors and bar experiences across each resort.

Sandals Jamaica Montego Bay

A rendering highlighting Sandals Jamiaca Montego Bay Oceanview Room Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

This is where it all began. Sandals Montego Bay has set the standard for all-inclusive Caribbean escapes since 1981. Now, the resort enters its next chapter. Reopening December 18, 2026, the original Jamaican gem embraces this era with all-new pool and beach experiences designed to bring guests even closer to the water, the sun, and the easy rhythm of vacation days.

The dining transformation introduces new and refreshed concepts that bring even more of the island to the table, from healthy bites at Heart & Sol and savory seafood by the shore at Scrimshaw to cocktails at the new rum bar, Bay Roc. And for the first time, Buccan brings its open-hearth cooking concept to the open air for an oceanfront dining experience in Jamaica, where the sound of the waves and the breeze off the water become part of the meal.

A fitting complement to its menu of traditional Southern Italian pastas, the centerpiece at Tesoro is its open exhibition stone pizza oven, serving made-to-order Neapolitan style by day and delicious artisan breads by night.

A new pool with direct beach access adds another draw, along with Parisol Beach Club, the premier daytime social hub and evening dining destination.

And of course, the guest room interiors have been upgraded across the resort, with more unobstructed ocean views and direct water sight lines than ever. A new beachfront swim-up category keeps guests close to the water, placing the pool at the patio and the beach in view, with direct swim-up access, a soaking tub, and an outdoor dining set for two.

Sandals Jamaica Caribbean Cay

A rendering of the newly redesigned Sandals Jamaica Caribbean Cay Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

A bold connection to the ocean brings new energy to the heart of Sandals Caribbean Cay. Set to reopen alongside its sister resort on December 18, 2026, this escape debuts with a fresh rhythm designed to blur the line between beachfront getaway and social scene. An open-air lobby delivers an immediate “wow” moment with sweeping ocean views, while a reimagined arrival flow enhances connectivity across the resort and improves access to signature accommodations like the Overwater Bungalows.

Eleven dining options rooted in local flavors include returning favorites alongside newcomers. Suppa serves authentic Jamaican recipes, fragrant and spiced. The Strand keeps it simple by the sea, serving fresh seafood daily. Named for the Dutch word for beach, it’s shoreline dining where the tide brings the menu. There’s also a new intimate rum bar called Keynote where guests can explore unique rum selections from around the world. And just offshore on the nearby private island, the Parisol Beach Club introduces a waterfront hub for cocktails, conversations, and easygoing afternoons.

The resort redesign continues with new upscale accommodations, including swim-up suites and Skypool Suites designed around indoor-outdoor living. Skypool Suites rise between sea and sky, pairing private balcony pools and sweeping ocean views with spacious living areas, spa-style baths, and butler service in select categories. Swim-up suites bring the water directly to the patio, with private soaking tubs, earth-toned interiors, king beds, and pool access.

The Strand at Sandals Jamaica Caribbean Cay, as seen in this rendering Courtesy of Sandals

Sandals Jamaica South Coast

Then there’s Sandals South Coast, where Jamaica’s natural beauty has never felt closer. Reopening November 18, 2026, the reimagined resort sits beside a 500-acre protected nature reserve—and new landscaping draws the surrounding beauty into the resort. It’s more lush, more open, and more in tune with Jamaica’s laid-back charm than ever before.

The resort’s restaurant lineup is getting refreshed dining concepts, giving each part of the day its own flavor. Across six new and updated venues, returning favorites like Butch’s and Blum are joined by a new Rum Club coming soon built for long pours and longer evenings. From beachside bites and laid-back lunches to sunset cocktails and dinners worth lingering over, the menu is always in sync with the day.

Float the day away at the reimagined pool and plaza, then call it a day in a beachfront guest room designed with more space to spread out, gather together, and settle comfortably into the rhythm of the property. Refreshed rooms throughout including Sandals’ first new double-queen accommodations and refreshed outdoor living areas, bring added flexibility for couples and group getaways.

A rendering of Sandals Jamaica South Coast Courtesy of Sandals

In Jamaica, comebacks rarely happen quietly. They arrive with music, flavor, vibrancy, and sunshine—and the kind of energy that pulls people back year after year. For returning guests, the new experience will feel familiar in all the right ways.

The sea still steals the show. Reggae still drifts through warm evening air. The first sip of rum still tastes better by the water. But across Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Caribbean Cay, and Sandals South Coast, there’s also a sense of possibility. Three of Jamaica’s most celebrated all-inclusive escapes are stepping into a new era, and the island is ready for its spotlight again.

Renderings are for illustration purposes only and may be subject to change.