Gorgeous Summer Destinations Where Your U.S. Dollar Will Go Far

School’s out and the weather’s glorious: It’s no wonder that you—and nearly everybody else—are itching to pack your bags and make the most of summer’s ideal travel conditions. Of course, with crowds come competition, meaning that prices on everything, from airfare to hotel rooms, spike as a result. Happily, there are some exceptions to this summer-vacation rule, if you’re willing to wander a bit off the most well-trodden paths. From a sun-kissed Caribbean island overlooked during hurricane season to Alps mountain towns that are just as charming once the pistes are closed, these five destinations will ensure your dollar goes far this summer.

Photo by MasterPhoto/Shutterstock Grab your crew and head to Aruba this summer.

Relax in Aruba

Once the Caribbean hurricane season rolls around in June—as summer temps in North America begin their ascent—the allure of the Caribbean as an escape from the cold fades slightly. And that’s what makes it the perfect time to head to Aruba. During this season, crowds and costs plummet, and the isle’s southerly position in the Caribbean Sea, just off the Venezuelan coast, positions it well below the hurricane belt and the threat of tropical storms. Trade winds and the Dutch Caribbean island’s desert heat keep the summer temps—averaging into the high 80s—pleasantly sunny, dry, and breezy. It’s easy to nab high-end hotel deals for half the price during this low-season stretch, so you can sunbathe, snorkel, or dive along the island’s sugary strands; hike past cacti, divi-divi trees, and abandoned gold mines at Arikok National Park; or drink, eat, shop, and gamble your way through the Dutch architecture of the capital city, Oranjestad.

Photo by KevinJWolfson/Shutterstock If you hike the popular Cathedral Rock trail in summer, go early and stay hydrated.

Sally over to Sedona, Arizona

Heading into the desert in the summertime might seem counterintuitive, but Sedona, Arizona, is technically high desert, making its higher-altitude (4,350 feet) red rock terrain and lower temps (low- to mid-90s) a comparable oasis to the more oppressive triple-digit degrees racked up in more southerly Arizona desert cities like Phoenix and Tucson. There’s plenty to offset the warm temps, too—including some of the year’s most favorable deals. Be sure to pack your swimsuit—there are plenty of swimming holes amid Sedona’s forest-and-stream-filled landscapes, including Slide Rock State Park along Oak Creek, where the cool-water creek beds make for natural waterslides. It’s also a good time to dip into the city’s superlative—and air-conditioned—art galleries. In addition, Sedona is known for its spas and New Age treatments (the area is purportedly surrounded by vortex sites of energy). For example, stop by L’Auberge de Sedona for a treatment in its new Vortex Treehouse or try sound therapy.

Photo by Francesco Kekkol/Shutterstock Rio’s winter season means deals for travelers in June, July, and August.

Ride Rio de Janeiro’s winter

You won’t head to this Brazilian beach city in June, July, and August for its sizzling temps. But thanks to minimal rainfall this time of year and daytime averages hovering in the high 70s—as well as a lull in tourist crowds long gone from Carnival—Rio’s Southern Hemisphere winter is an excellent season to experience the city. You can still lap up rays on legendary beaches like Ipanema or Copacabana with elbow room to spare, or make your way atop the lush green mountaintops to scenic spots like the landmark Christ the Redeemer statue. The sultry samba clubs of Lapa don’t lose any steam, the grilled meat at city churrascarias is just as tasty, the caipirinhas are equally refreshing—but the prices on airfare and hotel rooms are discernibly lower. Travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia will also save $40 on their tourist visa after June 17, when the country eliminates the fee. Keep in mind that Brazilian schools take a winter break during the month of July, so family-oriented hotels and resorts can get busy with domestic travel.

Photo by Roman Babakin/Shutterstock Lake lounging is a must during summertime in the Alps.

Swing across the Swiss Alps

Switzerland is rarely the most budget-friendly travel destination, and shelling out for airfare to Europe during the height of the summer tourist season will surely set you back some. But what the ski-centric Swiss Alps can offer you come summertime is loads of comparative value over a wintertime visit here, when access to these posh European peaks is priced at a premium. Once the well-to-do winter sports set clears out, the majesty of the picture-perfect peaks remains, beckoning savings-savvy visitors for outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, and mountain biking—although simply reveling in the verdant view is reward all its own. Hotel rates are slashed at top ski resorts like Gstaad and Zermatt (the latter is home to the Matterhorn) because Europeans tend to favor Swiss lakeside retreats or beach destinations further afield. Bonus: The once-in-a-generation Fête des Vignerons takes place this summer. Plus, the cheese and chocolate taste as good in summer, too, and who says you need to actually to ski to enjoy some après-ski indulgence?

Photo by Chameleons Eye/Shutterstock Colorful gondolas await their riders in Mexico City’s Xochimilco canals.

Make it to Mexico City